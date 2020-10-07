Monroe Capital Wins Private Credit Strategy of the Year Award by Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) was selected as the recipient of the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year by the Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards. The award was presented to the firm’s Monroe Capital Senior Secured Direct Loan Fund at the awards ceremony on September 24, 2020.

The Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards recognize and reward the institutional asset management industry for performance and excellence across various strategies, enabling asset managers to benchmark and prove themselves against their competition.

“This was an extremely competitive process with a variety of criteria. The strategy was evaluated on 1, 3, and 5-year active performance returns in U.S. dollars compared with the most relevant benchmark. The award criteria also examined the number of mandates that have been won over a 12 month period, assets under management, consistency in investment style, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration and analysis in the portfolio, and the quality of client servicing. We have a large number of people supporting our strategy and are excited to be objectively recognized by the industry,” said Zia Uddin, Partner and Portfolio Manager - Private Credit of Monroe Capital LLC.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Pension Bridge as the Private Credit Strategy for 2020,” said Ted Koenig, President and CEO of Monroe Capital LLC. “Our award selection is indicative of the depth and breadth of the Monroe Capital private credit platform. For over 17 years we have provided consistent, risk adjusted returns with minimal correlation for our investors and shareholders throughout the world.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005210/en/