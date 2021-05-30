Monsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast around June 3- weather office

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains are likely to
hit India's southern coast around June 3, largely in line with
typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department
said in its latest revised forecast on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the weather office had said the start of
the monsoon would be on May 31.
The latest weather forecast showed that southwesterly winds
could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in a
likely enhancement in rainfall over the southern state of
Kerala, the forecast said.
"Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place
by 3rd June 2021," it said.
Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation and
depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as
rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.
India's weather office said last month the country was
expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising
expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the
country's economy.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Jane Merriman)