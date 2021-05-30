Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31: India Meteorological Department

05/30/2021 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Children play in a puddle of water as it rains at a sea front in Kochi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast around May 31, in line with typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.

Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

India's weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country's economy.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.17% 656.75 End-of-day quote.37.29%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.68% 542.2084 Delayed Quote.38.02%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.89% 607.642 Delayed Quote.17.79%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.28% 395.3 End-of-day quote.-10.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aMONSOON LIKELY TO HIT INDIAN COAST AROUND MAY 31 : India Meteorological Department
RE
01:42aVietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh introduces two weeks of social distancing measures
RE
01:00aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES  : UAE, Uzbekistan sign an agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan
PU
12:37aOne crew feared dead after Japanese cargo ship collision - media
RE
05/29Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post
RE
05/29Sierra Leone COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project Additional Financing
PU
05/29BRITISH PRIME MINISTER OFFICE  : New national flagship to promote British businesses around the world
PU
05/29British retail faces "tsunami of closures" without rent help
RE
05/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China increases inclusive loans to micro, small firms
PU
05/29German government agrees on reform for care homes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MONSOON LIKELY TO HIT INDIAN COAST AROUND MAY 31: India Meteorological Department
2TENAGA NASIONAL : TENAGA NASIONAL : TNB WINS 4TH BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM THE WORLD BRANDING FORUM
3BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION : BINTAI KINDEN : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period end..
4NOVA MINERALS LIMITED : INTERVIEW WITH CHRISTOPHER GERTEISEN, EXEC. DIRECTOR AND CEO OF NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX..
5RECORD PLC : RECORD : Annual Report and Accounts 2020

HOT NEWS