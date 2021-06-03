Log in
Monsoon rains arrive on Kerala coast in southwest India - weather office

06/03/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Children play in a puddle of water as it rains at a sea front in Kochi

MUMBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - India's annual monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on Thursday, the state-run weather office said, marking the start of the four-month rainy season crucial for the farm-dependent economy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.

Rains usually lash Kerala state, on India's southwest coast, from around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Timely rains trigger the planting of crops such as rice, soybeans and cotton. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2021
