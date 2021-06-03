Monsoon rains arrive on Kerala coast in southwest India - weather office

MUMBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - India's annual monsoon arrived on
the Kerala coast on Thursday, the state-run weather office said,
marking the start of the four-month rainy season crucial for the
farm-dependent economy.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares the
arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring
consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity,
cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.
Rains usually lash Kerala state, on India's southwest coast,
from around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July.
Timely rains trigger the planting of crops such as rice,
soybeans and cotton.
