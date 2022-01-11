Log in
Monster Launches Revolutionary Wireless Boombox, Blaster 3.0, to Canadian Market at Costco Wholesale

01/11/2022 | 10:01am EST
Monster announces the launch of Blaster 3.0, the revolutionary wireless Bluetooth boombox with breathtaking sound and innovative features. Available now in Canada at Costco Wholesale.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster, the original leader in audiophile speakers and equipment, unveiled its latest innovation today, the Blaster 3.0, available now in Canada at Costco Wholesale. 

Blaster 3.0 is a serious contender to be the speaker of choice for today's tastemakers, with its breathtaking sound, phenomenal bass, and extraordinary battery life. 

Hearing Blaster 3.0 in person is a monstrous experience. The speaker fills virtually any room with spectacular sound with 120-watts of power, seven integrated speakers, and a 60-watt active built-in woofer. The high-fidelity audio is so immersive, rich, and loud, it feels like an actual home theater experience. 

Introducing Blaster 3.0: The Ultimate Wireless Bluetooth Boombox

Extraordinary Sound in Any Environment

Engineered with Pure Monster Sound™, Blaster 3.0 features Monster's all-new Environment EQ™. With the press of a button, the speaker can switch between Indoor and Outdoor modes, optimizing the music to sound as good as possible in your particular space.

Crystal Clear Audio and Perfect Bass at Insane Volumes

The 60-watt active woofer delivers breathtaking bass, while four active full-range drivers balance the audio in real-time to produce crystal clear music at extremely loud volumes. The speaker also has vibration dampening, solid rubber feet that ensure the audio never muffles or distorts, no matter what surface it's placed on.

Luxury Design That Pushes Boundaries

Wrapped in beautiful steel speaker mesh and coated with industrial-grade, rust-proof paint, Blaster 3.0 is both beautiful and tough. The speaker is virtually scratch-proof thanks to a custom-patterned, heavily textured plastic. The carry handle is wrapped in a high-end matte silicone that makes holding the speaker an unmistakably luxurious experience while remaining incredibly durable. An IPX 4 rating means it can be taken on adventures without worrying about rain, splashes, or unruly weather. Unlike other luxuriously crafted speakers, Blaster 3.0 can survive the most demanding lifestyles and roughest of terrains while looking and feeling brand-new.

Built-in Powerbank and Mighty Battery

Blaster 3.0 can go 12 hours straight on a single charge, with its powerful 5,200 mAh battery. Listeners can also stream music without worrying about their phone losing power by plugging their smartphone or USB-powered device into the built-in USB-A power bank.

Monster Blaster 3.0 is available in Canada at Costco Wholesale.

Monster Blaster 3.0 press materials can be found here.

About Monster
Since 1979, Monster has influenced the audio industry as much as any other brand. Designed to be sonically superior and authentic to musical sources, Monster products have consistently delivered extraordinary listening experiences for over 40 years. For more information, visit https://www.monsterforever.com.

Victor Dweck
Communications, Audio
press@monsterforever.com

