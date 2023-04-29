STORY: Montana has joined more than a dozen states that are banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors...

just days after lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat and trans woman, was barred from the floor of the state legislature for protesting the bill, drawing national attention, and sparking protests in the state.

Date: April 18, 2023

ZEPHYR: "If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

The Republican House majority voted to censure the first-term representative from Missoula on Wednesday, excluding her from the House chamber for the rest of the legislative session...

after she declared that denying gender-affirming care to transgender youngsters was "tantamount to torture" and that a ban would lead to more suicides.

Numerous studies have shown that gender-affirming care improves mental health outcomes for transgender youth.

Republican House leaders initially reacted to Zephyr's floor statements by turning off her microphone.

Events escalated earlier this week when Zephyr led a protest by her supporters chanting "Let her speak!" from the gallery, ending in the arrest of seven demonstrators.

The legislation, Senate Bill 99, prohibits healthcare providers from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and a variety of surgeries to minors.

Dozens of similar bills have been introduced in legislatures across the U.S.

The party-line 68-32 vote to formally exclude Zephyr prompted protests in Missoula Friday and Saturday.

The Democratic Party, the American Civil Liberties Union, and LGBTQ advocates criticized the censure as undemocratic.