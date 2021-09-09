Monte Nido & Affiliates : Completes Acquisition of Walden Behavioral Care

Acquisition solidifies a full continuum of eating disorder treatment under one national system of care

Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the nation's most established and premier eating disorder treatment providers, previously announced intent and today announces its completion of acquiring Waltham, MA-based Walden Behavioral Care. This expands Monte Nido & Affiliates’ footprint, with Walden Behavioral Care joining Monte Nido, Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders, Clementine Programs and Oliver-Pyatt Centers as the fifth Monte Nido Affiliate. "For decades, Monte Nido & Affiliates has offered outcome-backed, eating disorder programming and we are thrilled that Walden Behavioral Care has now been added to our family of trusted programs." said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates.

This acquisition also leads to the appointment of Stuart Koman, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Walden Behavioral Care to the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Our team of dedicated professionals have been providing eating disorder and psychiatric treatment for almost two decades; this has been my mission for the past thirty years, and I am excited to continue this with Candy and the Monte Nido & Affiliates family.” Dr. Koman will retain his current role while taking on the Chief Strategy Officer position.

Founded in 2003, Walden Behavioral Care is an industry pioneer, offering inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs in MA, CT and GA for eating disorders and related psychiatric treatment. Last year, the company opened the Walden Behavioral Care Center for Recovery, the largest 24-hour inpatient and residential care facility dedicated to the treatment of eating disorders in the U.S.

Covington Associates advised Walden Behavioral Care and its investor, Seacoast Capital, on the transaction. Monte Nido & Affiliates was advised by Honigman LLP and Polsinelli LLP. Monte Nido & Affiliates is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.

For more information, please go to www.montenidoaffiliates.com or www.waldenbehavioralcare.com.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates: Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering a full continuum of care: inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates forty-four programs in thirteen states under the program brands of Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Clementine Programs, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders. Serving children, teens and adults of all genders and eating disorder diagnoses, our programs have helped tens of thousands of individuals take the steps towards full recovery.

