Monte Nido & Affiliates : to Acquire Walden Behavioral Care

07/07/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
Acquisition will solidify full continuum of eating disorder treatment under one national system of care

Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the nation's most established and premier eating disorder treatment providers, today announces its intention to acquire Waltham, MA-based Walden Behavioral Care (“Walden”). This will further expand the Monte Nido & Affiliates footprint, following the acquisition of Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders (“Rosewood”) in October 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005804/en/

Walden Behavioral Care will be the fifth affiliate of Monte Nido & Affiliates, joining Monte Nido, Rosewood, Clementine Programs and Oliver-Pyatt Centers. Upon completion of the acquisition, Monte Nido & Affiliates will operate over forty programs in thirteen states, with all residential and inpatient programs being Joint-Commission accredited. "A recent survey in International Journal of Eating Disorders found 62% of people in the U.S. with anorexia nervosa experienced a worsening of symptoms as the pandemic hit. This speaks to the incredible, immediate need for treatment" said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "For decades, Monte Nido & Affiliates has offered outcome-backed, eating disorder programming and we are excited to add Walden Behavioral Care to our family of trusted programs."

Founded in 2003, Walden Behavioral Care is an industry pioneer, offering inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs in MA, CT and GA for eating disorders and related psychiatric treatment. Last year, the company opened the Walden Behavioral Care Center for Recovery, the largest 24-hour inpatient and residential care facility dedicated to the treatment of eating disorders in the U.S. "More than 30 million people of all ages and genders will suffer from an eating disorder in the U.S. alone”, said Stuart Koman Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Walden Behavioral Care. "Our team of dedicated professionals have been providing eating disorder and psychiatric treatment for almost two decades; this has been my mission for the past thirty years and I’m completely invested in continuing this with Candy and the Monte Nido family.”

For more information, please go to www.montenidoaffiliates.com or www.waldenbehavioralcare.com.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates: Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering a full continuum of care: inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates thirty-one programs in twelve states under the program brands of Monte Nido, Clementine Programs, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders.

About Walden Behavioral Care: Walden Behavioral Care is a leading mental healthcare system specializing in the treatment of eating disorders. Serving children, teens and adults of all genders and eating disorder diagnoses, Walden has helped more than 25,000 individuals in their recovery journeys. With more than 450 dedicated professionals on the team, Walden is committed to helping people get the eating disorder support they need and deserve.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS