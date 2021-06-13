Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Montenegro has no plan to sell state property to ease debt - report

06/13/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers fit a manhole on Bar-Boljare highway

BELGRADE (Reuters) -Montenegro has denied it has plans to sell state property to ease its debt burden, a local newspaper said on Sunday, after a Reuters report quoted senior officials as saying the tiny Balkan country was preparing the way for asset sales.

The Reuters report on Friday also quoted a senior European Union official as saying Montenegro was looking to raise cheap EU credit in a plan - to be spearheaded by state lenders from France, Germany and Italy - to reduce its financial reliance on Chinese debt.

In 2014, Montenegro, with a population of 628,000 people, borrowed $944 million from China to fund a stretch of a highway to the border with its neighbour Serbia.

The loan sent total government debt skyrocketing and it now equals 103% of economic output.

The Dan daily newspaper, quoting an unnamed finance ministry official, said on Sunday there are no plans for selling state property for the repayment of the Chinese debt, "nor is there any need for that."

"This government has ensured that Montenegro has the money to finance all obligations, including those to Chinese creditors," Dan quoted the official as saying.

"We are open for cooperation with our European partners, to reach the most favorable ... conditions for financing of strategic projects ... such as the highway," the official added, according to the article.

Finance Minister Milojko Spajic told Reuters in a recent interview that the government wants to make a strategic review of assets, that could ultimately lead to regular sales. He also stressed that Montenegro's state finances were stable.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pExclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
RE
01:29pMontenegro has no plan to sell state property to ease debt - report
RE
01:08pEXCLUSIVE : IMF exploring creation of new trust to provide SDRs to broader group of countries - Georgieva
RE
01:03pToshiba changes board nominees as two step down in deepening crisis
RE
01:00pMixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan
RE
12:50pANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING  : Releases Natural Rubber Trends May 2021
PU
12:44pCanada's Trudeau says he discussed border with Biden, but no deal
RE
12:24pDow Jones Industrial Average : EU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar
RE
12:20pBOX OFFICE : 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend
RE
12:17pIMF will explore options for re-allocating reserves to raise $100 billion for poor countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
2MORE NEEDED: G7 nations agree to boost climate finance
3TOTALENERGIES SE : EXCLUSIVE: Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : shots should be halted for over-60s - EMA official
5Erdogan says Turkey has raised FX swap deal with China to $6 billion

HOT NEWS