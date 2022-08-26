Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Montenegro's state infrastructure hit by cyber attack -officials

08/26/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows displayed CYBER ATTACK words and binary code

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Government digital infrastructure in Montenegro has been hit by an "unprecedented" cyber attack and timely measures have been taken to mitigate its impact, authorities said on Friday.

"Certain services were switched off temporarily for security reasons but the security of accounts belonging to citizens and companies and their data have not been jeopardised," Public Administration Minister Maras Dukaj said on Twitter.

Dukaj said that the attack, which began on Thursday night, resembled several others in the past few years in the small Adriatic republic, and that Montenegro - a member of NATO - had informed its allies about it.

"A persistent and ongoing cyber-attack is in process in Montenegro," the U.S. Embassy in the capital Podgorica warned on its website. "The attack may include disruptions to the public utility, transportation (including border crossings and airport), and telecommunication sectors."

The embassy advised U.S. citizens to limit movement and travel in Montenegro to the necessities and have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Online news portal Vijesti cited the National Security Agency as saying the attack was "unprecedented".

Outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called a session of the National Security Council for Friday evening to discuss the attack. Abazovic said it was politically motivated following the fall of his government last week.

Hackers also attacked Montenegro's state digital infrastructure on election day in 2016, and then again over a span of several months in 2017 when the tiny former Yugoslav republic was about to join NATO.

The Western military alliance is aware of reports of cyber attacks in Montenegro and ready to help its authorities if necessary, an unidentified NATO official was quoted by the Voice of America as saying.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in 25 months -Baker Hughes
RE
01:31pBiden's student loan forgiveness program will cost $24 billion a year over next decade -White House
RE
01:26pCanada records April-June budget surplus of C$10.2 billion on higher tax revenues
RE
01:26pStocks slide, dollar higher as Powell warns of economic pain
RE
01:21pUkraine says it took out important bridge in occupied south
RE
01:18pCentral banks need to be decisive on inflation, IMF's Gopinath says
RE
01:17pU.s. doj in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit aga…
RE
01:15pPassword manager LastPass reports breach, says no credentials stolen
RE
01:13pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in 25 months - Baker Hughes
RE
01:08pForget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
3U.S. consumer spending misses expectation in July; inflation slows
4Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
5Analysis-Musk tests limits of governance by having children with aide

HOT NEWS