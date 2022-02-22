Monterra Energy to seek $667 mln in damages from Mexico for port closure

(Adds comment by company's chief executive and no comments from
CRE, the Energy Ministry and the Economy Ministry)
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Monterra Energy said on Tuesday it plans
to pursue legal action against Mexico and seek damages of about
$667 million for the "unlawful" closure of its Tuxpan fuel
imports terminal in the Mexican state of Veracruz for five
months.
The Houston, Texas-based private oil company filed a "notice
of intent to submit a claim of arbitration," alleging the
closure of its Gulf port was unlawful and discriminatory, and
the Mexican government violated provisions of the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
"Our preferred course of action is an amicable resolution,
but the Mexican government's actions so far have left us with
little choice but to pursue all legal options available," Arturo
Vivar, the company's chief executive said.
Monterra would not be the first U.S.-based company to seek
international legal action against Mexico.
In May last year, Finley Resources Inc, a Texas oil services
company, lodged a $100 million claim before a World Bank
arbitration court, alleging Mexico violated investor protections
under the NAFTA trade pact by failing to honor agreements.
Neither Mexico's energy regulator, CRE, nor its Energy
Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment. Mexico's
Economy Ministry declined to comment.
Monterra said its Tuxpan port was forcibly closed "with no
legal justification" in September last year after an inspection
by Mexico's energy regulator.
The company added that armed personnel from the Mexican
National Guard as well as officials from the country's safety,
energy and environment regulator were present during the
inspection and closure.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Mexico City Newsroom;
Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sandra Maler)