Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for February 2021

​The BSP projects February 2021 inflation to settle within the 4.3 - 5.1 percent range. Upward price pressures for the month emanate from the continued uptick in global crude oil prices and elevated fish prices. Meanwhile, the implementation of the temporary price caps on meat products for NCR, stable rice prices, and lower power rates in Meralco-serviced areas contributed to downward price pressures during the month. Looking ahead, the BSP stands ready to take necessary policy actions to ensure the delivery of its primary mandate of price stability conducive to a balanced and sustainable economic growth.​

