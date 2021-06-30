Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for June 2021

06/30/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for June 2021 June 29, 2021

​The BSP projects June 2021 inflation to settle within the 3.9 - 4.7 percent range. Higher prices of domestic petroleum products along with the upward adjustment in Meralco electricity rates and a slightly weaker peso are the main sources of upward price pressures for the month. These could be partially offset by the decline in prices of key food items, such as rice, meat and fruits due to improved supply conditions. Moving forward, the BSP will continue to monitor emerging price developments to ensure that its primary mandate of price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable economic growth is achieved.​

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:15:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aCANTERRA MINERALS  : Announces Closing of Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott as Part of $2.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
12:36aDATES, BIRTHDAYS AND 90S FASHION : Gen Z and Millennials Turn to Buy Now Pay Later for Post-Pandemic Summer Purchases
PU
12:36aVIVA GOLD  : Q2 MD&A - Period ending April 30, 2021
PU
12:36aBANCORP 34  : Press Release - June 29, 2021 - Bancorp 34, Inc. announced the completion of a private placement of $25.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes
PU
12:36aGOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE  : DPM Heng Swee Keat at the MENDAKI Education Symposium 2021
PU
12:32aSTARTS PROCEED INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Disposition Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate
PU
12:30aKAHOOT  : is featured as a teacher-favorite tool for student assessment
PU
12:30aC3 AI  : What is an Enterprise AI Application?
PU
12:30aBANDWIDTH  : Q&A with Forrester Contact Center Analyst Andras Cser
PU
12:30aCARRARO S P A  : The Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2020 Financial Statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"