Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for June 2021

​The BSP projects June 2021 inflation to settle within the 3.9 - 4.7 percent range. Higher prices of domestic petroleum products along with the upward adjustment in Meralco electricity rates and a slightly weaker peso are the main sources of upward price pressures for the month. These could be partially offset by the decline in prices of key food items, such as rice, meat and fruits due to improved supply conditions. Moving forward, the BSP will continue to monitor emerging price developments to ensure that its primary mandate of price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable economic growth is achieved.​

