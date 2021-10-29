Log in
Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for October 2021

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for October 2021 October 28, 2021

​The BSP projects October 2021 inflation to settle within the 4.5 - 5.3 percent range. Inflation will be driven largely by the upward adjustments in domestic oil prices. Higher Meralco electricity rates, increased fish and fruits prices, and the peso depreciation will provide additional upside pressures. These could be partially offset by the continued decline in rice and meat prices, reflecting continued arrival of pork imports. Moving forward, the BSP will continue to closely monitor emerging price developments to help ensure that its primary mandate of price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable economic growth is achieved.​

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.


