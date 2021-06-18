Monthly Benchmarks on Real Estate Investment Funds - May 2021

May 2021
In May 2021, the amount under management of Real Estate Investment Funds (REIF), Special Real Estate Investment Funds (SREIF) and Real Estate Asset Management Funds (REAMF) amounted to €10,706.0 million, a decrease of 27.6 million (0.26%) than in April.
The amount invested in real estate investment funds dropped 0.4% down to €7,931.7 million. The amount under management of SREIFs decreased by 0.1% down to €2,356.9 million and the amount under management of REAMFs increased 0.8% up to €417.4 million.
The EU Member States were the key destination for real estate investment corresponding to 100% of the total investment with 47.9% of the portfolio weighting for REIFs and SREIFs in the services sector. The commerce sector was the purpose of most REAMFs (46.2% of the total amount).
Interfundos (11.7%), Square AM (11.4%) and Caixa Gestão de Ativos (9.0%) held the highest market shares.
In May, the management of four special real estate investment funds (FEII) managed by Atlantic was transferred: from 'GFM Rendimento - Fundo Especial de Investimento Imobiliário Fechado' and 'GFM Património - Fundo Especial de Investimento Imobiliário Fechado' to GFM Gestão de Ativos; and 'Arquimedes - Fundo Especial de Investimento Imobiliário Fechado' and 'Conforto - Fundo Especial de Investimento Imobiliário Fechado' to Carregosa.
