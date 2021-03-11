Log in
Monthly Benchmarks on the Reception of Orders - February 2021

03/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
February 2020

  • Statistics (contents only available in Portuguese)

In February 2021, the value of orders in financial instruments received by financial intermediaries and registered at the CMVM amounted to €10,322.3 million, a 0.7% decrease apropos January. Since the beginning of the year, this benchmark decreased by 11.1% over the same period of last year.

The monthly value fell in all segments. In financial instruments for private debt, it decreased 36% down to €1,215.2 million and for public debt and shares, it increased 6% and 9% respectively up to €6,400.5 million and €2,138.7 million.

BCP had the largest market share transactions (18.6%), followed by BIG (15.1%) and Banco BPI (8.2%). In public and private debt, the largest stake was held by BNP Paribas (62.5%), followed by Banco LJ Carregosa (15.0%) and Novo Banco (14.2%).

The value of orders on derivative financial instruments increased by 18.8% over the previous month up to €17,146.5 million, and the number of traded contracts increased by 23.0%. CFDs were the most traded financial instrument in the derivatives market (44.8% of the total amount), with transactions increasing by 13.6% apropos January. Futures transactions were up by 66.5%.

During the same period, the value of orders of residents registered a monthly upturn of 1.1% and non-residents dropped by 1.8%.

Regarding market execution, 55.3% of orders were executed in international regulated markets, 6.7% in national markets, 18.0% out of the market and 19.9% were internalised.

The USA, France and Spain and were the top three destinations for orders placed on shares outside Portugal, while The Netherlands, France and the UK were the main destinations for orders on debt securities.

Disclaimer

CMVM - Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
