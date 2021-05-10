Log in
Monthly Budget Review: April 2021

05/10/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
May 10, 2021
Report

he federal budget deficit was $1.9 trillion in the first seven months of fiscal year 2021, CBO estimates-$449 billion more than the deficit recorded during the same period last year.

Summary

The federal budget deficit was $1.9 trillion in the first seven months of fiscal year 2021, the Congressional Budget Office estimates-$449 billion more than the deficit recorded during the same period last year. Outlays were 22 percent higher and revenues were 16 percent higher from October through April than during the same period in fiscal year 2020. Most of the increases in 2021 arose from spending for refundable tax credits (particularly recovery rebates), unemployment compensation, and the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Largely because of the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the deficits recorded during the first seven months of both 2020 and 2021 are significantly larger than the deficit recorded during the same period in 2019, which totaled $531 billion.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 18:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
