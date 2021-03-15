�से �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Monthly Data on India's International Trade in Services - January 2021

The Reserve Bank of India releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The value of exports and imports of services during the month of January 2021 are given in the following Table:

Table: International Trade in Services (US$ Million) Month Receipts (Exports) Payments (Imports) October - 2020 16,583 9,525 November - 2020 17,080 10,120 December - 2020 18,721 11,500 January - 2021 17,076 10,098 Note: Data are provisional.

Monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.

