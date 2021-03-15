�से �काशनी PRESS RELEASE
Monthly Data on India's International Trade in Services - January 2021
The Reserve Bank of India releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.
The value of exports and imports of services during the month of January 2021 are given in the following Table:
|
Table: International Trade in Services
|
(US$ Million)
|
Month
|
Receipts (Exports)
|
Payments (Imports)
|
October - 2020
|
16,583
|
9,525
|
November - 2020
|
17,080
|
10,120
|
December - 2020
|
18,721
|
11,500
|
January - 2021
|
17,076
|
10,098
|
Note: Data are provisional.
Monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.
Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2020-2021/1244
Director
Disclaimer
