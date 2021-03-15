Log in
Monthly Data on India's International Trade in Services - January 2021

03/15/2021 | 08:13am EDT
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मंबु ई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 15, 2021

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

Monthly Data on India's International Trade in Services - January 2021

The Reserve Bank of India releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The value of exports and imports of services during the month of January 2021 are given in the following Table:

Table: International Trade in Services

(US$ Million)

Month

Receipts (Exports)

Payments (Imports)

October - 2020

16,583

9,525

November - 2020

17,080

10,120

December - 2020

18,721

11,500

January - 2021

17,076

10,098

Note: Data are provisional.

Monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.

Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2020-2021/1244

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 12:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
