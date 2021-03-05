Monthly Economic Highlights – December 2020

www.centralbank.org.bz
List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
Acronyms:
BGA
Banana Growers' Association
BSI
Belize Sugar Industries Limited
BTB
Belize Tourism Board
BTL
Belize Telemedia Limited
CBB
Central Bank of Belize
CDB
Caribbean Development Bank
CGA
Citrus Growers' Association
COVID-19
Coronavirus Disease 2019
CPBL
Citrus Products of Belize Limited
CPI
Consumer Price Index
EU
European Union
GDP
Gross Domestic Product
IDB
Inter-American Development Bank
MOF
Ministry of Finance
SIB
Statistical Institute of Belize
UHS
Universal Health Services
US
United States
Abbreviations and Conventions:
$
the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated
bn
billion
mn
million
ps
pound solids
TC/TS
long tons cane to long ton sugar
Notes:
1.
Since May of 1976, the Belize dollar has been ﬁxed to the US dollar at the rate of
US$1.00 = BZ$2.00.
2.
The 2020 ﬁgures in this report are provisional and the ﬁgures for 2019 have been
revised.
3.
Unless otherwise indicated, the Central Bank of Belize is the source of all tables and
charts.
4.
Ratios to GDP for 2020 are based on estimates from the Statistical Institute of Belize.
Table of Contents
Summary of Economic Indicators
iv
Overview
1
Money and Credit
3
Real Sector Developments
8
Sugarcane and Sugar
10
Citrus
12
Banana
13
Petroleum
13
Marine Exports
14
Other Domestic Exports
14
Central Government Operations
15
Total Public Sector Debt
17
Central Government Domestic Debt
17
Public Sector External Debt
18
Statistical Appendix
21
Table A.1: Factors Responsible for Money Supply Movements 21
Table A.2: Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System 21
Table A.3: Net Domestic Credit 22
Table A.4: Sectoral Composition of Domestic Banks' Loans and Advances 23
Table A.5: Sectoral Composition of Credit Unions' Loans and Advances 24
Table A.6: Domestic Banks' Liquidity Position and Cash Reserves 25
Table A.7: Domestic Banks' Weighted Average Interest Rates 25
Table A.8: Domestic Banks' (Rolling) Weighted Average Interest Rates 26 on New Loans and Deposits
Table A.9: Tourist Arrivals 26
Table A.10: Percentage Change in Consumer Price Index Components by 27
Major Commodity Group
Table A.11: Sugarcane Deliveries and Production of Sugar and Molasses 27
Table A.12: Exports of Sugar and Molasses 28
Table A.13: Citrus Deliveries and Production 28
Table A.14: Export Sales of Citrus Products 29
Table A.15: Banana Exports 29
Table A.16: Marine Exports 30
Table A.17: Other Domestic Exports 30
Table A.18: Petroleum Production and Exports 30
Table A.19: Central Government Revenue and Expenditure 31
Table A.20: Central Government Domestic Debt 32
Table A.21: Public Sector External Debt 33
Summary of Economic Indicators
Chart I: Gross Domestic Product Growth Rate
(Year-on-Year - Percentage Change)Chart II: Consumer Price Index
(All Items)
Chart III: Gross International Reserves and
Import Cover
600
6.0
550
5.0
500
450
4.0
400
$USmn
350
3.0
300
2.0
250
200
1.0
150
MonthsofImportCoverage
100
0.0
Jan Mar June Sept Dec Jan Mar June Sept Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec
2018
2019
2020
Gross Official Reserves (LHS)
Months of Import Coverage (RHS)
Chart IV: Current Account Balance to GDP
0.0
-1.0
-2.0
Percent
-3.0
-4.0
-5.0
-6.0
-7.0
Jan - Sept
Jan - Sept
Jan - Sept
2018
2019
2020
Current Account Balance/GDP
Chart VII: Public Sector External Debt
Chart VIII: Central Government Domestic Debt
