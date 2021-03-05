Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monthly Economic Highlights – December 2020

03/05/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.centralbank.org.bz

List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

Acronyms:

BGA

Banana Growers' Association

BSI

Belize Sugar Industries Limited

BTB

Belize Tourism Board

BTL

Belize Telemedia Limited

CBB

Central Bank of Belize

CDB

Caribbean Development Bank

CGA

Citrus Growers' Association

COVID-19

Coronavirus Disease 2019

CPBL

Citrus Products of Belize Limited

CPI

Consumer Price Index

EU

European Union

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

IDB

Inter-American Development Bank

MOF

Ministry of Finance

SIB

Statistical Institute of Belize

UHS

Universal Health Services

US

United States

Abbreviations and Conventions:

$

the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated

bn

billion

mn

million

ps

pound solids

TC/TS

long tons cane to long ton sugar

Notes:

1.

Since May of 1976, the Belize dollar has been ﬁxed to the US dollar at the rate of

US$1.00 = BZ$2.00.

2.

The 2020 ﬁgures in this report are provisional and the ﬁgures for 2019 have been

revised.

3.

Unless otherwise indicated, the Central Bank of Belize is the source of all tables and

charts.

4.

Ratios to GDP for 2020 are based on estimates from the Statistical Institute of Belize.

ii Central Bank of Belize

Monthly Economic highlights DECEMBER 2020

Table of Contents

Summary of Economic Indicators

iv

Overview

1

Money and Credit

3

Real Sector Developments

8

Sugarcane and Sugar

10

Citrus

12

Banana

13

Petroleum

13

Marine Exports

14

Other Domestic Exports

14

Central Government Operations

15

Total Public Sector Debt

17

Central Government Domestic Debt

17

Public Sector External Debt

18

Statistical Appendix

21

Table A.1: Factors Responsible for Money Supply Movements 21

Table A.2: Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System 21

Table A.3: Net Domestic Credit 22

Table A.4: Sectoral Composition of Domestic Banks' Loans and Advances 23

Table A.5: Sectoral Composition of Credit Unions' Loans and Advances 24

Table A.6: Domestic Banks' Liquidity Position and Cash Reserves 25

Table A.7: Domestic Banks' Weighted Average Interest Rates 25

Table A.8: Domestic Banks' (Rolling) Weighted Average Interest Rates 26 on New Loans and Deposits

Table A.9: Tourist Arrivals 26

Table A.10: Percentage Change in Consumer Price Index Components by 27

Major Commodity Group

Table A.11: Sugarcane Deliveries and Production of Sugar and Molasses 27

Table A.12: Exports of Sugar and Molasses 28

Table A.13: Citrus Deliveries and Production 28

Table A.14: Export Sales of Citrus Products 29

Table A.15: Banana Exports 29

Table A.16: Marine Exports 30

Table A.17: Other Domestic Exports 30

Table A.18: Petroleum Production and Exports 30

Table A.19: Central Government Revenue and Expenditure 31

Table A.20: Central Government Domestic Debt 32

Table A.21: Public Sector External Debt 33

Central Bank of Belize iii

Monthly Economic highlights December 2020

Summary of Economic Indicators

Chart I: Gross Domestic Product Growth Rate

(Year-on-Year - Percentage Change)Chart II: Consumer Price Index

(All Items)

Chart III: Gross International Reserves and

Import Cover

600

6.0

550

5.0

500

450

4.0

400

$USmn

350

3.0

300

2.0

250

200

1.0

150

MonthsofImportCoverage

100

0.0

Jan Mar June Sept Dec Jan Mar June Sept Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec

2018

2019

2020

Gross Official Reserves (LHS)

Months of Import Coverage (RHS)

Chart IV: Current Account Balance to GDP

0.0

-1.0

-2.0

Percent

-3.0

-4.0

-5.0

-6.0

-7.0

Jan - Sept

Jan - Sept

Jan - Sept

2018

2019

2020

Current Account Balance/GDP

Chart VII: Public Sector External Debt

Chart VIII: Central Government Domestic Debt

iv Central Bank of Belize

Monthly Economic highlights December 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 22:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pHERMES INTERNATIONAL  : Hermès and LVMH Stocks Are As Trendy as Their Handbags
DJ
05:56pU.S. FDA looks to reduce toxic elements in baby food, boost inspections
RE
05:53pADOBE  : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
05:53pLegal reforms are key — but not enough — to empowering women across MENA
PU
05:53pMICROSOFT  : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw - source
RE
05:50pAmerican Creek Resources Announces Resignation of Sean Pownall from Board
NE
05:47pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Provinces revise vaccination timelines as Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine approved
AQ
05:47pCytoDyn's Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital Discharge for Mechanically Ventilated Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Treated with Leronlimab
GL
05:46pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:46pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Core Brand Accelerates E-Mobility Shift
5CONVATEC GROUP PLC : CONVATEC : Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 05 March 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ