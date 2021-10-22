Log in
Monthly Economic Highlights – July 2021

10/22/2021
List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

Acronyms:

BGA

Banana Growers' Association

BSI

Belize Sugar Industries Limited

BTB

Belize Tourism Board

BTL

Belize Telemedia Limited

CARICOM

Caribbean Community

CBB

Central Bank of Belize

CDB

Caribbean Development Bank

CGA

Citrus Growers' Association

COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease 2019

CPBL

Citrus Products of Belize Limited

CPI

Consumer Price Index

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

IBRD

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

IDB

Inter-American Development Bank

MOF

Ministry of Finance

SIB

Statistical Institute of Belize

UHS

Universal Health Services

US

United States

Abbreviations and Conventions:

  • the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated

bn

billion

bp

basis point

mn

million

M-o-M

month-on-month

ps

pound solids

TC/TS

long tons cane to long ton sugar

Y-o-Y

year-on-year

YTD

year-to-date

FY

scal year

Notes:

1.

Since May of 1976, the Belize dollar has been xed to the US dollar at the rate of

US$1.00 = BZ$2.00.

2.

The 2021 gures in this report are provisional and the gures for 2020 have been

revised.

  1. Unless otherwise indicated, the Central Bank of Belize is the source of all tables and charts.
  2. Ratios to GDP for 2021 are based on GDP estimates from the Central Bank of Belize.

i

C

B

B

M

E

JULY 2021

Table of Contents

Summary of Economic Indicators

v

Overview

vi

1

Money and Credit

1

Money Supply

1

Net Foreign Assets

1

Net Domestic Credit

1

Bank Liquidity

2

Interest Rates

2

Credit Union Lending

3

2

Real Sector Developments

4

Commodity Production

4

Domestic Exports

4

Gross Imports

4

Tourist Arrivals

4

Consumer Price Index

5

Sugarcane and Sugar

5

Citrus

6

Banana

7

Petroleum

7

Marine Exports

8

Other Domestic Exports

8

3

Central Government Finance

9

Central Government Operations

9

Central Government Domestic Debt

10

Public Sector External Debt

11

Statistical Appendix

13

M

E

B

JULY 2021 ii

C

B

List of Charts and Tables

Charts

1.1

Change in Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System

1

1.2

Change in Net Domestic Credit of the Banking System

1

1.3

Change in Domestic Banks' Loans

2

1.4

Excess Statutory Liquidity

2

1.5

Weighted Average Interest Rates on New Loans and Deposits

3

1.6

Change in Credit Unions' Loans

3

2.1

Gross Imports

4

2.2

Tourist Arrivals

4

2.3

Monthly Sugar Production

5

2.4

Sugar Exports

6

2.5

Citrus Deliveries

6

2.6

Citrus Juice Export Volume and Revenue

7

2.7

Banana Exports

7

2.8

Marine Export Volume

8

2.9

Other Domestic Exports

8

3.1

Central Government Operations

9

3.2

Central Government Current Revenue

9

3.3

Central Government Current Expenditure

10

3.4

Main Development Expenditure Categories

10

3.5

Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Debt

10

3.6

Distribution of Interest Payments on Central Government's Domestic Debt

11

3.7

Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Securities

11

3.8

External Disbursements to Central Government by Creditor Type

11

3.9

External Debt Service Payments

12

Tables

A.1

Factors Responsible for Money Supply Movements

13

A.2

Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System

13

A.3 Central Bank's Foreign Assets Flows

14

A.4

Major Sources of Foreign Currency In ows Into Domestic Banks

14

A.5

Net Domestic Credit

15

A.6

Sectoral Composition of Domestic Banks' Loans and Advances

16

A.7

Sectoral Composition of Credit Unions' Loans and Advances

17

A.8

Domestic Banks' Liquidity Position and Cash Reserves

18

A.9

Domestic Banks' Weighted Average Interest Rates

18

A.10 Domestic Banks' (Rolling) Weighted Average Interest Rates

19

on New Loans and Deposits

iii

C

B

B

M

E

JULY 2021

List of Charts and Tables

A.11 Growth Rate of Real GDP by Sector

20

A.12 Production of Main Domestic Exports

20

A.13

Domestic Exports

21

A.14

Gross Imports by Standard International Trade Classi cation (SITC)

21

A.15

Tourist Arrivals

21

A.16

Percentage Change in Consumer Price Index Components by

22

Major Commodity Group

A.17

Sugarcane Deliveries and Production of Sugar and Molasses

22

A.18

Exports of Sugar and Molasses

23

A.19

Citrus Deliveries and Production

23

A.20

Export Sales of Citrus Products

24

A.21

Banana Exports

24

A.22

Petroleum Production and Exports

25

A.23

Marine Exports

25

A.24

Other Domestic Exports

25

A.25

Central Government's Revenue and Expenditure

26

A.26

Central Government's Domestic Debt

27

A.27

Public Sector External Debt

28

M

E

B

JULY 2021 iv

C

B

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 20:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS