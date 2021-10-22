Monthly Economic Highlights – July 2021

|
|
List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
|
Acronyms:
|
|
BGA
|
Banana Growers' Association
|
BSI
|
Belize Sugar Industries Limited
|
BTB
|
Belize Tourism Board
|
BTL
|
Belize Telemedia Limited
|
CARICOM
|
Caribbean Community
|
CBB
|
Central Bank of Belize
|
CDB
|
Caribbean Development Bank
|
CGA
|
Citrus Growers' Association
|
COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease 2019
|
CPBL
|
Citrus Products of Belize Limited
|
CPI
|
Consumer Price Index
|
GDP
|
Gross Domestic Product
|
IBRD
|
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
|
IDB
|
Inter-American Development Bank
|
MOF
|
Ministry of Finance
|
SIB
|
Statistical Institute of Belize
|
UHS
|
Universal Health Services
|
US
|
United States
Abbreviations and Conventions:
-
the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated
|
bn
|
billion
|
bp
|
basis point
|
mn
|
million
|
M-o-M
|
month-on-month
|
ps
|
pound solids
|
TC/TS
|
long tons cane to long ton sugar
|
Y-o-Y
|
year-on-year
|
YTD
|
year-to-date
|
FY
|
scal year
|
Notes:
|
|
1.
|
Since May of 1976, the Belize dollar has been xed to the US dollar at the rate of
|
|
US$1.00 = BZ$2.00.
|
2.
|
The 2021 gures in this report are provisional and the gures for 2020 have been
|
|
revised.
-
Unless otherwise indicated, the Central Bank of Belize is the source of all tables and charts.
-
Ratios to GDP for 2021 are based on GDP estimates from the Central Bank of Belize.
Table of Contents
|
Summary of Economic Indicators
|
v
|
Overview
|
vi
|
1
|
Money and Credit
|
1
|
|
Money Supply
|
1
|
|
Net Foreign Assets
|
1
|
|
Net Domestic Credit
|
1
|
|
Bank Liquidity
|
2
|
|
Interest Rates
|
2
|
|
Credit Union Lending
|
3
|
2
|
Real Sector Developments
|
4
|
|
Commodity Production
|
4
|
|
Domestic Exports
|
4
|
|
Gross Imports
|
4
|
|
Tourist Arrivals
|
4
|
|
Consumer Price Index
|
5
|
|
Sugarcane and Sugar
|
5
|
|
Citrus
|
6
|
|
Banana
|
7
|
|
Petroleum
|
7
|
|
Marine Exports
|
8
|
|
Other Domestic Exports
|
8
|
3
|
Central Government Finance
|
9
|
|
Central Government Operations
|
9
|
|
Central Government Domestic Debt
|
10
|
|
Public Sector External Debt
|
11
|
Statistical Appendix
|
13
List of Charts and Tables
Charts
|
1.1
|
Change in Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System
|
1
|
1.2
|
Change in Net Domestic Credit of the Banking System
|
1
|
1.3
|
Change in Domestic Banks' Loans
|
2
|
1.4
|
Excess Statutory Liquidity
|
2
|
1.5
|
Weighted Average Interest Rates on New Loans and Deposits
|
3
|
1.6
|
Change in Credit Unions' Loans
|
3
|
2.1
|
Gross Imports
|
4
|
2.2
|
Tourist Arrivals
|
4
|
2.3
|
Monthly Sugar Production
|
5
|
2.4
|
Sugar Exports
|
6
|
2.5
|
Citrus Deliveries
|
6
|
2.6
|
Citrus Juice Export Volume and Revenue
|
7
|
2.7
|
Banana Exports
|
7
|
2.8
|
Marine Export Volume
|
8
|
2.9
|
Other Domestic Exports
|
8
|
3.1
|
Central Government Operations
|
9
|
3.2
|
Central Government Current Revenue
|
9
|
3.3
|
Central Government Current Expenditure
|
10
|
3.4
|
Main Development Expenditure Categories
|
10
|
3.5
|
Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Debt
|
10
|
3.6
|
Distribution of Interest Payments on Central Government's Domestic Debt
|
11
|
3.7
|
Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Securities
|
11
|
3.8
|
External Disbursements to Central Government by Creditor Type
|
11
|
3.9
|
External Debt Service Payments
|
12
Tables
|
A.1
|
Factors Responsible for Money Supply Movements
|
13
|
A.2
|
Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System
|
13
|
A.3 Central Bank's Foreign Assets Flows
|
14
|
A.4
|
Major Sources of Foreign Currency In ows Into Domestic Banks
|
14
|
A.5
|
Net Domestic Credit
|
15
|
A.6
|
Sectoral Composition of Domestic Banks' Loans and Advances
|
16
|
A.7
|
Sectoral Composition of Credit Unions' Loans and Advances
|
17
|
A.8
|
Domestic Banks' Liquidity Position and Cash Reserves
|
18
|
A.9
|
Domestic Banks' Weighted Average Interest Rates
|
18
|
A.10 Domestic Banks' (Rolling) Weighted Average Interest Rates
|
19
|
|
on New Loans and Deposits
|
|
iii
|
C
|
B
|
B
|
|
M
|
E
|
■ JULY 2021
List of Charts and Tables
|
A.11 Growth Rate of Real GDP by Sector
|
20
|
A.12 Production of Main Domestic Exports
|
20
|
A.13
|
Domestic Exports
|
21
|
A.14
|
Gross Imports by Standard International Trade Classi cation (SITC)
|
21
|
A.15
|
Tourist Arrivals
|
21
|
A.16
|
Percentage Change in Consumer Price Index Components by
|
22
|
|
Major Commodity Group
|
|
A.17
|
Sugarcane Deliveries and Production of Sugar and Molasses
|
22
|
A.18
|
Exports of Sugar and Molasses
|
23
|
A.19
|
Citrus Deliveries and Production
|
23
|
A.20
|
Export Sales of Citrus Products
|
24
|
A.21
|
Banana Exports
|
24
|
A.22
|
Petroleum Production and Exports
|
25
|
A.23
|
Marine Exports
|
25
|
A.24
|
Other Domestic Exports
|
25
|
A.25
|
Central Government's Revenue and Expenditure
|
26
|
A.26
|
Central Government's Domestic Debt
|
27
|
A.27
|
Public Sector External Debt
|
28
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
