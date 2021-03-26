Log in
Monthly Market and Grower Pricing Update , 26/3/2021

03/26/2021 | 12:57am EDT
  • The Mar 21 ICE #11 contract expiry saw a total of 893,166 mt 'delivered to the tape'. While this represented a decent-sized delivery, it was not the record the market was expecting
  • Crude oil performed strongly for the majority of the month before a political feud between the United States and Russian sent prices spiralling 8% lower in one day
  • The Australian dollar traded sideways for the majority of March in a comfortable 77-80 US cent range
  • Risks Ahead: COVID-19 vaccine news and economic recovery, US politics, Australia-China relationships, RBA commentary.

Click here to read this month's QSL Market Update and Grower Pricing Update.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
