Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Monthly Market and Grower Pricing Update, 28/6/2021

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
Raw sugar prices floated in the mid-high 17 US cent range for the first half of June, peaking at 17.93 USc/lb for the July 2021 contract before an overwhelmingly bearish trend saw the contract collapse more than 150 points. The Australian Dollar followed a similar trajectory, hovering around 77 US cents for the first half of the month, peaking at 77.76 US cents on 12 June before collapsing 300 points to 74.76 US cents on 22 June as a reaction to the US Federal Open Market Committee's forecast of two interest rate hikes in late 2023.

On the grower pricing front, QSL growers had the chance to once again lock in 2021 Target Price Contract pricing at the $500/tonne level (gross actual), as the market rallied in the lead up to the July 2021 contract expiry. Next season has also started to attract pricing interest, with the 2022 Target Price Contract climbing above $450/tonne in recent weeks.

Click here to read our full Update.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
