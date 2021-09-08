Monthly Monetary Report |August 2021
This report analyses the development of the monetary base; broad monetary aggregates and deposit rates; loans to the private sector and lending rates; bank liquidity; international reserves and the foreign exchange market; as well as monetary and financial indicators.
September 7, 2021.
