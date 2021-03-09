Log in
Monthly Monetary Report | February 2021

03/09/2021 | 05:21pm EST
Monthly Monetary Report | February 2021

This report analyses the development of the monetary base; broad monetary aggregates and deposit rates; loans to the private sector and lending rates; bank liquidity; international reserves and the foreign exchange market; as well as monetary and financial indicators.

Download Report -in Spanish-

To access previous editions, click here

March 5, 2021.

Disclaimer

Banco Central de la Republica Argentina published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
