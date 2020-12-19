Log in
Monthly Monetary Report | November 2020

12/19/2020 | 05:37pm EST
Monthly Monetary Report | November 2020

This report analyses the development of the monetary base; broad monetary aggregates and deposit rates; loans to the private sector and lending rates; bank liquidity; international reserves and the foreign exchange market; as well as monetary and financial indicators.

Download Report

December 9, 2020.

Disclaimer

Banco Central de la Republica Argentina published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 22:36:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
