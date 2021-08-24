Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Monthly Production Report for July 2021



Production of Crude Oil

Crude oil production during July 2021 was 2548.78 TMT, which is 3.78% lower than target for the month and 3.22% lower when compared with production of July 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-July, 2021 was 9961.65 TMT, which is 2.64% and 3.37% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of July 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-July, 2021 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target July (Month) April- July (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC 20272.88 1730.84 1664.94 1738.56 95.77 6685.94 6477.08 6806.96 95.15 OIL 3182.60 259.98 253.30 250.61 101.08 1011.20 995.64 997.00 99.86 PSC Fields 7718.52 658.01 630.54 644.45 97.84 2534.24 2488.93 2504.94 99.36 Total 31173.99 2648.83 2548.78 2633.62 96.78 10231.38 9961.65 10308.91 96.63

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during July 2021 was 1664.94 TMT, which is 3.81% lower than target of the month and 4.23% lower when compared with production of July 2020. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-July, 2021 was 6477.08 TMT, which is 3.12% and 4.85% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than anticipated production from WO-16 cluster due to delay in mobilization of MOPU Sagar Samrat.

Less than anticipated production from Cluster-8 fields due to delay in inputs as installation of wellhead platforms delayed due to Covid impact.

Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during July 2021 was 253.30 TMT, which is 1.08% higher than the production of corresponding month of last year but 2.57% lower than target of the reporting month. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-July, 2021 was 995.64 TMT, which is 1.54% and 0.14% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.

Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations after the Baghjan Blowout.

Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC regime during July 2021 was 630.54 TMT, which is 4.17% lower than target of the month and 2.16% lower when compared with production of July 2020. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-July, 2021 was 2488.93 TMT, which is 1.79% and 0.64% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

RAVVA (Cairn Energy India Ltd): Production shortfall is due to injectivity issues in wells RC-4ST and RC-11z, which has caused lower productivity from wells RD-3ST & RD-6ST.

CB-ONN-2000/1 (GSPC): Few wells not producing due to possible casing damage, reservoir issues, possible damage in sub surface assembly. Also, Minor shortfall wells PK2#A1 & PK2#A2 due to power failure by UGVCL.

CB-ONN-2004/2 (ONGC): Two development well in VD-3 discovery not drilled as per plan. The production rate of new development well Vadatal#22 is not as expected.

MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.): Delay in commencement of production.

Production of Natural Gas

Natural gas production during July 2021 was 2891.96 MMSCM, which is 18.36% higher when compared with production of July 2020 but 10.19% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-July, 2021 was 11060.07 MMSCM, which is 19.85% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 5.37% lower when compared with target for the period. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of July 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-July, 2021 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)

Oil Company Target July (Month) April- July (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC 23335.10 1989.90 1728.91 1925.55 89.79 7593.17 6780.84 7276.15 93.19 OIL 2949.65 251.06 248.41 203.03 122.35 984.20 923.61 852.55 108.33 PSC Fields 11834.60 979.29 914.64 314.73 290.61 3109.86 3355.63 1099.75 305.13 Total 38119.35 3220.25 2891.96 2443.31 118.36 11687.22 11060.07 9228.45 119.85

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC in the nomination blocks during July 2021 was 1728.91 MMSCM, which is 13.12% lower than target for the month and 10.21% lower when compared with production of July 2020. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-July, 2021 was 6780.84 MMSCM, which is 10.70% and 6.81% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than anticipated production from WO-16 cluster due to delay in mobilization of MOPU Sagar Samrat.

Less than planned production from Vasistha /S1 wells in EOA due to certain reservoir related issues.

Delay in commencement of gas production from U1 field of KG-98/2 Cluster-II due to covid impact as manufacturing of subsea items and well completion delayed.

Less offtake by consumers at Tripura, Rajahmundry & Cauvery.

Less than envisaged production from Dahej & Gandhar field in Ankleshwar.

Natural gas production by OIL in the nomination block during July 2021 was 248.41 MMSCM, which is 22.35% higher than the production of July 2020 but 1.05% lower than the target for the month. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-July, 2021 was 923.61 MMSCM, which is 8.33% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 6.16% lower than target for the period. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.

Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations after the Baghjan Blowout.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during July 2021 was 914.64 MMSCM, which is 190.61% higher than the production of July 2020 but 6.60% lower than the target for the month. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-July, 2021 was 3355.63 MMSCM, which is 7.90% and 205.13% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Increase in gas production is through contributions from D-34 field of KG DWN 98/3, which commenced from 18.12.2020, wells from satellite cluster (commenced w.e.f 25.4.2021).

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processedduring July 2021 was 19383.64 TMT, which is 9.64% higher than July 2020 but 4.06% lower than the target for the month. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July, 2021 was 76638.47 TMT, which is 15.58% higher when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 3.07% lower than target for the period. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of July 2021 vis-à-vis July 2020 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of July 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-July, 2021vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target July (Month) April- July (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 145812.84 12809.12 10959.40 10374.45 105.64 47620.64 42668.17 36177.39 117.94 IOCL 70299.81 6023.83 5667.64 5363.00 105.68 24134.19 22386.62 18292.91 122.38 BPCL 30499.94 2680.00 2339.13 1940.60 120.54 10585.00 9056.21 7011.05 129.17 HPCL 17199.69 1579.58 799.64 1354.77 59.02 4604.33 3307.65 5325.06 62.11 CPCL 10000.00 930.00 818.56 723.80 113.09 2860.00 2853.07 2051.77 139.05 NRL 2750.35 240.17 226.90 219.30 103.46 867.72 866.92 844.51 102.65 MRPL 15000.00 1350.00 1104.62 765.71 144.26 4550.00 4175.10 2629.20 158.80 ONGC 63.04 5.53 2.91 7.27 40.07 19.40 22.61 22.89 98.77 JVs 18021.00 1536.00 1720.88 1446.92 118.93 5954.00 6536.41 4637.17 140.96 BORL 7000.00 600.00 622.71 411.47 151.34 2270.00 2214.02 1571.02 140.93 HMEL 11021.00 936.00 1098.17 1035.45 106.06 3684.00 4322.39 3066.15 140.97 Private 78008.07 5858.77 6703.36 5858.78 114.42 25494.99 27433.88 25494.99 107.61 RIL 60940.96 4298.86 5026.62 4298.86 116.93 19578.14 20782.14 19578.15 106.15 NEL 17067.11 1559.91 1676.74 1559.92 107.49 5916.84 6651.75 5916.84 112.42 TOTAL 241841.91 20203.89 19383.64 17680.15 109.64 79069.62 76638.47 66309.55 115.58

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

3.1 CPSE Refineries' crude oil processed during July 2021 was 10959.40 TMT, which 5.64% higher than the production of July 2020 but 14.44% lower than the target for the month. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July, 2021 was 42668.17 TMT which is 17.94% higher than corresponding period of last year but 10.40% lower than target for the period. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL-Guwahati: Monthly Crude processed lower due to extended revamp shutdown

IOCL-Barauni & Digboi: Monthly Crude processed lower due to deferment of M&I shutdown

IOCL-Gujarat, Mathura: Monthly Crude processed lower due to lower product demand

IOCL-Haldia: Monthly Crude processed lower due to CDU-I/II shutdown due to heavy rainfall and flooding insider refinery.

IOCL-Paradip: Monthly Crude processed lower due to coke deposition in Vacuum Distillation column.

BPCL-Kochi: Marginal shortfall in monthly crude processed lower due to the Crude mix available and CDU 2 unit shutdown hence entire processing through CDU 3.

HPCL, Mumbai: Monthly Crude processed lower due to continued shutdown of one of the the crude processing unit. Most of the other units are also under planned shutdown for revamp jobs.

HPCL, Viskah: Monthly Crude processed lower due to continued shutdown of one of the primary crude processing unit

CPCL-Manali: Monthly Crude processed lower due to lower demand due to covid -19 lockdown.

MRPL-Mangalore: Monthly Crude processed lower due to lower demand due to covid -19 lockdown.

3.2JV refineries' crude oil processedduring July 2021 was 1720.88 TMT, which is 12.04% higher than the target for the month and 18.93% higher than July 2020. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July, 2021 was 6536.41 TMT, which is 9.78% and 40.96% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

3.3Private refineries' crude oil processedduring July 2021 was 6703.36 TMT, which is 14.42% higher than the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July, 2021 was 27433.88 TMT, which is 7.61% higher than the corresponding period of last year.

Production of Petroleum Products

Production of Petroleum Productsduring July 2021 was 20686.03 TMT, which is 6.70% higher than production of July 2020 but 4.54% lower when compared with target for the month. Cumulative production during April-July, 2021 was 80677.66 TMT, which is 13.07% higher when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 3.38% lower than target for the period. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of July 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-July, 2021 vis-à-Vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target July (Month) April- July (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 137873.44 12094.84 10347.47 9930.07 104.20 45074.60 40343.22 34185.77 118.01 IOCL 66984.33 5710.47 5331.81 5225.09 102.04 23035.55 21293.68 17418.29 122.25 BPCL 29279.04 2579.24 2307.61 1830.86 126.04 10131.44 8810.90 6729.28 130.93 HPCL 16019.55 1477.51 745.04 1256.33 59.30 4287.38 3158.47 4999.94 63.17 CPCL 9279.11 864.85 776.22 698.91 111.06 2642.95 2565.29 1875.51 136.78 NRL 2749.06 240.06 230.89 218.64 105.60 867.31 835.49 847.91 98.54 MRPL 13502.33 1217.45 953.06 693.26 137.47 4091.49 3657.84 2293.04 159.52 ONGC 60.02 5.27 2.84 6.98 40.68 18.47 21.55 21.80 98.87 JVs 16361.00 1409.00 1581.64 1301.96 121.48 5458.00 6042.98 4329.20 139.59 BORL 6095.00 523.00 544.55 373.32 145.87 1970.00 1944.18 1346.58 144.38 HMEL 10266.00 886.00 1037.09 928.65 111.68 3488.00 4098.80 2982.62 137.42 Private 93222.97 7769.70 8396.60 7769.70 108.07 31467.67 32909.56 31467.68 104.58 RIL 76683.16 6310.87 6769.28 6310.87 107.26 25695.52 26487.28 25695.53 103.08 NEL 16539.81 1458.84 1627.32 1458.84 111.55 5772.15 6422.28 5772.15 111.26 Total Refinery 247457.41 21273.55 20325.70 19001.74 106.97 82000.27 79295.76 69982.65 113.31 Fractionators 4516.39 397.13 360.33 385.21 93.54 1496.14 1381.90 1368.22 101.00 TOTAL 251973.80 21670.68 20686.03 19386.95 106.70 83496.41 80677.66 71350.86 113.07

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Productionof Petroleum Products

Production of petroleum Products by Oil's Refineries during July 2021 was 20325.70 TMT, which is 6.97% higher than production of July 2020 but 4.46% lower when compared with target for the month. Cumulative production during April-July, 2021 was 79295.76 TMT, which is 13.31% higher when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 3.3% lower than target for the period.

Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during July 2021 was 360.33 TMT, which is 9.27% lower when compared with target for the month and 6.46% lower than the target for the month. Cumulative production during April-July, 2021 was 1381.90 TMT, which is 1.0% higher when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 7.64% lower than target for the period.

