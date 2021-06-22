Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Monthly Production Reportfor May, 2021



Posted On: 22 JUN 2021 2:26PM by PIB Delhi

Production of Crude Oil

Crude oil production [1] during May, 2021 was2437.96 TMT which is5.47% lower than target for the monthand6.32% lower when compared with production of May, 2020.Cumulative crude oil production during April-May, 2021 was 4931.21 TMT which is 2.23% and 4.22% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last yearrespectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of May, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2021 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC 20272.88 1691.64 1553.65 1719.12 90.37 3299.06 3190.22 3400.89 93.81 OIL 3182.60 255.72 253.08 256.45 98.69 501.58 495.82 504.70 98.24 PSC Fields 7718.52 631.56 631.23 626.87 100.69 1242.85 1245.17 1242.70 100.20 Total 31173.99 2578.92 2437.96 2602.44 93.68 5043.50 4931.21 5148.29 95.78

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off.*: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC(Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during May, 2021 was 1553.65TMT which is 8.16%lower than target of the monthand9.63%lower when compared with production of May 2020. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-May, 2021 was 3190.22 TMT which is 3.30%and 6.19% lower than target for the period andproduction during corresponding period of last year respectively. Production is lower during the current month due to Loss in oil production due to conditions created by cyclone Tauktae.

Crude oil production by OIL(Oil India Ltd) in the nomination blockduring May, 2021 was 253.08 TMT which is1.03% lower than target of the month and 1.31% lower when compared with production of May 2020. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-May, 2021 was 495.82 TMT which is 1.15% and 1.76% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.

Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations after the Baghjan Blowout. Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC (Production Sharing Contract) regime during May, 2021 was 631.23 TMT which is0.69% higher when compared with production of May 2020 but marginally lower by 0.05% when comparedtarget for the month.Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-May, 2021 was 1245.17 TMT which is marginally higher by 0.19% and 0.02% when comparedwith the target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:



AAP-ON-94/1 (Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd): Production shortfall due to lower consumer demand of Natural Gas.

RAVVA (Cairn Energy India Ltd): Production shortfall due to infectivity issues in few wells.

CB-ONN-2004/2 (ONGC): Workover is planned in Vadatal#5, Vadatal#21 is under workoverand Vadatal#22 is under water knockout.

Production of Natural Gas

Natural gas production during May,2021 was 2739.65MMSCM which is 19.11% higher when compared with production of May, 2020 but 4.09% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-May, 2021 was 5391.14MMSCM which is 20.84% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 2.61% lower when compared with target for the period. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II . Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of May, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2021 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (inMMSCM)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC 23335.10 1889.96 1642.03 1805.94 90.92 3695.21 3367.53 3531.63 95.35 OIL 2949.65 250.95 229.93 228.23 100.75 490.49 445.06 430.28 103.44 PSC Fields 11834.60 715.66 867.68 265.83 326.40 1349.79 1578.55 499.42 316.08 Total 38119.35 2856.58 2739.65 2300.00 119.11 5535.50 5391.14 4461.33 120.84

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC in the nominationblocks during May, 2021 was 1642.03MMSCM which is 13.12% lower than target for the month and 9.08%lower when compared with production of May 2020. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC duringApril-May, 2021 was 3367.53 MMSCM which is 8.87% and 4.65% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Reduced gas production in Western Offshore due to cyclone Taukate.

Less than planned production from Vasistha/S1 wells in EOA due to reservoirrelated issues.

Delay in commencement of gas production from U1 field of KG-98/2 Cluster-II due to COVID-19 impact. As of now, gas production is expected to commence from August, 2021.

Less offtake by consumers due to COVID-19 issues in Tripura and Rajahmundry. Natural gas production by OIL in the nomination block during May, 2021 was 229.93 MMSCM which is 0.75% higher than the production of May, 2020 but 8.38% lower than the target for the month. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-May, 2021 was 445.06 MMSCM which is 3.44% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 9.26% lower than target for the period. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:



Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.

Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations after the Baghjan Blowout. Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companiesin the PSC (production sharing contracts) regime during May,2021 was 867.68MMSCM which is 21.24% higher than target and 226.40% higher when compared with May 2020. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-May, 2021 was 1578.55MMSCM which is 16.95% and 216.08% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Increase in gas production is through contributions from D-34 field of KG DWN 98/3 which commenced from 18.12.2020, wells from satellite cluster (commenced wef 25.4.2021).



Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processed during May, 2021 was 18970.06 TMT which is 16.05% higher than May, 2020but 5.93% lower than the target for the month.Cumulative crude throughput during April-May, 2021 was38854.76 TMT which is 24.97% higher when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 2.12% lower than target for the period. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of May, 2021 vis-à-vis May, 2020 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of May, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2021vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 145812.84 11757.30 10141.12 8380.68 121.01 23020.01 21665.62 15484.44 139.92 IOCL 70299.81 6253.84 5380.34 4310.90 124.81 12305.94 11360.65 7357.03 154.42 BPCL 30499.94 2670.00 2082.59 1583.45 131.52 5280.00 4671.32 3167.22 147.49 HPCL 17199.69 1110.12 855.30 1267.17 67.50 1950.44 1722.73 2591.14 66.49 CPCL 10000.00 530.00 629.17 441.20 142.60 1030.00 1388.96 748.81 185.49 NRL 2750.35 240.17 226.08 205.77 109.87 395.12 447.29 375.50 119.12 MRPL 15000.00 950.00 961.06 565.89 169.83 2050.00 2060.86 1236.54 166.66 ONGC 63.04 3.16 6.59 6.29 104.75 8.52 13.82 8.21 168.33 JVs 18021.00 1536.00 1621.29 1093.21 148.31 3087.00 3327.73 2018.35 164.87 BORL 7000.00 600.00 518.89 440.07 117.91 1245.00 1166.43 772.36 151.02 HMEL 11021.00 936.00 1102.40 653.14 168.78 1842.00 2161.30 1245.99 173.46 Private 78008.07 6873.24 7207.64 6873.24 104.87 13589.52 13861.41 13589.52 102.00 RIL 60940.96 5312.29 5515.18 5312.30 103.82 10626.79 10536.17 10626.79 99.15 NEL 17067.11 1560.94 1692.47 1560.94 108.43 2962.73 3325.25 2962.73 112.24 TOTAL 241841.91 20166.53 18970.06 16347.13 116.05 39696.53 38854.76 31092.30 124.97

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off.*: Provisional

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

3.1 CPSE Refineries' crude oil processed during May, 2021 was 10141.12TMT which21.01% higher than May, 2020but 13.75% lower than the target for the month.Cumulative crude throughput during April-May, 2021 was 21665.62 TMT which is 39.92% higher than corresponding period oflast year but 5.88% lower than target for the period.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL-Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat: Lower crude processed due to lower product demand.

IOCL-Paradip: Coke deposition in Vacuum Distillation column led to lower crude processing.

BPCL, Kochi:State-wise lockdown on account of restraining COVID-19 led to reduction in demand.

HPCL, Mumbai:Lower monthly crude throughput than the target due to delayed start-up of one the primary crude processing unit. Most of the units are still under planned shutdown.

HPCL,Viskah: Lower monthly crude throughput than the target due to shutdown of one of the primary crude processing unit.

NRL-Numaligarh: Reduction in crude throughput on account of reduction in product demand.

3.2 JV refineries' crude oil processed during May, 2021 was 1621.29TMT which is 5.55% higher than the target for the month and 48.31% higherthan May, 2020. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May, 2021 was3327.73TMT which is 7.80%% and 64.87%higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. 3.3 P rivate refineries' crude oil processed during May, 2021 was 7207.64TMT which is 4.87% lower than the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative crude throughputduring April-May, 2021 was 13861.41 TMT which is 2% higher than thecorresponding period of last year.

Production of Petroleum Products

Production of Petroleum Products during May, 2021 was 19927.81 TMT which is 15.33% higher than production of May, 2020 but 4.79% lower when compared with target for the month. Cumulative production during April-May, 2021 was 40819.39 TMT which is 22.81% when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 1.89% lower than target for the period. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of May, 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2021 vis-à-Vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Productionof Petroleum Products

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2021-22 (Apr-Mar)* 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year 2021-22 2020-21 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 137873.44 11117.03 9617.76 7913.83 121.53 21808.71 20607.20 14534.90 141.78 IOCL 66984.33 5967.39 5149.32 4019.39 128.11 11757.29 10945.08 6908.17 158.44 BPCL 29279.04 2544.63 2015.00 1539.50 130.89 5050.62 4562.61 3020.34 151.06 HPCL 16019.55 1032.92 812.54 1228.45 66.14 1812.11 1620.10 2497.32 64.87 CPCL 9279.11 483.93 608.39 409.71 148.49 941.16 1219.58 657.68 185.43 NRL 2749.06 240.06 225.26 207.94 108.33 394.94 444.89 379.69 117.17 MRPL 13502.33 845.10 800.98 502.94 159.26 1844.50 1801.94 1063.93 169.37 ONGC 60.02 3.00 6.27 5.90 106.27 8.10 13.01 7.77 167.48 JVs 16361.00 1409.00 1428.89 1018.94 140.23 2829.00 3040.05 1845.09 164.76 BORL 6095.00 523.00 436.07 364.13 119.76 1085.00 1013.50 595.83 170.10 HMEL 10266.00 886.00 992.82 654.81 151.62 1744.00 2026.55 1249.26 162.22 Private 93222.97 8028.62 8547.60 8028.62 106.46 16245.14 16472.68 16245.14 101.40 RIL 76683.16 6537.38 6916.07 6537.38 105.79 13306.36 13290.73 13306.36 99.88 NEL 16539.81 1491.24 1631.53 1491.24 109.41 2938.78 3181.95 2938.78 108.27 Total Refinery 247457.41 20554.65 19594.24 16961.40 115.52 40882.85 40119.93 32625.13 122.97 Fractionators 4516.39 375.91 333.57 317.89 104.93 724.10 699.46 613.97 113.92 TOTAL 251973.80 20930.56 19927.81 17279.29 115.33 41606.95 40819.39 33239.10 122.81

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Production of petroleum Products by Oil's Refineries during May, 2021 was 19594.24 TMT which is 15.52% higher than production of May, 2020 but 4.67% lower when compared with target for the month. Cumulative production during April-May, 2021 was 40119.93 TMT which is 22.97% when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 1.87% lower than target for the period. Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during May, 2021 was 333.57 TMT which is 4.93% higher than production of May, 2020 but 11.26% lower when compared with target for the month. Cumulative production during April-May, 2021 was 699.46 TMT which is 13.92% when compared with the production of corresponding period of last year but 3.40% lower than target for the period.

