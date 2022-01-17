Log in
Monthly Report on the Current Survey of Commerce (November 2021)

01/17/2022 | 11:45pm EST
Explanation

This survey is conducted to clarify the trends in business activities of establishments (including department stores, chain stores, supermarkets, other large-scale stores and convenience stores) engaged in trade.

Statistics report

18-January-2022
Office of Current Survey for Service Industry,
Research and Statistics Department, METI
( tel(81-3)3501-3892,fax(81-3)3501-7789 )
mail:qqcebj@meti.go.jp

November,2021

Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
