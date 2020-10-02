|
Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (April 2020)
10/02/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
Department of the Treasury
Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau
Statistical Report by State - Wine
Reporting Period: April 2020
Report Date: 02-OCT-2020
Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-04-2020
Page: 1 of 3
Still Wines
Special Natural Wines
Taxable Withdrawals
Stocks End of Month
Vermouth
Bulk Wine Gallons by State
Production
Not Over 16% Alcohol
Over 16% Alcohol
Hard Cider 4/
Not Over 16% Alcohol
Over 16% Alcohol
Hard Cider
Production
Taxable Withdrawals
0
0
0
0
976
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
695
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
411,523
64,787
0
0
0
California
12,729,234
1,468,345
12,226
0
787,906,465
11,158,456
242,609
0
2,005
Colorado
23,487
0
0
0
111,463
1,588
9,232
0
0
Connecticut
2,377
0
0
0
57,046
236
0
0
0
Delaware
0
0
0
0
3,967
0
0
0
0
Florida
406,675
0
0
62
700,855
84,333
5,380
818
0
Georgia
3,688
0
0
0
28,661
850
143
0
0
Hawaii
3,045
0
0
0
24,734
390
0
0
0
Idaho
0
0
0
0
235,544
0
0
0
0
Illinois
94,677
0
0
0
430,216
1,647
9,086
0
0
Indiana
78,384
0
0
0
456,870
7,722
3,201
0
0
Iowa
413
0
0
0
40,349
2,451
0
0
0
Kansas
1,801
0
0
0
6,841
0
0
0
0
Kentucky
159,080
364
0
0
258,632
817,953
0
0
0
Louisiana
0
0
0
0
0
363
0
0
0
Maine
0
0
0
0
72,681
134,245
0
0
0
Maryland
13,241
0
0
0
47,351
13,094
0
0
0
Massachusetts
65,599
0
0
0
22,613
0
61,212
0
0
Michigan
74,463
26
0
88
646,096
19,817
119,007
0
48
Minnesota
564
0
0
0
9,108
0
530
0
0
Missouri
33,340
0
0
0
909,878
59,328
3,350
0
0
Montana
0
0
0
0
1,524
0
0
0
0
Nebraska
6
6
0
0
20,498
497
0
0
0
Nevada
0
0
0
0
2,477
126
698
0
0
New Hampshire
2,100
0
0
21
5,551
0
29,648
0
0
New Jersey
29,676
1,375
1,485
0
317,454
11,634
0
0
22
New Mexico
34,338
0
0
0
489,298
10,225
0
0
0
New York
2,487,792
275
0
0
7,978,679
1,184,464
374,589
17,575
21,214
North Carolina
133,900
65
0
0
354,039
8,356
64,312
36,582
35,453
Ohio
404,373
825
0
0
554,492
174,311
94,173
0
264
Oregon
168,236
62
0
5,164
6,581,719
20,334
7,517
472
54
Pennsylvania
515,311
42
0
0
906,036
9,201
89,257
0
0
Rhode Island
0
0
0
0
1,266
0
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
0
310
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
9,860
0
0
0
213,209
4,394
0
0
0
Texas
244,392
295
0
0
1,507,883
61,429
19,736
0
0
Vermont
95,390
2,349
0
0
130,108
0
24,213
0
0
Virginia
50,144
0
0
0
480,057
8,456
68,125
0
0
Washington
201,641
1,039
0
0
62,688,187
119,462
159,696
0
0
West Virginia
0
0
0
0
16,938
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
77,043
0
0
78
116,495
2,992
84,925
0
0
Total
18,144,270
1,475,067
13,711
5,412
874,748,785
13,983,139
1,470,637
55,446
59,059
4/ Production has cider included.
Special Natural Wines
Effervescent Wines
Other
Taxable Withdrawals
|
Production
Production
|
Arkansas
0
0
0
|
California
2,278,368
2,417,771
2,128,566
|
Georgia
0
0
0
|
Hawaii
0
0
0
|
Illinois
0
0
4,184
|
Indiana
0
0
0
|
Iowa
10
4
10
|
Maryland
0
0
0
|
Michigan
1,733
373
4,974
|
Minnesota
120
26
0
|
Missouri
0
0
1,972
|
New Jersey
0
90
6,296
|
New Mexico
0
0
39,614
|
New York
0
303
157,828
|
North Carolina
0
0
361
|
Ohio
25,965
26,267
107
|
Oregon
0
0
11,453
|
Pennsylvania
0
0
270
|
Tennessee
0
0
0
|
Texas
0
32
0
|
Virginia
19,899
19,296
0
|
Washington
0
0
42,351
|
Total
2,326,095
2,464,162
2,397,986
|
|
Effervescent Wines
Bottled Wine Gallons by State
Taxable Withdrawals
|
Taxable Withdrawals
Not Over 16% Alcohol
Over 16% Alcohol
Hard Cider
Not Over 16% Alcohol
Over 16% Alcohol
Hard Cider
Artificially
Naturally Carbonated
Alabama
0
930,610
1,578
0
942,977
11,945
0
0
2,953
48,914
Alaska
0
16
0
1,306
179
0
635
0
0
Arizona
330
280
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
34,545
13,712
5,249
0
133,653
23,422
0
0
66
California
47,102,383
33,903,274
85,286
115,282
123,418,866
914,965
129,686
1,928,796
44,129
Colorado
32,884
15,862
23
16,036
73,175
450
0
0
0
Connecticut
4,832
3,432
6
800
11,026
63
1,877
0
0
Delaware
0
2
0
0
4,886
0
0
0
0
Florida
243,289
1,621,153
9,663
265
2,169,545
58,743
6,148
0
944
Georgia
3,732
4,409
217
3,314
26,277
742
1,165
0
0
Hawaii
3,697
2,592
0
0
10,768
196
0
906
0
Idaho
16,410
16,608
0
0
165,832
0
0
0
0
Illinois
76,341
1,914,969
8,225
9,704
2,733,673
27,234
96,246
15,040
12,321
Indiana
216,842
260,571
285
370
402,781
3,052
3,949
0
1,069
Iowa
3,857
2,541
29
0
20,564
1,099
0
10
16
Kansas
1,745
1,745
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kentucky
94,178
364
104,448
0
44,093
484,589
34
0
0
Louisiana
5,854
12,456
0
0
3,781
0
0
0
0
Maine
12,595
10,943
2
0
389,890
330
402
0
0
Maryland
25,101
23,091
4,780
0
41,175
2,239
0
0
0
Massachusetts
119,771
853,722
4,796
82,232
1,016,674
18,582
37,328
0
1,752
Michigan
73,976
97,817
83
10,564
531,745
3,476
33,255
4,396
1,167
Minnesota
1,447
342
1
43
24,612
217
241
0
0
Missouri
62,452
1,358,039
5,116
571
1,610,173
31,866
3,850
8,574
8,550
Montana
0
461
0
0
4,882
16
0
0
0
Nebraska
1,688
1,411
0
277
0
0
0
0
0
New Hampshire
2,121
3,876
0
549
11,801
0
1,125
0
0
New Jersey
67,186
61,428
7,722
45
92,196
1,187
54
6,296
12
New Mexico
38,353
22,260
117
0
115,189
1,956
0
45,796
419
New York
2,137,673
1,447,543
245,117
199,721
3,520,607
663,810
320,839
102,190
2,370
North Carolina
252,714
178,434
69
55,078
575,272
914
222
331
29
Ohio
811,333
61,537
761
|
724,131
|
208,746
|
7,342
|
3,398
|
107
|
63
|
112
|
6,115
|
Oregon
|
558,279
|
460,563
|
332
|
24,821
|
5,463,139
|
8,376
|
58,503
|
51,795
|
30,155
|
6,401
|
304,121
|
Pennsylvania
|
1,553,203
|
3,101,445
|
10,197
|
1,237,338
|
2,830,928
|
123,251
|
252,859
|
456
|
6,231
|
97,764
|
240,943
|
Rhode Island
|
510
|
361
|
0
|
0
|
361
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Tennessee
|
23,179
|
12,764
|
80
|
0
|
98,679
|
1,142
|
0
|
510
|
10
|
71
|
1,361
|
Texas
|
594,170
|
1,505,961
|
43,652
|
56,275
|
1,782,067
|
40,746
|
46,973
|
0
|
4,031
|
78,770
|
138,151
|
Vermont
|
97,092
|
7,700
|
0
|
142,110
|
37,766
|
0
|
505,375
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,750
|
Virginia
|
104,406
|
37,484
|
489
|
33,011
|
372,199
|
9,358
|
7,651
|
3,733
|
46
|
553
|
16,528
|
Washington
|
1,991,366
|
1,397,912
|
46,692
|
74,176
|
19,998,659
|
65,436
|
158,743
|
77,386
|
29,335
|
16,267
|
308,326
|
West Virginia
|
742
|
1,037
|
0
|
0
|
4,973
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Wisconsin
|
184,332
|
122,809
|
1,825
|
20,556
|
349,779
|
6,217
|
30,123
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
56,554,606
|
49,473,536
|
586,840
|
2,808,576
|
169,243,585
|
2,512,959
|
1,700,680
|
2,246,320
|
145,665
|
1,415,255
|
7,679,227
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.
This data is not final and may need to be amended.
http://www.ttb.gov
Disclaimer
U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 17:09:04 UTC
|
|