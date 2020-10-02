Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (April 2020)

Department of the Treasury Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Statistical Report by State - Wine Reporting Period: April 2020 Report Date: 02-OCT-2020 Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-04-2020 Page: 1 of 3 Still Wines Special Natural Wines Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Vermouth Bulk Wine Gallons by State Production Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider 4/ Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider Production Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Alaska 0 0 0 0 976 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 695 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 411,523 64,787 0 0 0 0 California 12,729,234 1,468,345 12,226 0 787,906,465 11,158,456 242,609 0 2,005 18,871 Colorado 23,487 0 0 0 111,463 1,588 9,232 0 0 0 Connecticut 2,377 0 0 0 57,046 236 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 3,967 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 406,675 0 0 62 700,855 84,333 5,380 818 0 605 Georgia 3,688 0 0 0 28,661 850 143 0 0 0 Hawaii 3,045 0 0 0 24,734 390 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 235,544 0 0 0 0 0 Illinois 94,677 0 0 0 430,216 1,647 9,086 0 0 0 Indiana 78,384 0 0 0 456,870 7,722 3,201 0 0 0 Iowa 413 0 0 0 40,349 2,451 0 0 0 0 Kansas 1,801 0 0 0 6,841 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 159,080 364 0 0 258,632 817,953 0 0 0 0 Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 363 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 72,681 134,245 0 0 0 0 Maryland 13,241 0 0 0 47,351 13,094 0 0 0 0 Massachusetts 65,599 0 0 0 22,613 0 61,212 0 0 0 Michigan 74,463 26 0 88 646,096 19,817 119,007 0 48 925 Minnesota 564 0 0 0 9,108 0 530 0 0 0 Missouri 33,340 0 0 0 909,878 59,328 3,350 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 1,524 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 6 6 0 0 20,498 497 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2,477 126 698 0 0 0 New Hampshire 2,100 0 0 21 5,551 0 29,648 0 0 0 New Jersey 29,676 1,375 1,485 0 317,454 11,634 0 0 22 121 New Mexico 34,338 0 0 0 489,298 10,225 0 0 0 0 New York 2,487,792 275 0 0 7,978,679 1,184,464 374,589 17,575 21,214 19,940 North Carolina 133,900 65 0 0 354,039 8,356 64,312 36,582 35,453 0 Ohio 404,373 825 0 0 554,492 174,311 94,173 0 264 1,167 Oregon 168,236 62 0 5,164 6,581,719 20,334 7,517 472 54 0 Pennsylvania 515,311 42 0 0 906,036 9,201 89,257 0 0 279 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 1,266 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 310 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 9,860 0 0 0 213,209 4,394 0 0 0 0 Texas 244,392 295 0 0 1,507,883 61,429 19,736 0 0 0 Vermont 95,390 2,349 0 0 130,108 0 24,213 0 0 0 Virginia 50,144 0 0 0 480,057 8,456 68,125 0 0 0 Washington 201,641 1,039 0 0 62,688,187 119,462 159,696 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 16,938 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 77,043 0 0 78 116,495 2,992 84,925 0 0 0 Total 18,144,270 1,475,067 13,711 5,412 874,748,785 13,983,139 1,470,637 55,446 59,059 41,907 4/ Production has cider included. NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended. http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine TTB S 5120-04-2020 Page: 2 of 3 Special Natural Wines Effervescent Wines Other Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Bulk Wine Gallons by State Production Production Taxable Stocks End of Artificially Naturally Withdrawals Month Carbonated Carbonated Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 498 California 2,278,368 2,417,771 3,467,681 2,128,566 0 0 12,400,153 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,317 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 8,257 Illinois 0 0 0 4,184 0 0 30 Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,396 Iowa 10 4 46 10 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 400 Michigan 1,733 373 7,517 4,974 0 0 41,702 Minnesota 120 26 1,132 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 1,972 0 0 19,413 New Jersey 0 90 894 6,296 0 0 7,581 New Mexico 0 0 12,950 39,614 0 0 776,321 New York 0 303 12,248 157,828 0 0 375,307 North Carolina 0 0 0 361 0 0 17,408 Ohio 25,965 26,267 19,338 107 0 0 399 Oregon 0 0 0 11,453 0 0 76,106 Pennsylvania 0 0 0 270 0 0 2,235 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 658 Texas 0 32 110 0 0 0 0 Virginia 19,899 19,296 15,469 0 0 0 82,024 Washington 0 0 0 42,351 0 5 398,899 Total 2,326,095 2,464,162 3,537,385 2,397,986 0 5 14,210,103 NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended. http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine TTB S 5120-04-2020 Page: 3 of 3 Still Wines Effervescent Wines Bottled Wine Gallons by State Bottled Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Bottled Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider Artificially Naturally Carbonated Carbonated Wines Wines of Month Alabama 0 930,610 1,578 0 942,977 11,945 0 0 2,953 48,914 98,726 Alaska 0 16 0 1,306 179 0 635 0 0 0 390 Arizona 330 280 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 34,545 13,712 5,249 0 133,653 23,422 0 0 66 0 2,179 California 47,102,383 33,903,274 85,286 115,282 123,418,866 914,965 129,686 1,928,796 44,129 861,879 5,371,580 Colorado 32,884 15,862 23 16,036 73,175 450 0 0 0 0 0 Connecticut 4,832 3,432 6 800 11,026 63 1,877 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 2 0 0 4,886 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 243,289 1,621,153 9,663 265 2,169,545 58,743 6,148 0 944 71,961 118,044 Georgia 3,732 4,409 217 3,314 26,277 742 1,165 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 3,697 2,592 0 0 10,768 196 0 906 0 678 2,805 Idaho 16,410 16,608 0 0 165,832 0 0 0 0 95 1,229 Illinois 76,341 1,914,969 8,225 9,704 2,733,673 27,234 96,246 15,040 12,321 59,371 204,408 Indiana 216,842 260,571 285 370 402,781 3,052 3,949 0 1,069 2 6,217 Iowa 3,857 2,541 29 0 20,564 1,099 0 10 16 0 429 Kansas 1,745 1,745 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 94,178 364 104,448 0 44,093 484,589 34 0 0 0 650 Louisiana 5,854 12,456 0 0 3,781 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 12,595 10,943 2 0 389,890 330 402 0 0 0 847 Maryland 25,101 23,091 4,780 0 41,175 2,239 0 0 0 0 53 Massachusetts 119,771 853,722 4,796 82,232 1,016,674 18,582 37,328 0 1,752 37,811 67,671 Michigan 73,976 97,817 83 10,564 531,745 3,476 33,255 4,396 1,167 4,156 57,268 Minnesota 1,447 342 1 43 24,612 217 241 0 0 0 0 Missouri 62,452 1,358,039 5,116 571 1,610,173 31,866 3,850 8,574 8,550 71,754 152,949 Montana 0 461 0 0 4,882 16 0 0 0 0 9 Nebraska 1,688 1,411 0 277 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 2,121 3,876 0 549 11,801 0 1,125 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 67,186 61,428 7,722 45 92,196 1,187 54 6,296 12 6,366 646 New Mexico 38,353 22,260 117 0 115,189 1,956 0 45,796 419 4,220 41,685 New York 2,137,673 1,447,543 245,117 199,721 3,520,607 663,810 320,839 102,190 2,370 47,957 518,828 North Carolina 252,714 178,434 69 55,078 575,272 914 222 331 29 154 3,321 Ohio 811,333 61,537 761 724,131 208,746 7,342 3,398 107 63 112 6,115 Oregon 558,279 460,563 332 24,821 5,463,139 8,376 58,503 51,795 30,155 6,401 304,121 Pennsylvania 1,553,203 3,101,445 10,197 1,237,338 2,830,928 123,251 252,859 456 6,231 97,764 240,943 Rhode Island 510 361 0 0 361 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 23,179 12,764 80 0 98,679 1,142 0 510 10 71 1,361 Texas 594,170 1,505,961 43,652 56,275 1,782,067 40,746 46,973 0 4,031 78,770 138,151 Vermont 97,092 7,700 0 142,110 37,766 0 505,375 0 0 0 13,750 Virginia 104,406 37,484 489 33,011 372,199 9,358 7,651 3,733 46 553 16,528 Washington 1,991,366 1,397,912 46,692 74,176 19,998,659 65,436 158,743 77,386 29,335 16,267 308,326 West Virginia 742 1,037 0 0 4,973 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 184,332 122,809 1,825 20,556 349,779 6,217 30,123 0 0 0 0 Total 56,554,606 49,473,536 586,840 2,808,576 169,243,585 2,512,959 1,700,680 2,246,320 145,665 1,415,255 7,679,227 NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended. http://www.ttb.gov