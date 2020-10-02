Log in
Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (April 2020)

10/02/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Department of the Treasury

Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau

Statistical Report by State - Wine

Reporting Period: April 2020

Report Date: 02-OCT-2020

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-04-2020

Page: 1 of 3

Still Wines

Special Natural Wines

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Vermouth

Bulk Wine Gallons by State

Production

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider 4/

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider

Production

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of

Month

Alaska

0

0

0

0

976

0

0

0

0

0

Arizona

0

0

0

0

695

0

0

0

0

0

Arkansas

0

0

0

0

411,523

64,787

0

0

0

0

California

12,729,234

1,468,345

12,226

0

787,906,465

11,158,456

242,609

0

2,005

18,871

Colorado

23,487

0

0

0

111,463

1,588

9,232

0

0

0

Connecticut

2,377

0

0

0

57,046

236

0

0

0

0

Delaware

0

0

0

0

3,967

0

0

0

0

0

Florida

406,675

0

0

62

700,855

84,333

5,380

818

0

605

Georgia

3,688

0

0

0

28,661

850

143

0

0

0

Hawaii

3,045

0

0

0

24,734

390

0

0

0

0

Idaho

0

0

0

0

235,544

0

0

0

0

0

Illinois

94,677

0

0

0

430,216

1,647

9,086

0

0

0

Indiana

78,384

0

0

0

456,870

7,722

3,201

0

0

0

Iowa

413

0

0

0

40,349

2,451

0

0

0

0

Kansas

1,801

0

0

0

6,841

0

0

0

0

0

Kentucky

159,080

364

0

0

258,632

817,953

0

0

0

0

Louisiana

0

0

0

0

0

363

0

0

0

0

Maine

0

0

0

0

72,681

134,245

0

0

0

0

Maryland

13,241

0

0

0

47,351

13,094

0

0

0

0

Massachusetts

65,599

0

0

0

22,613

0

61,212

0

0

0

Michigan

74,463

26

0

88

646,096

19,817

119,007

0

48

925

Minnesota

564

0

0

0

9,108

0

530

0

0

0

Missouri

33,340

0

0

0

909,878

59,328

3,350

0

0

0

Montana

0

0

0

0

1,524

0

0

0

0

0

Nebraska

6

6

0

0

20,498

497

0

0

0

0

Nevada

0

0

0

0

2,477

126

698

0

0

0

New Hampshire

2,100

0

0

21

5,551

0

29,648

0

0

0

New Jersey

29,676

1,375

1,485

0

317,454

11,634

0

0

22

121

New Mexico

34,338

0

0

0

489,298

10,225

0

0

0

0

New York

2,487,792

275

0

0

7,978,679

1,184,464

374,589

17,575

21,214

19,940

North Carolina

133,900

65

0

0

354,039

8,356

64,312

36,582

35,453

0

Ohio

404,373

825

0

0

554,492

174,311

94,173

0

264

1,167

Oregon

168,236

62

0

5,164

6,581,719

20,334

7,517

472

54

0

Pennsylvania

515,311

42

0

0

906,036

9,201

89,257

0

0

279

Rhode Island

0

0

0

0

1,266

0

0

0

0

0

South Carolina

0

0

0

0

310

0

0

0

0

0

Tennessee

9,860

0

0

0

213,209

4,394

0

0

0

0

Texas

244,392

295

0

0

1,507,883

61,429

19,736

0

0

0

Vermont

95,390

2,349

0

0

130,108

0

24,213

0

0

0

Virginia

50,144

0

0

0

480,057

8,456

68,125

0

0

0

Washington

201,641

1,039

0

0

62,688,187

119,462

159,696

0

0

0

West Virginia

0

0

0

0

16,938

0

0

0

0

0

Wisconsin

77,043

0

0

78

116,495

2,992

84,925

0

0

0

Total

18,144,270

1,475,067

13,711

5,412

874,748,785

13,983,139

1,470,637

55,446

59,059

41,907

4/ Production has cider included.

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.

This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine

TTB S 5120-04-2020

Page: 2 of 3

Special Natural Wines

Effervescent Wines

Other

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Bulk Wine Gallons by State

Production

Production

Taxable

Stocks End of

Artificially

Naturally

Withdrawals

Month

Carbonated

Carbonated

Arkansas

0

0

0

0

0

0

498

California

2,278,368

2,417,771

3,467,681

2,128,566

0

0

12,400,153

Georgia

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,317

Hawaii

0

0

0

0

0

0

8,257

Illinois

0

0

0

4,184

0

0

30

Indiana

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,396

Iowa

10

4

46

10

0

0

0

Maryland

0

0

0

0

0

0

400

Michigan

1,733

373

7,517

4,974

0

0

41,702

Minnesota

120

26

1,132

0

0

0

0

Missouri

0

0

0

1,972

0

0

19,413

New Jersey

0

90

894

6,296

0

0

7,581

New Mexico

0

0

12,950

39,614

0

0

776,321

New York

0

303

12,248

157,828

0

0

375,307

North Carolina

0

0

0

361

0

0

17,408

Ohio

25,965

26,267

19,338

107

0

0

399

Oregon

0

0

0

11,453

0

0

76,106

Pennsylvania

0

0

0

270

0

0

2,235

Tennessee

0

0

0

0

0

0

658

Texas

0

32

110

0

0

0

0

Virginia

19,899

19,296

15,469

0

0

0

82,024

Washington

0

0

0

42,351

0

5

398,899

Total

2,326,095

2,464,162

3,537,385

2,397,986

0

5

14,210,103

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.

This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine

TTB S 5120-04-2020

Page: 3 of 3

Still Wines

Effervescent Wines

Bottled Wine Gallons by State

Bottled

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Bottled

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider

Artificially

Naturally Carbonated

Carbonated Wines

Wines

of Month

Alabama

0

930,610

1,578

0

942,977

11,945

0

0

2,953

48,914

98,726

Alaska

0

16

0

1,306

179

0

635

0

0

0

390

Arizona

330

280

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Arkansas

34,545

13,712

5,249

0

133,653

23,422

0

0

66

0

2,179

California

47,102,383

33,903,274

85,286

115,282

123,418,866

914,965

129,686

1,928,796

44,129

861,879

5,371,580

Colorado

32,884

15,862

23

16,036

73,175

450

0

0

0

0

0

Connecticut

4,832

3,432

6

800

11,026

63

1,877

0

0

0

0

Delaware

0

2

0

0

4,886

0

0

0

0

0

0

Florida

243,289

1,621,153

9,663

265

2,169,545

58,743

6,148

0

944

71,961

118,044

Georgia

3,732

4,409

217

3,314

26,277

742

1,165

0

0

0

0

Hawaii

3,697

2,592

0

0

10,768

196

0

906

0

678

2,805

Idaho

16,410

16,608

0

0

165,832

0

0

0

0

95

1,229

Illinois

76,341

1,914,969

8,225

9,704

2,733,673

27,234

96,246

15,040

12,321

59,371

204,408

Indiana

216,842

260,571

285

370

402,781

3,052

3,949

0

1,069

2

6,217

Iowa

3,857

2,541

29

0

20,564

1,099

0

10

16

0

429

Kansas

1,745

1,745

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kentucky

94,178

364

104,448

0

44,093

484,589

34

0

0

0

650

Louisiana

5,854

12,456

0

0

3,781

0

0

0

0

0

0

Maine

12,595

10,943

2

0

389,890

330

402

0

0

0

847

Maryland

25,101

23,091

4,780

0

41,175

2,239

0

0

0

0

53

Massachusetts

119,771

853,722

4,796

82,232

1,016,674

18,582

37,328

0

1,752

37,811

67,671

Michigan

73,976

97,817

83

10,564

531,745

3,476

33,255

4,396

1,167

4,156

57,268

Minnesota

1,447

342

1

43

24,612

217

241

0

0

0

0

Missouri

62,452

1,358,039

5,116

571

1,610,173

31,866

3,850

8,574

8,550

71,754

152,949

Montana

0

461

0

0

4,882

16

0

0

0

0

9

Nebraska

1,688

1,411

0

277

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

New Hampshire

2,121

3,876

0

549

11,801

0

1,125

0

0

0

0

New Jersey

67,186

61,428

7,722

45

92,196

1,187

54

6,296

12

6,366

646

New Mexico

38,353

22,260

117

0

115,189

1,956

0

45,796

419

4,220

41,685

New York

2,137,673

1,447,543

245,117

199,721

3,520,607

663,810

320,839

102,190

2,370

47,957

518,828

North Carolina

252,714

178,434

69

55,078

575,272

914

222

331

29

154

3,321

Ohio

811,333

61,537

761

724,131

208,746

7,342

3,398

107

63

112

6,115

Oregon

558,279

460,563

332

24,821

5,463,139

8,376

58,503

51,795

30,155

6,401

304,121

Pennsylvania

1,553,203

3,101,445

10,197

1,237,338

2,830,928

123,251

252,859

456

6,231

97,764

240,943

Rhode Island

510

361

0

0

361

0

0

0

0

0

0

Tennessee

23,179

12,764

80

0

98,679

1,142

0

510

10

71

1,361

Texas

594,170

1,505,961

43,652

56,275

1,782,067

40,746

46,973

0

4,031

78,770

138,151

Vermont

97,092

7,700

0

142,110

37,766

0

505,375

0

0

0

13,750

Virginia

104,406

37,484

489

33,011

372,199

9,358

7,651

3,733

46

553

16,528

Washington

1,991,366

1,397,912

46,692

74,176

19,998,659

65,436

158,743

77,386

29,335

16,267

308,326

West Virginia

742

1,037

0

0

4,973

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wisconsin

184,332

122,809

1,825

20,556

349,779

6,217

30,123

0

0

0

0

Total

56,554,606

49,473,536

586,840

2,808,576

169,243,585

2,512,959

1,700,680

2,246,320

145,665

1,415,255

7,679,227

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.

This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
