Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (December 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (December 2020)

04/01/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
Department of the Treasury

Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau

Statistical Report by State - Wine

Reporting Period: December 2020

Report Date: 31-MAR-2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-12-2020

Page: 1 of 3

Still Wines

Special Natural Wines

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Vermouth

Bulk Wine Gallons by State

Production

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider 4/

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider

Production

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of

Month

Alabama

36,838

229

0

684

45,607

0

59

0

0

0

Alaska

32,344

2,100

65

2,692

9,051

0

1,434

0

0

0

Arizona

156,950

1,620

0

576

458,817

5,076

3,536

0

0

0

Arkansas

31,182

143

0

70

402,730

52,760

0

0

0

0

California

111,712,371

579,672

19,555

8,507

832,025,069

10,613,134

309,211

0

458

25,357

Colorado

203,784

11,682

0

5,115

468,452

8,072

29,650

5

0

5

Connecticut

121,890

938

0

0

213,828

1,205

4,183

0

0

0

Delaware

7,140

0

0

340

11,006

148

100

0

0

0

District of Columbia

36,145

0

0

15,861

14,517

0

18,501

0

0

0

Florida

829,770

1,241

262

2,900

746,550

110,914

232

0

0

0

Georgia

104,120

333

0

0

154,221

5,535

0

0

0

0

Hawaii

55

0

0

0

29,174

0

0

0

0

0

Idaho

490,671

3,602

0

5,057

651,119

2,599

3,680

0

0

0

Illinois

193,445

2,529

235

4,038

602,891

5,288

18,677

0

0

0

Indiana

655,695

7,685

5

4,574

749,679

195,417

35,976

0

0

0

Iowa

149,804

1,335

0

37,437

225,156

3,210

5,132

0

0

0

Kansas

111,606

12,724

0

1,934

119,828

5,134

7,597

0

0

0

Kentucky

393,672

4,409

0

909

244,681

860,785

6,354

0

0

0

Louisiana

13,926

0

0

0

40,235

13,361

0

0

0

0

Maine

41,685

2,041

120

421

50,958

133,718

2,305

0

0

0

Maryland

250,175

0

0

191

219,780

15,352

9,963

0

0

0

Massachusetts

284,444

4,149

0

505

45,090

1,005

180,021

0

0

0

Michigan

1,299,919

11,187

0

16,382

1,153,553

20,328

227,164

0

350

483

Minnesota

308,384

3,079

329

0

222,625

11,031

59,092

0

0

0

Mississippi

22,149

0

0

0

30,164

0

0

0

0

0

Missouri

378,368

3,419

0

911

1,035,744

71,982

112,621

0

0

0

Montana

91,361

69

0

0

32,275

0

27,714

0

0

0

Nebraska

82,646

7,162

20

497

83,761

3,350

17,446

0

0

0

Nevada

298

40

5

0

2,449

95

588

0

0

0

New Hampshire

138,445

2,675

3

313

130,757

334

48,684

0

0

0

New Jersey

262,077

4,326

110

0

523,606

27,103

4,047

0

40

369

New Mexico

248,289

2,599

80

1,271

503,407

877

2,490

8

3

8

New York

4,392,364

7,713

8

46,311

8,107,230

1,244,907

1,256,544

34,516

26,926

37,575

North Carolina

346,723

298

0

2,082

596,232

6,701

52,423

0

0

0

North Dakota

11,459

896

0

0

24,771

16

1,294

0

0

0

Ohio

540,414

20,120

312

9,183

910,484

180,052

18,215

0

102

1,698

Oklahoma

31,011

1,183

0

997

24,101

247

645

0

0

0

Oregon

4,626,818

71,796

73

29,883

9,833,441

73,063

110,944

0

0

0

Pennsylvania

1,665,910

20,292

110

2,688

1,913,460

12,943

268,583

471

165

502

Rhode Island

52,755

0

0

0

72,306

2,966

3,780

0

0

0

South Carolina

45,315

91

0

453

23,436

0

1,942

0

0

0

South Dakota

65,823

0

0

0

113,527

853

708

0

0

0

Tennessee

147,652

209

0

462

376,956

5,688

4,102

0

0

0

Texas

676,652

7,658

1,086

0

2,582,863

117,998

24,624

0

0

0

Utah

9,006

0

0

0

14,280

30

5,192

0

0

0

Vermont

356,983

12,383

0

0

201,440

0

81,997

0

66

815

Virginia

729,895

6,515

98

12,796

1,624,991

34,759

116,078

0

0

0

Washington

10,160,476

51,863

18

6,797

49,574,043

109,049

252,713

12

230

464

West Virginia

33,926

1,181

0

0

40,591

200

0

0

0

0

Wisconsin

285,355

3,238

14

2,778

349,624

13,834

123,088

0

0

0

Wyoming

16,394

65

0

0

18,294

422

0

0

0

0

Total

142,884,575

876,489

22,509

225,614

917,648,849

13,971,539

3,459,328

35,012

28,339

67,275

4/ Production has cider included.

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.

This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine

TTB S 5120-12-2020

Page: 2 of 3

Special Natural Wines

Effervescent Wines

Bulk Wine Gallons by State

Other

Production

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Production

Taxable

Stocks End of

Artificially

Naturally

Withdrawals

Month

Carbonated

Carbonated

Alaska

0

0

0

1,952

0

0

0

Arizona

611

611

0

2,630

18

0

1,520

California

2,018,217

1,489,713

3,488,182

1,623,231

65

3,901

12,101,726

Colorado

0

0

0

769

2,209

0

698

Connecticut

2,018

1,968

50

2,694

0

0

121

Delaware

0

0

0

40

895

0

90

District of Columbia

1,080

521

559

0

0

0

0

Florida

0

580

4,164

1,309

0

0

1,206

Georgia

1,012

717

1,148

272

26

0

168

Hawaii

0

0

0

1,755

0

0

10,218

Idaho

0

0

0

2,040

0

0

4,123

Illinois

255

105

150

26,436

205

0

15,747

Indiana

399

392

72

821

5

0

1,158

Iowa

12

20

0

1,324

0

0

7

Kansas

0

0

0

72

0

0

57

Kentucky

409

227

275

1,220

0

0

0

Maine

0

0

0

4,649

0

8

1,224

Maryland

523

272

568

4,139

0

0

1,582

Massachusetts

3,550

2,986

2,513

912

5

0

1,041

Michigan

2,518

1,099

7,189

22,820

1,178

93

51,433

Minnesota

753

270

1,439

2,441

0

0

1,153

Mississippi

2,532

2,645

958

0

0

0

0

Missouri

0

0

0

296

0

0

33,463

Montana

0

0

0

2,700

0

0

0

Nebraska

0

0

0

170

62

0

170

New Hampshire

4,595

4,199

4,766

1,792

0

0

0

New Jersey

2,673

340

2,530

7,735

0

0

9,818

New Mexico

0

0

0

101,996

0

0

827,028

New York

2,153

5,526

14,599

72,404

609

0

216,633

North Carolina

738

0

0

2,346

31

0

32,857

North Dakota

691

484

1,696

0

0

0

0

Ohio

13,380

11,531

20,539

4,275

35

0

2,451

Oklahoma

0

0

0

677

346

0

331

Oregon

2,141

4,141

4,076

31,206

0

2,145

139,993

Pennsylvania

5,262

3,268

1,982

9,255

452

23

11,175

Rhode Island

0

0

0

0

0

0

116

South Carolina

30

0

0

756

0

0

0

South Dakota

0

0

0

381

0

0

0

Tennessee

0

0

0

1,375

0

0

863

Texas

27,058

30,307

11,794

4,048

0

5

764

Vermont

0

0

0

2,480

0

0

1,563

Virginia

25,678

10,501

20,217

23,866

0

0

132,810

Washington

27,469

648

26,872

48,791

435

0

696,800

West Virginia

18,251

17,904

0

0

0

0

0

Wisconsin

0

0

0

1,650

0

0

503

Total

2,164,008

1,590,975

3,616,338

2,019,726

6,577

6,175

14,300,607

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.

This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine

TTB S 5120-12-2020

Page: 3 of 3

Still Wines

Effervescent Wines

Bottled Wine Gallons by State

Bottled

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Bottled

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End

Over 16%

Over 16%

Artificially

Naturally

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Hard Cider

of Month

Alcohol

Alcohol

Carbonated Wines

Carbonated Wines

Alabama

37,289

951,955

6,356

1,796

1,005,156

10,648

729

0

3,167

111,347

70,000

Alaska

17,976

7,061

109

9,660

7,726

298

3,649

1,739

358

0

2,250

Arizona

96,057

96,662

1,946

2,066

160,404

3,300

95

8,121

6,389

427

3,311

Arkansas

22,419

34,548

6,199

0

81,887

17,301

0

0

308

0

900

California

41,868,650

38,225,663

191,230

267,857

122,396,360

753,792

82,017

2,250,001

73,847

1,641,787

4,629,039

Colorado

155,474

104,251

1,273

44,414

185,300

1,520

4,596

1,908

2,055

819

2,143

Connecticut

108,755

100,847

148

11,356

64,846

387

3,270

2,551

2,997

422

3,276

Delaware

3,902

4,137

11

0

5,210

0

0

0

0

0

0

District of Columbia

20,562

3,280

33

15,210

48,069

0

4,709

0

0

105

0

Florida

451,910

1,690,502

24,177

24,699

2,379,890

46,175

15,192

97

3,460

123,697

81,676

Georgia

101,062

102,310

1,845

2,465

110,465

4,255

1,318

830

24

1,054

1,467

Hawaii

2,194

2,565

7

0

13,631

557

0

0

0

271

2,995

Idaho

75,273

92,800

187

450

131,294

598

834

1,880

955

569

6,476

Illinois

237,749

2,000,781

21,677

29,616

2,976,470

43,521

62,586

29,398

30,858

192,454

255,011

Indiana

500,799

452,783

4,828

13,549

563,940

12,900

6,352

849

1,619

258

4,037

Iowa

103,334

85,317

372

1,580

94,134

1,872

0

2,147

1,557

38

3,990

Kansas

108,225

77,398

2,483

11,466

42,289

1,141

3,406

89

75

0

17

Kentucky

290,518

186,928

106,032

1,188

161,665

583,292

3,168

1,220

661

5

3,993

Louisiana

27,065

15,974

106

0

46,800

4,215

0

0

0

0

0

Maine

34,017

47,761

284

1,868

54,169

11,226

1,072

4,316

1,958

1,725

2,201

Maryland

167,236

155,635

6,619

7,197

136,547

7,380

3,446

4,329

4,264

405

552

Massachusetts

379,940

746,449

10,626

314,120

983,930

17,687

79,085

1,179

2,237

67,345

53,351

Michigan

920,212

358,277

1,901

578,771

765,040

7,571

266,003

21,572

15,749

8,693

66,481

Minnesota

236,041

129,705

1,071

116,198

140,355

2,630

19,154

2,625

3,536

146

2,021

Mississippi

6,533

8,298

0

0

10,199

0

0

0

0

0

0

Missouri

206,177

1,470,334

9,692

58,500

2,070,765

33,570

11,313

40,194

23,361

157,598

266,747

Montana

49,392

21,391

7

26,808

22,843

89

18,828

2,715

1,046

0

1,663

Nebraska

102,052

48,134

283

40,611

72,806

1,081

3,913

0

122

0

348

Nevada

987

1,022

11

0

172

40

0

0

0

0

0

New Hampshire

113,055

71,111

477

15,269

81,082

526

9,534

2,010

698

255

1,352

New Jersey

225,047

221,848

1,455

16,492

171,792

1,927

1,174

8,041

336

6,584

3,133

New Mexico

64,997

56,620

938

6,234

106,230

1,728

1,525

67,593

278

54,105

51,083

New York

2,265,776

1,494,042

217,120

446,160

3,804,628

810,897

222,894

105,703

12,850

59,864

249,336

North Carolina

513,066

390,873

2,582

78,226

616,026

12,450

54,519

5,415

4,442

1,476

5,946

North Dakota

13,780

12,821

19

557

8,169

46

1,295

0

0

0

0

Ohio

408,747

358,845

3,656

46,496

388,627

9,986

9,487

2,598

823

1,358

5,963

Oklahoma

37,676

30,876

21

0

19,180

17

0

0

0

0

0

Oregon

1,742,154

56,478,183

5,881

166,204

6,327,664

22,540

92,791

40,594

37,200

25,314

308,067

Pennsylvania

2,086,981

3,435,012

38,784

1,395,996

3,149,312

120,628

124,738

10,479

22,005

296,789

87,720

Rhode Island

15,776

26,632

51

5,172

54,107

86

1,399

429

358

0

607

South Carolina

44,076

38,722

0

1,083

19,368

0

96

699

484

0

190

South Dakota

37,523

38,042

145

1,013

40,866

736

447

366

366

0

0

Tennessee

142,725

123,391

1,037

19,603

147,135

2,340

4,287

2,269

1,186

356

1,968

Texas

1,021,060

2,006,916

33,870

100,879

2,775,273

63,989

63,546

6,256

9,311

230,547

155,349

Utah

6,799

7,304

21

2,204

12,461

0

0

0

0

0

0

Vermont

437,935

102,992

17

393,120

120,169

119

308,235

9,266

2,577

1,034

23,648

Virginia

553,758

481,084

4,988

133,105

1,075,704

12,867

74,804

8,631

3,335

8,971

21,378

Washington

2,713,571

2,452,896

28,350

186,148

13,600,122

145,094

211,803

117,952

20,847

38,703

319,095

West Virginia

27,875

25,221

222

10,601

18,945

134

0

0

0

0

0

Wisconsin

336,329

312,457

2,623

42,001

359,251

10,166

33,784

1,621

2,341

1,016

1,536

Wyoming

15,301

11,065

223

3,822

260

36

0

0

0

0

0

Total

59,155,805

115,399,726

741,993

4,651,829

167,628,734

2,783,356

1,811,093

2,767,685

300,040

3,035,538

6,700,315

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.

This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
