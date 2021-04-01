Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (December 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

Department of the Treasury Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Statistical Report by State - Wine Reporting Period: December 2020 Report Date: 31-MAR-2021 Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-12-2020 Page: 1 of 3 Still Wines Special Natural Wines Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Vermouth Bulk Wine Gallons by State Production Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider 4/ Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider Production Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Alabama 36,838 229 0 684 45,607 0 59 0 0 0 Alaska 32,344 2,100 65 2,692 9,051 0 1,434 0 0 0 Arizona 156,950 1,620 0 576 458,817 5,076 3,536 0 0 0 Arkansas 31,182 143 0 70 402,730 52,760 0 0 0 0 California 111,712,371 579,672 19,555 8,507 832,025,069 10,613,134 309,211 0 458 25,357 Colorado 203,784 11,682 0 5,115 468,452 8,072 29,650 5 0 5 Connecticut 121,890 938 0 0 213,828 1,205 4,183 0 0 0 Delaware 7,140 0 0 340 11,006 148 100 0 0 0 District of Columbia 36,145 0 0 15,861 14,517 0 18,501 0 0 0 Florida 829,770 1,241 262 2,900 746,550 110,914 232 0 0 0 Georgia 104,120 333 0 0 154,221 5,535 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 55 0 0 0 29,174 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 490,671 3,602 0 5,057 651,119 2,599 3,680 0 0 0 Illinois 193,445 2,529 235 4,038 602,891 5,288 18,677 0 0 0 Indiana 655,695 7,685 5 4,574 749,679 195,417 35,976 0 0 0 Iowa 149,804 1,335 0 37,437 225,156 3,210 5,132 0 0 0 Kansas 111,606 12,724 0 1,934 119,828 5,134 7,597 0 0 0 Kentucky 393,672 4,409 0 909 244,681 860,785 6,354 0 0 0 Louisiana 13,926 0 0 0 40,235 13,361 0 0 0 0 Maine 41,685 2,041 120 421 50,958 133,718 2,305 0 0 0 Maryland 250,175 0 0 191 219,780 15,352 9,963 0 0 0 Massachusetts 284,444 4,149 0 505 45,090 1,005 180,021 0 0 0 Michigan 1,299,919 11,187 0 16,382 1,153,553 20,328 227,164 0 350 483 Minnesota 308,384 3,079 329 0 222,625 11,031 59,092 0 0 0 Mississippi 22,149 0 0 0 30,164 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 378,368 3,419 0 911 1,035,744 71,982 112,621 0 0 0 Montana 91,361 69 0 0 32,275 0 27,714 0 0 0 Nebraska 82,646 7,162 20 497 83,761 3,350 17,446 0 0 0 Nevada 298 40 5 0 2,449 95 588 0 0 0 New Hampshire 138,445 2,675 3 313 130,757 334 48,684 0 0 0 New Jersey 262,077 4,326 110 0 523,606 27,103 4,047 0 40 369 New Mexico 248,289 2,599 80 1,271 503,407 877 2,490 8 3 8 New York 4,392,364 7,713 8 46,311 8,107,230 1,244,907 1,256,544 34,516 26,926 37,575 North Carolina 346,723 298 0 2,082 596,232 6,701 52,423 0 0 0 North Dakota 11,459 896 0 0 24,771 16 1,294 0 0 0 Ohio 540,414 20,120 312 9,183 910,484 180,052 18,215 0 102 1,698 Oklahoma 31,011 1,183 0 997 24,101 247 645 0 0 0 Oregon 4,626,818 71,796 73 29,883 9,833,441 73,063 110,944 0 0 0 Pennsylvania 1,665,910 20,292 110 2,688 1,913,460 12,943 268,583 471 165 502 Rhode Island 52,755 0 0 0 72,306 2,966 3,780 0 0 0 South Carolina 45,315 91 0 453 23,436 0 1,942 0 0 0 South Dakota 65,823 0 0 0 113,527 853 708 0 0 0 Tennessee 147,652 209 0 462 376,956 5,688 4,102 0 0 0 Texas 676,652 7,658 1,086 0 2,582,863 117,998 24,624 0 0 0 Utah 9,006 0 0 0 14,280 30 5,192 0 0 0 Vermont 356,983 12,383 0 0 201,440 0 81,997 0 66 815 Virginia 729,895 6,515 98 12,796 1,624,991 34,759 116,078 0 0 0 Washington 10,160,476 51,863 18 6,797 49,574,043 109,049 252,713 12 230 464 West Virginia 33,926 1,181 0 0 40,591 200 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 285,355 3,238 14 2,778 349,624 13,834 123,088 0 0 0 Wyoming 16,394 65 0 0 18,294 422 0 0 0 0 Total 142,884,575 876,489 22,509 225,614 917,648,849 13,971,539 3,459,328 35,012 28,339 67,275 4/ Production has cider included. NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended. http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine TTB S 5120-12-2020 Page: 2 of 3 Special Natural Wines Effervescent Wines Bulk Wine Gallons by State Other Production Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Production Taxable Stocks End of Artificially Naturally Withdrawals Month Carbonated Carbonated Alaska 0 0 0 1,952 0 0 0 Arizona 611 611 0 2,630 18 0 1,520 California 2,018,217 1,489,713 3,488,182 1,623,231 65 3,901 12,101,726 Colorado 0 0 0 769 2,209 0 698 Connecticut 2,018 1,968 50 2,694 0 0 121 Delaware 0 0 0 40 895 0 90 District of Columbia 1,080 521 559 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 580 4,164 1,309 0 0 1,206 Georgia 1,012 717 1,148 272 26 0 168 Hawaii 0 0 0 1,755 0 0 10,218 Idaho 0 0 0 2,040 0 0 4,123 Illinois 255 105 150 26,436 205 0 15,747 Indiana 399 392 72 821 5 0 1,158 Iowa 12 20 0 1,324 0 0 7 Kansas 0 0 0 72 0 0 57 Kentucky 409 227 275 1,220 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 4,649 0 8 1,224 Maryland 523 272 568 4,139 0 0 1,582 Massachusetts 3,550 2,986 2,513 912 5 0 1,041 Michigan 2,518 1,099 7,189 22,820 1,178 93 51,433 Minnesota 753 270 1,439 2,441 0 0 1,153 Mississippi 2,532 2,645 958 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 296 0 0 33,463 Montana 0 0 0 2,700 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 170 62 0 170 New Hampshire 4,595 4,199 4,766 1,792 0 0 0 New Jersey 2,673 340 2,530 7,735 0 0 9,818 New Mexico 0 0 0 101,996 0 0 827,028 New York 2,153 5,526 14,599 72,404 609 0 216,633 North Carolina 738 0 0 2,346 31 0 32,857 North Dakota 691 484 1,696 0 0 0 0 Ohio 13,380 11,531 20,539 4,275 35 0 2,451 Oklahoma 0 0 0 677 346 0 331 Oregon 2,141 4,141 4,076 31,206 0 2,145 139,993 Pennsylvania 5,262 3,268 1,982 9,255 452 23 11,175 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 116 South Carolina 30 0 0 756 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 381 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 1,375 0 0 863 Texas 27,058 30,307 11,794 4,048 0 5 764 Vermont 0 0 0 2,480 0 0 1,563 Virginia 25,678 10,501 20,217 23,866 0 0 132,810 Washington 27,469 648 26,872 48,791 435 0 696,800 West Virginia 18,251 17,904 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 1,650 0 0 503 Total 2,164,008 1,590,975 3,616,338 2,019,726 6,577 6,175 14,300,607 NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended. http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine TTB S 5120-12-2020 Page: 3 of 3 Still Wines Effervescent Wines Bottled Wine Gallons by State Bottled Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End of Month Bottled Taxable Withdrawals Stocks End Over 16% Over 16% Artificially Naturally Not Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider Not Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider of Month Alcohol Alcohol Carbonated Wines Carbonated Wines Alabama 37,289 951,955 6,356 1,796 1,005,156 10,648 729 0 3,167 111,347 70,000 Alaska 17,976 7,061 109 9,660 7,726 298 3,649 1,739 358 0 2,250 Arizona 96,057 96,662 1,946 2,066 160,404 3,300 95 8,121 6,389 427 3,311 Arkansas 22,419 34,548 6,199 0 81,887 17,301 0 0 308 0 900 California 41,868,650 38,225,663 191,230 267,857 122,396,360 753,792 82,017 2,250,001 73,847 1,641,787 4,629,039 Colorado 155,474 104,251 1,273 44,414 185,300 1,520 4,596 1,908 2,055 819 2,143 Connecticut 108,755 100,847 148 11,356 64,846 387 3,270 2,551 2,997 422 3,276 Delaware 3,902 4,137 11 0 5,210 0 0 0 0 0 0 District of Columbia 20,562 3,280 33 15,210 48,069 0 4,709 0 0 105 0 Florida 451,910 1,690,502 24,177 24,699 2,379,890 46,175 15,192 97 3,460 123,697 81,676 Georgia 101,062 102,310 1,845 2,465 110,465 4,255 1,318 830 24 1,054 1,467 Hawaii 2,194 2,565 7 0 13,631 557 0 0 0 271 2,995 Idaho 75,273 92,800 187 450 131,294 598 834 1,880 955 569 6,476 Illinois 237,749 2,000,781 21,677 29,616 2,976,470 43,521 62,586 29,398 30,858 192,454 255,011 Indiana 500,799 452,783 4,828 13,549 563,940 12,900 6,352 849 1,619 258 4,037 Iowa 103,334 85,317 372 1,580 94,134 1,872 0 2,147 1,557 38 3,990 Kansas 108,225 77,398 2,483 11,466 42,289 1,141 3,406 89 75 0 17 Kentucky 290,518 186,928 106,032 1,188 161,665 583,292 3,168 1,220 661 5 3,993 Louisiana 27,065 15,974 106 0 46,800 4,215 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 34,017 47,761 284 1,868 54,169 11,226 1,072 4,316 1,958 1,725 2,201 Maryland 167,236 155,635 6,619 7,197 136,547 7,380 3,446 4,329 4,264 405 552 Massachusetts 379,940 746,449 10,626 314,120 983,930 17,687 79,085 1,179 2,237 67,345 53,351 Michigan 920,212 358,277 1,901 578,771 765,040 7,571 266,003 21,572 15,749 8,693 66,481 Minnesota 236,041 129,705 1,071 116,198 140,355 2,630 19,154 2,625 3,536 146 2,021 Mississippi 6,533 8,298 0 0 10,199 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 206,177 1,470,334 9,692 58,500 2,070,765 33,570 11,313 40,194 23,361 157,598 266,747 Montana 49,392 21,391 7 26,808 22,843 89 18,828 2,715 1,046 0 1,663 Nebraska 102,052 48,134 283 40,611 72,806 1,081 3,913 0 122 0 348 Nevada 987 1,022 11 0 172 40 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 113,055 71,111 477 15,269 81,082 526 9,534 2,010 698 255 1,352 New Jersey 225,047 221,848 1,455 16,492 171,792 1,927 1,174 8,041 336 6,584 3,133 New Mexico 64,997 56,620 938 6,234 106,230 1,728 1,525 67,593 278 54,105 51,083 New York 2,265,776 1,494,042 217,120 446,160 3,804,628 810,897 222,894 105,703 12,850 59,864 249,336 North Carolina 513,066 390,873 2,582 78,226 616,026 12,450 54,519 5,415 4,442 1,476 5,946 North Dakota 13,780 12,821 19 557 8,169 46 1,295 0 0 0 0 Ohio 408,747 358,845 3,656 46,496 388,627 9,986 9,487 2,598 823 1,358 5,963 Oklahoma 37,676 30,876 21 0 19,180 17 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 1,742,154 56,478,183 5,881 166,204 6,327,664 22,540 92,791 40,594 37,200 25,314 308,067 Pennsylvania 2,086,981 3,435,012 38,784 1,395,996 3,149,312 120,628 124,738 10,479 22,005 296,789 87,720 Rhode Island 15,776 26,632 51 5,172 54,107 86 1,399 429 358 0 607 South Carolina 44,076 38,722 0 1,083 19,368 0 96 699 484 0 190 South Dakota 37,523 38,042 145 1,013 40,866 736 447 366 366 0 0 Tennessee 142,725 123,391 1,037 19,603 147,135 2,340 4,287 2,269 1,186 356 1,968 Texas 1,021,060 2,006,916 33,870 100,879 2,775,273 63,989 63,546 6,256 9,311 230,547 155,349 Utah 6,799 7,304 21 2,204 12,461 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermont 437,935 102,992 17 393,120 120,169 119 308,235 9,266 2,577 1,034 23,648 Virginia 553,758 481,084 4,988 133,105 1,075,704 12,867 74,804 8,631 3,335 8,971 21,378 Washington 2,713,571 2,452,896 28,350 186,148 13,600,122 145,094 211,803 117,952 20,847 38,703 319,095 West Virginia 27,875 25,221 222 10,601 18,945 134 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 336,329 312,457 2,623 42,001 359,251 10,166 33,784 1,621 2,341 1,016 1,536 Wyoming 15,301 11,065 223 3,822 260 36 0 0 0 0 0 Total 59,155,805 115,399,726 741,993 4,651,829 167,628,734 2,783,356 1,811,093 2,767,685 300,040 3,035,538 6,700,315 NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended. http://www.ttb.gov