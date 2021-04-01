|
Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (December 2020) [PDF] [XLS]
Department of the Treasury
Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau
Statistical Report by State - Wine
Reporting Period: December 2020
Report Date: 31-MAR-2021
Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-12-2020
Page: 1 of 3
Still Wines
Taxable Withdrawals
Bulk Wine Gallons by State
Production
Alabama
0
0
0
0
25,357
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
483
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
369
8
37,575
0
0
1,698
0
0
502
0
0
0
0
0
0
815
0
464
0
0
0
67,275
4/ Production has cider included.
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.
This data is not final and may need to be amended.
http://www.ttb.gov
|
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.
This data is not final and may need to be amended.
http://www.ttb.gov
|
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.
This data is not final and may need to be amended.
http://www.ttb.gov
Disclaimer
U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:33:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
