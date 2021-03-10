|
Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (October 2020) [PDF] [XLS]
|
Department of the Treasury
Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau
Statistical Report by State - Wine
Reporting Period: October 2020
Report Date: 10-MAR-2021
Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-10-2020
Page: 1 of 3
|
Still Wines
|
Special Natural Wines
|
Bulk Wine Gallons by State
|
Taxable Withdrawals
|
Stocks End of Month
|
Vermouth
|
Production
|
Not Over 16%Alcohol
|
Over 16%Alcohol
|
Hard Cider 4/
|
Not Over 16%Alcohol
|
Over 16%Alcohol
|
Hard Cider
|
Production
|
Taxable Withdrawals
|
Stocks End of
Month
|
Alabama
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Alaska
|
3,999
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
467
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Arkansas
|
10,456
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
123,367
|
84,511
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
California
|
123,869,979
|
323,149
|
25,584
|
0
|
724,907,489
|
9,478,660
|
235,456
|
0
|
2,519
|
27,484
|
Colorado
|
38,561
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
86,344
|
1,580
|
7,466
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Connecticut
|
8,351
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50,867
|
236
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Delaware
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
367
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Florida
|
293,533
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
373,647
|
146,766
|
0
|
6,556
|
0
|
1,650
|
Georgia
|
13,315
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26,447
|
842
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Hawaii
|
1,337
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30,939
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Idaho
|
490
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
43,733
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Illinois
|
140,094
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
460,647
|
6,512
|
2,243
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Indiana
|
102,949
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
345,030
|
8,172
|
1,166
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Iowa
|
5,555
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
41,904
|
2,107
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Kansas
|
3,372
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8,469
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Kentucky
|
320,475
|
765
|
0
|
0
|
396,008
|
284,317
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Louisiana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4,191
|
13,361
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maine
|
5,099
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22,600
|
120,335
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maryland
|
7,930
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
44,580
|
3,391
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Massachusetts
|
113,574
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7,368
|
0
|
107,614
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Michigan
|
156,983
|
232
|
0
|
612
|
517,146
|
16,478
|
67,981
|
1,308
|
407
|
989
|
Minnesota
|
1,453
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26,878
|
0
|
1,220
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Missouri
|
44,383
|
172
|
0
|
0
|
676,830
|
58,466
|
95,671
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Montana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,149
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Nebraska
|
8,760
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,526
|
497
|
266
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Nevada
|
4,605
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,896
|
103
|
608
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
New Hampshire
|
5,875
|
444
|
0
|
913
|
5,564
|
0
|
18,940
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
New Jersey
|
86,479
|
220
|
1,705
|
0
|
381,628
|
16,066
|
0
|
510
|
98
|
449
|
New Mexico
|
73,384
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
258,970
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
New York
|
2,500,890
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6,612,882
|
1,266,872
|
278,673
|
51,359
|
32,949
|
30,295
|
North Carolina
|
146,900
|
240
|
0
|
0
|
339,485
|
5,546
|
10,055
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Ohio
|
25,084
|
1,358
|
0
|
0
|
354,336
|
126,470
|
2,366
|
0
|
209
|
540
|
Oklahoma
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
269
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Oregon
|
1,763,265
|
680
|
0
|
150
|
4,021,566
|
21,808
|
5,765
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Pennsylvania
|
685,472
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
868,193
|
8,270
|
160,394
|
0
|
2
|
191
|
South Carolina
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
329
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Tennessee
|
19,500
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
134,814
|
5,098
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Texas
|
205,564
|
1,624
|
0
|
0
|
1,531,125
|
56,880
|
12,411
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Vermont
|
176,119
|
12,993
|
0
|
0
|
71,299
|
0
|
30,272
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Virginia
|
254,953
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
472,875
|
9,407
|
16,027
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Washington
|
3,894,716
|
572
|
0
|
0
|
43,612,357
|
76,804
|
159,663
|
0
|
128
|
204
|
West Virginia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9,678
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Wisconsin
|
107,247
|
0
|
55
|
0
|
130,792
|
4,826
|
91,949
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
135,100,730
|
342,449
|
27,354
|
1,675
|
787,019,053
|
11,824,382
|
1,306,206
|
59,733
|
36,312
|
61,801
|
4/ Production has cider included.
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.
|
Statistical Report by State - Wine
TTB S 5120-10-2020
Page: 2 of 3
|
Special Natural Wines
|
Effervescent Wines
|
Bulk Wine Gallons by State
|
Other
|
Production
|
Taxable Withdrawals
|
Stocks End of Month
|
Production
|
Taxable Withdrawals
|
Stocks End of
Month
|
Artificially Carbonated
|
Naturally Carbonated
|
California
|
1,528,027
|
2,110,950
|
2,398,709
|
3,286,908
|
0
|
3,291
|
12,913,779
|
Colorado
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
238
|
Georgia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,317
|
Hawaii
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
577
|
0
|
0
|
8,483
|
Illinois
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4,660
|
0
|
0
|
147
|
Indiana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1,120
|
Iowa
|
25
|
21
|
13
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maryland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
400
|
Michigan
|
4,205
|
1,740
|
5,567
|
947
|
0
|
0
|
47,535
|
Minnesota
|
178
|
29
|
568
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Missouri
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,230
|
0
|
0
|
9,046
|
New Hampshire
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
350
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
New Jersey
|
1,267
|
1,122
|
713
|
6,572
|
0
|
0
|
8,579
|
New Mexico
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22,885
|
0
|
0
|
828,110
|
New York
|
0
|
61
|
7,512
|
11,153
|
0
|
0
|
132,133
|
North Carolina
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
34,098
|
Ohio
|
43,948
|
40,306
|
20,924
|
55
|
0
|
0
|
383
|
Oregon
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
92,811
|
Pennsylvania
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
842
|
0
|
0
|
2,657
|
Tennessee
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
189
|
0
|
0
|
1,402
|
Texas
|
34,973
|
38,701
|
18,448
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
497
|
Virginia
|
0
|
1,748
|
9,460
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
92,865
|
Washington
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
57,575
|
0
|
0
|
613,802
|
Wisconsin
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,363
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1,612,623
|
2,194,678
|
2,461,914
|
3,395,339
|
0
|
3,293
|
14,789,402
|
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.
This data is not final and may need to be amended.
Statistical Report by State - Wine
Bottled Wine Gallons by StateBottled
|
TTB S 5120-10-2020
|
Page: 3 of 3
|
Taxable Withdrawals
|
Stocks End of Month
|
Stocks End
|
Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider
|
Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider
Still Wines
Effervescent Wines Taxable WithdrawalsBottledArtificially Carbonated Wines
Naturally Carbonated
Wines
of Month
Alabama Alaska Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada
29
983,207
4,491
15
905,403
11,081
0
0
3,160
89,516
73,692
3,508
60
0
1,109
508
0
3,350
0
10
0
334
11,229
8,556
3,413
0
86,949
13,723
0
0
125
0
1,429
48,565,217
39,832,723
94,016
205,651
141,535,759
582,762
92,084
3,615,963
73,666
2,181,665
5,490,468
40,055
19,157
78
21,230
71,382
351
0
238
0
0
0
3,174
3,904
19
604
9,872
26
2,149
0
0
0
0
0
405
0
0
5,818
0
0
0
0
0
0
306,477
1,619,017
24,570
3,763
2,004,662
48,091
5,195
0
2,265
127,484
114,188
11,232
10,868
388
3,460
26,775
277
1,386
0
0
0
0
478
639
17
0
12,564
578
0
1,316
0
183
3,340
490
15,551
0
0
139,604
0
0
0
0
190
1,710
214,591
2,164,354
17,314
11,089
2,499,988
34,538
58,774
4,486
20,258
171,694
262,783
261,712
182,023
674
2,787
483,261
2,207
3,537
137
946
45
2,043
4,937
6,209
323
0
21,730
460
0
25
21
38
174
2,803
2,803
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
113,362
130,617
9,737
0
455,580
24,615
4,465
0
0
0
1,364
0
0
0
0
4,325
3,865
0
0
0
0
0
0
21,304
697
27
29,814
14,482
295
0
0
0
847
8,739
10,696
43
0
45,490
5,569
0
0
0
0
53
182,187
790,224
6,362
174,228
658,101
17,298
33,861
0
3,140
53,812
72,555
127,614
189,913
452
15,624
464,210
3,126
24,378
5,940
4,905
5,734
43,386
721
3,367
2
320
7,492
182
141
0
0
0
0
19,067
1,452,530
9,828
1,149
1,643,350
28,159
6,733
9,288
22,559
164,911
167,946
0
330
2
0
6,519
84
0
0
0
0
9
2,855
1,612
0
975
853
0
107
0
32
0
47
0
2,045
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania South Carolina Tennessee Texas Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin
2,881
4,789
0
1,537
16,280
0
2,058
372
0
372
0
41,545
43,476
689
0
77,527
941
0
6,664
37
6,642
900
0
1,063
0
0
23,686
36
0
38,269
0
33,894
33,482
2,457,603
1,526,850
353,860
359,490
3,635,978
840,310
187,976
57,600
4,425
82,308
251,484
236,784
198,566
134
75,321
571,630
11,991
44,048
761
64
1,326
4,522
70,587
78,153
890
3,348
210,256
5,711
237
55
35
244
4,240
0
0
0
0
63
0
0
0
0
0
0
285,619
677,566
673
57,544
5,994,425
10,129
44,144
2,124
34,867
11,777
325,228
1,993,195
2,822,560
14,034
1,762,197
2,605,742
126,568
140,827
462
6,269
121,198
134,436
321
5,209
0
0
172
0
0
0
0
0
0
45,910
32,079
200
0
106,240
506
0
0
36
164
864
644,778
1,454,367
19,773
55,377
1,848,572
55,371
56,064
0
6,531
140,296
190,206
283,350
65,355
0
246,759
64,391
0
274,477
2,607
3,347
0
18,223
191,244
110,440
873
125,352
385,859
10,307
71,241
157
131
3,501
13,113
1,692,197
1,923,939
975
122,356
16,425,661
25,051
132,951
57,710
38,489
23,516
383,291
449
533
0
0
4,813
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
309,749 58,136,688
279,475 56,676,530
650 565,179
24,516 3,275,826
297,187 183,388,490
6,106 1,884,502
19,339 1,209,817
1,355 3,805,527
1,355 226,675
0 3,220,510
0 7,596,352
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.
|
|