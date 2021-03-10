Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monthly State Statistical Release - Wine (October 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

03/10/2021 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Department of the Treasury

Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau

Statistical Report by State - Wine

Reporting Period: October 2020

Report Date: 10-MAR-2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-10-2020

Page: 1 of 3

Still Wines

Special Natural Wines

Bulk Wine Gallons by State

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Vermouth

Production

Not Over 16%Alcohol

Over 16%Alcohol

Hard Cider 4/

Not Over 16%Alcohol

Over 16%Alcohol

Hard Cider

Production

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of

Month

Alabama

29

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

Alaska

3,999

0

0

0

467

0

0

0

0

0

Arkansas

10,456

0

0

0

123,367

84,511

0

0

0

0

California

123,869,979

323,149

25,584

0

724,907,489

9,478,660

235,456

0

2,519

27,484

Colorado

38,561

0

0

0

86,344

1,580

7,466

0

0

0

Connecticut

8,351

0

0

0

50,867

236

0

0

0

0

Delaware

0

0

0

0

367

0

0

0

0

0

Florida

293,533

0

10

0

373,647

146,766

0

6,556

0

1,650

Georgia

13,315

0

0

0

26,447

842

0

0

0

0

Hawaii

1,337

0

0

0

30,939

0

0

0

0

0

Idaho

490

0

0

0

43,733

0

0

0

0

0

Illinois

140,094

0

0

0

460,647

6,512

2,243

0

0

0

Indiana

102,949

0

0

0

345,030

8,172

1,166

0

0

0

Iowa

5,555

0

0

0

41,904

2,107

0

0

0

0

Kansas

3,372

0

0

0

8,469

0

0

0

0

0

Kentucky

320,475

765

0

0

396,008

284,317

0

0

0

0

Louisiana

0

0

0

0

4,191

13,361

0

0

0

0

Maine

5,099

0

0

0

22,600

120,335

0

0

0

0

Maryland

7,930

0

0

0

44,580

3,391

0

0

0

0

Massachusetts

113,574

0

0

0

7,368

0

107,614

0

0

0

Michigan

156,983

232

0

612

517,146

16,478

67,981

1,308

407

989

Minnesota

1,453

0

0

0

26,878

0

1,220

0

0

0

Missouri

44,383

172

0

0

676,830

58,466

95,671

0

0

0

Montana

0

0

0

0

1,149

0

0

0

0

0

Nebraska

8,760

0

0

0

13,526

497

266

0

0

0

Nevada

4,605

0

0

0

2,896

103

608

0

0

0

New Hampshire

5,875

444

0

913

5,564

0

18,940

0

0

0

New Jersey

86,479

220

1,705

0

381,628

16,066

0

510

98

449

New Mexico

73,384

0

0

0

258,970

0

0

0

0

0

New York

2,500,890

0

0

0

6,612,882

1,266,872

278,673

51,359

32,949

30,295

North Carolina

146,900

240

0

0

339,485

5,546

10,055

0

0

0

Ohio

25,084

1,358

0

0

354,336

126,470

2,366

0

209

540

Oklahoma

0

0

0

0

269

0

0

0

0

0

Oregon

1,763,265

680

0

150

4,021,566

21,808

5,765

0

0

0

Pennsylvania

685,472

0

0

0

868,193

8,270

160,394

0

2

191

South Carolina

0

0

0

0

329

0

0

0

0

0

Tennessee

19,500

0

0

0

134,814

5,098

0

0

0

0

Texas

205,564

1,624

0

0

1,531,125

56,880

12,411

0

0

0

Vermont

176,119

12,993

0

0

71,299

0

30,272

0

0

0

Virginia

254,953

0

0

0

472,875

9,407

16,027

0

0

0

Washington

3,894,716

572

0

0

43,612,357

76,804

159,663

0

128

204

West Virginia

0

0

0

0

9,678

0

0

0

0

0

Wisconsin

107,247

0

55

0

130,792

4,826

91,949

0

0

0

Total

135,100,730

342,449

27,354

1,675

787,019,053

11,824,382

1,306,206

59,733

36,312

61,801

4/ Production has cider included.

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine

TTB S 5120-10-2020

Page: 2 of 3

Special Natural Wines

Effervescent Wines

Bulk Wine Gallons by State

Other

Production

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Production

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of

Month

Artificially Carbonated

Naturally Carbonated

California

1,528,027

2,110,950

2,398,709

3,286,908

0

3,291

12,913,779

Colorado

0

0

0

0

0

0

238

Georgia

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,317

Hawaii

0

0

0

577

0

0

8,483

Illinois

0

0

0

4,660

0

0

147

Indiana

0

0

0

8

0

0

1,120

Iowa

25

21

13

25

0

0

0

Maryland

0

0

0

0

0

0

400

Michigan

4,205

1,740

5,567

947

0

0

47,535

Minnesota

178

29

568

0

0

0

0

Missouri

0

0

0

1,230

0

0

9,046

New Hampshire

0

0

0

350

0

0

0

New Jersey

1,267

1,122

713

6,572

0

0

8,579

New Mexico

0

0

0

22,885

0

0

828,110

New York

0

61

7,512

11,153

0

0

132,133

North Carolina

0

0

0

0

0

0

34,098

Ohio

43,948

40,306

20,924

55

0

0

383

Oregon

0

0

0

0

0

2

92,811

Pennsylvania

0

0

0

842

0

0

2,657

Tennessee

0

0

0

189

0

0

1,402

Texas

34,973

38,701

18,448

0

0

0

497

Virginia

0

1,748

9,460

0

0

0

92,865

Washington

0

0

0

57,575

0

0

613,802

Wisconsin

0

0

0

1,363

0

0

0

Total

1,612,623

2,194,678

2,461,914

3,395,339

0

3,293

14,789,402

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed.

This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Statistical Report by State - Wine

Bottled Wine Gallons by StateBottled

TTB S 5120-10-2020

Page: 3 of 3

Taxable Withdrawals

Stocks End of Month

Stocks End

Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider

Not Over 16% Alcohol Over 16% Alcohol Hard Cider

Still Wines

Effervescent Wines Taxable WithdrawalsBottledArtificially Carbonated Wines

Naturally Carbonated

Wines

of Month

Alabama Alaska Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada

29

983,207

4,491

15

905,403

11,081

0

0

3,160

89,516

73,692

3,508

60

0

1,109

508

0

3,350

0

10

0

334

11,229

8,556

3,413

0

86,949

13,723

0

0

125

0

1,429

48,565,217

39,832,723

94,016

205,651

141,535,759

582,762

92,084

3,615,963

73,666

2,181,665

5,490,468

40,055

19,157

78

21,230

71,382

351

0

238

0

0

0

3,174

3,904

19

604

9,872

26

2,149

0

0

0

0

0

405

0

0

5,818

0

0

0

0

0

0

306,477

1,619,017

24,570

3,763

2,004,662

48,091

5,195

0

2,265

127,484

114,188

11,232

10,868

388

3,460

26,775

277

1,386

0

0

0

0

478

639

17

0

12,564

578

0

1,316

0

183

3,340

490

15,551

0

0

139,604

0

0

0

0

190

1,710

214,591

2,164,354

17,314

11,089

2,499,988

34,538

58,774

4,486

20,258

171,694

262,783

261,712

182,023

674

2,787

483,261

2,207

3,537

137

946

45

2,043

4,937

6,209

323

0

21,730

460

0

25

21

38

174

2,803

2,803

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

113,362

130,617

9,737

0

455,580

24,615

4,465

0

0

0

1,364

0

0

0

0

4,325

3,865

0

0

0

0

0

0

21,304

697

27

29,814

14,482

295

0

0

0

847

8,739

10,696

43

0

45,490

5,569

0

0

0

0

53

182,187

790,224

6,362

174,228

658,101

17,298

33,861

0

3,140

53,812

72,555

127,614

189,913

452

15,624

464,210

3,126

24,378

5,940

4,905

5,734

43,386

721

3,367

2

320

7,492

182

141

0

0

0

0

19,067

1,452,530

9,828

1,149

1,643,350

28,159

6,733

9,288

22,559

164,911

167,946

0

330

2

0

6,519

84

0

0

0

0

9

2,855

1,612

0

975

853

0

107

0

32

0

47

0

2,045

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania South Carolina Tennessee Texas Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin

2,881

4,789

0

1,537

16,280

0

2,058

372

0

372

0

41,545

43,476

689

0

77,527

941

0

6,664

37

6,642

900

0

1,063

0

0

23,686

36

0

38,269

0

33,894

33,482

2,457,603

1,526,850

353,860

359,490

3,635,978

840,310

187,976

57,600

4,425

82,308

251,484

236,784

198,566

134

75,321

571,630

11,991

44,048

761

64

1,326

4,522

70,587

78,153

890

3,348

210,256

5,711

237

55

35

244

4,240

0

0

0

0

63

0

0

0

0

0

0

285,619

677,566

673

57,544

5,994,425

10,129

44,144

2,124

34,867

11,777

325,228

1,993,195

2,822,560

14,034

1,762,197

2,605,742

126,568

140,827

462

6,269

121,198

134,436

321

5,209

0

0

172

0

0

0

0

0

0

45,910

32,079

200

0

106,240

506

0

0

36

164

864

644,778

1,454,367

19,773

55,377

1,848,572

55,371

56,064

0

6,531

140,296

190,206

283,350

65,355

0

246,759

64,391

0

274,477

2,607

3,347

0

18,223

191,244

110,440

873

125,352

385,859

10,307

71,241

157

131

3,501

13,113

1,692,197

1,923,939

975

122,356

16,425,661

25,051

132,951

57,710

38,489

23,516

383,291

449

533

0

0

4,813

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

309,749 58,136,688

279,475 56,676,530

650 565,179

24,516 3,275,826

297,187 183,388,490

6,106 1,884,502

19,339 1,209,817

1,355 3,805,527

1,355 226,675

0 3,220,510

0 7,596,352

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.

http://www.ttb.gov

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 19:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:20pASTRAZENECA  : Thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appointments booked in Alberta
AQ
03:20pUsmi statement on bipartisan senate confirmation of marcia fudge as hud secretary
PU
03:20pEROAD  : adds further capability to management team to support growth ambitions
PU
03:18pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. extends $14 billion lifeline to airlines in third government aid package
RE
03:18pFINANCIAL REVIEW : Spring clean your finances
PU
03:17pDollar dips following inflation data, U.S. Treasury auction
RE
03:16pMAGYAR BANCORP  : Local Restaurant Thanks Magyar Bank on Billboard
PU
03:15pStocks climb as data eases inflation jitters
RE
03:15pAENGUS KELLY : Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan
RE
03:15pGL Announces LTE Conformance Test Suite
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ