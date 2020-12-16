Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Reporting Period: July 2020

Report Date: 16DEC2020

Report Symbol: TTB S 5210-7-2020

Units: Cigarettes and Cigars = Number of sticks Prior Year Current Year Prior Year Cumulative to Cumulative to Pipe, Chewing Tobacco, Roll-Your-Own, and Snuff = Pounds Current Month Prior Month Current Month Date Date Manufactured Production Production Cigarettes - Small Domestically or Received from Puerto Rico 16,749,622,572 21,463,482,703 15,835,964,169 130,809,300,012 131,975,308,306 Cigars - Small 48,372,073 43,693,126 62,565,987 390,757,857 445,115,092 Cigars - Large 425,754,211 389,922,724 423,363,113 2,473,954,257 2,924,341,415 Snuff 10,286,831 10,741,944 9,676,960 70,335,123 68,318,175 Chewing Tobacco 1,553,148 1,806,268 1,210,203 8,642,810 8,936,232 Pipe Tobacco 2,898,391 2,827,029 2,782,348 19,276,177 19,628,124 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 169,776 151,385 169,998 994,006 1,144,857 Removed Taxable Removals Taxable Cigarettes - Small including from Puerto Rico 17,548,850,880 20,333,597,179 18,723,420,160 126,197,717,557 127,478,000,406 Cigars - Small 18,070,625 17,263,854 12,577,797 73,297,904 108,751,703 Cigars - Large <= $763.222 381,097,653 435,611,698 418,507,510 2,512,605,963 2,941,296,063 Cigars - Large > $763.222 134,280 141,366 192,601 903,130 1,329,817 Snuff 10,096,328 10,879,058 9,712,462 68,774,806 66,963,888 Chewing Tobacco 1,429,917 1,765,052 1,197,766 8,562,068 8,715,067 Pipe Tobacco 2,623,625 2,397,476 2,865,866 18,336,145 18,447,751 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 154,547 176,661 176,462 1,028,669 1,143,069 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Small - Export Cigarettes 200,616,400 189,687,200 211,303,400 1,104,124,800 1,383,951,040 Transfer to Export Warehouses 12,636,000 39,186,000 83,106,000 313,845,200 552,188,800 Use of the U.S. 270,000 150,000 402,000 1,104,000 1,488,000 Personal Consumption/Experimental 1,088,852 983,554 843,483 7,407,641 9,281,388 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Small - Export Cigars 8,364,000 15,207,800 24,028,400 94,510,400 97,474,800 Small Export-Personal Consumption/Experimental 1,308 869 411 3,165 26,467 Large - Export 569,280 1,397,700 871,500 6,967,980 7,562,550 Large Export - Transfer to Export Warehouses 0 0 13,500 228,000 210,300 Large Export - Personal Consumption/Experimental 703 6,915 4,664 71,226 53,574 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Snuff - Export & To Export Smokeless Tobacco Warehouses 84,065 58,003 85,664 507,707 589,970 Snuff Other 437 579 700 4,590 7,109 Chewing Tobacco - Export & To Export Warehouses 540 1,480 1,654 6,115 4,397 Chewing Tobacco Other 120 147 219 1,303 1,384 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Export and To Export Pipe Tobacco Warehouses 35,442 30,284 49,296 360,944 348,197 Other 78 81 146 689 1,274 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Export and To Export Roll-Your-Own Warehouses Tobacco 0 0 473 945 2,363 Other 0 0 0 2 13 Onhand / Close of On Hand On Hand Cigarettes - Small Business 23,129,175,586 24,218,746,946 20,863,055,616 Cigars - Small 78,064,974 65,794,834 32,340,179 Cigars - Large 340,171,420 295,709,396 414,192,467 Snuff 3,478,677 3,377,562 3,502,279 Chewing Tobacco 608,638 494,500 768,951 Pipe Tobacco 1,661,740 1,486,965 1,407,024 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 51,616 36,444 55,715 IMPORTED FROM Cigarettes Cigarettes USTSA FOREIGN COUNTRIES 2402.20.1000, Entered/Withdrawn for 2402.20.8000, Consumption 2402.20.9000 1,364,666,000 1,161,272,000 909,178,000 7,426,282,000 5,555,285,000 Cigars Small USTSA 2402.10.3030, 1,124,000 2,266,000 17,778,000 39,101,000 72,292,000 2402.10.8030 Large USTSA 2402.10.3070, 797,949,000 715,981,000 791,831,000 3,840,181,000 4,853,438,000 2402.10.6000 USTSA 2402.10.8050, 36,722,000 31,184,000 35,359,000 173,313,000 205,046,000 2402.10.8080 Snuff Snuff USTSA 164,443 89,045 880,926 2403.99.2040 70,907 348,837 Chewing Chewing USTSA 81,675 22,544 327,163 Tobacco Tobacco 2403.99.2030 67,197 631,421 Pipe Tobacco Pipe Tobacco USTSA 2403.19.2020, 33,347 35,702 448,543 228,681 4,097,010 2403.19.2080 Roll-Your-Own Roll-Your-Own USTSA 15,194 40,168 87,744 Tobacco Tobacco 2403.19.2050 14,976 89,347

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.