|
Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2020) [PDF] [XLS]
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY
ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU
STATISTICAL REPORT - TOBACCO PRODUCTS
Reporting Period: July 2020
Report Date: 16DEC2020
Report Symbol: TTB S 5210-7-2020
|
Units: Cigarettes and Cigars = Number of sticks
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Year
|
Current Year
|
Prior Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative to
|
Cumulative to
|
|
Pipe, Chewing Tobacco, Roll-Your-Own, and Snuff = Pounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Month
|
Prior Month
|
Current Month
|
Date
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufactured
|
Production
|
Production
|
Cigarettes - Small
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestically or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Received from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
|
|
16,749,622,572
|
21,463,482,703
|
15,835,964,169
|
130,809,300,012
|
131,975,308,306
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars - Small
|
48,372,073
|
43,693,126
|
62,565,987
|
390,757,857
|
445,115,092
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars - Large
|
425,754,211
|
389,922,724
|
423,363,113
|
2,473,954,257
|
2,924,341,415
|
|
|
|
|
Snuff
|
10,286,831
|
10,741,944
|
9,676,960
|
70,335,123
|
68,318,175
|
|
|
|
|
Chewing Tobacco
|
1,553,148
|
1,806,268
|
1,210,203
|
8,642,810
|
8,936,232
|
|
|
|
|
Pipe Tobacco
|
2,898,391
|
2,827,029
|
2,782,348
|
19,276,177
|
19,628,124
|
|
|
|
|
Roll-Your-Own Tobacco
|
169,776
|
151,385
|
169,998
|
994,006
|
1,144,857
|
|
Removed Taxable
|
Removals
|
Taxable
|
Cigarettes - Small
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
|
|
17,548,850,880
|
20,333,597,179
|
18,723,420,160
|
126,197,717,557
|
127,478,000,406
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars - Small
|
18,070,625
|
17,263,854
|
12,577,797
|
73,297,904
|
108,751,703
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars - Large <= $763.222
|
381,097,653
|
435,611,698
|
418,507,510
|
2,512,605,963
|
2,941,296,063
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars - Large > $763.222
|
134,280
|
141,366
|
192,601
|
903,130
|
1,329,817
|
|
|
|
|
Snuff
|
10,096,328
|
10,879,058
|
9,712,462
|
68,774,806
|
66,963,888
|
|
|
|
|
Chewing Tobacco
|
1,429,917
|
1,765,052
|
1,197,766
|
8,562,068
|
8,715,067
|
|
|
|
|
Pipe Tobacco
|
2,623,625
|
2,397,476
|
2,865,866
|
18,336,145
|
18,447,751
|
|
|
|
|
Roll-Your-Own Tobacco
|
154,547
|
176,661
|
176,462
|
1,028,669
|
1,143,069
|
|
Removed Tax Exempt -
|
Removals
|
Tax Exempt
|
Small - Export
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
|
|
200,616,400
|
189,687,200
|
211,303,400
|
1,104,124,800
|
1,383,951,040
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to Export
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warehouses
|
12,636,000
|
39,186,000
|
83,106,000
|
313,845,200
|
552,188,800
|
|
|
|
|
Use of the U.S.
|
270,000
|
150,000
|
402,000
|
1,104,000
|
1,488,000
|
|
|
|
|
Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption/Experimental
|
1,088,852
|
983,554
|
843,483
|
7,407,641
|
9,281,388
|
|
Removed Tax Exempt -
|
Removals
|
Tax Exempt
|
Small - Export
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars
|
|
|
|
8,364,000
|
15,207,800
|
24,028,400
|
94,510,400
|
97,474,800
|
|
|
|
|
Small Export-Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption/Experimental
|
1,308
|
869
|
411
|
3,165
|
26,467
|
|
|
|
|
Large - Export
|
569,280
|
1,397,700
|
871,500
|
6,967,980
|
7,562,550
|
|
|
|
|
Large Export - Transfer to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export Warehouses
|
0
|
0
|
13,500
|
228,000
|
210,300
|
|
|
|
|
Large Export - Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption/Experimental
|
703
|
6,915
|
4,664
|
71,226
|
53,574
|
|
Removed Tax Exempt -
|
Removals
|
Tax Exempt
|
Snuff - Export & To Export
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smokeless Tobacco
|
|
|
Warehouses
|
84,065
|
58,003
|
85,664
|
507,707
|
589,970
|
|
|
|
|
Snuff Other
|
437
|
579
|
700
|
4,590
|
7,109
|
|
|
|
|
Chewing Tobacco - Export &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To Export Warehouses
|
540
|
1,480
|
1,654
|
6,115
|
4,397
|
|
|
|
|
Chewing Tobacco Other
|
120
|
147
|
219
|
1,303
|
1,384
|
|
Removed Tax Exempt -
|
Removals
|
Tax Exempt
|
Export and To Export
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pipe Tobacco
|
|
|
Warehouses
|
35,442
|
30,284
|
49,296
|
360,944
|
348,197
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
78
|
81
|
146
|
689
|
1,274
|
|
Removed Tax Exempt -
|
Removals
|
Tax Exempt
|
Export and To Export
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roll-Your-Own
|
|
|
Warehouses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tobacco
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
473
|
945
|
2,363
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
|
Onhand / Close of
|
On Hand
|
On Hand
|
Cigarettes - Small
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
|
23,129,175,586
|
24,218,746,946
|
20,863,055,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars - Small
|
78,064,974
|
65,794,834
|
32,340,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cigars - Large
|
340,171,420
|
295,709,396
|
414,192,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Snuff
|
3,478,677
|
3,377,562
|
3,502,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chewing Tobacco
|
608,638
|
494,500
|
768,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pipe Tobacco
|
1,661,740
|
1,486,965
|
1,407,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roll-Your-Own Tobacco
|
51,616
|
36,444
|
55,715
|
|
|
|
IMPORTED FROM
|
Cigarettes
|
Cigarettes
|
USTSA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOREIGN COUNTRIES
|
|
|
2402.20.1000,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entered/Withdrawn for
|
|
|
2402.20.8000,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption
|
|
|
2402.20.9000
|
1,364,666,000
|
1,161,272,000
|
909,178,000
|
7,426,282,000
|
5,555,285,000
|
|
|
Cigars
|
Small
|
USTSA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2402.10.3030,
|
1,124,000
|
2,266,000
|
17,778,000
|
39,101,000
|
72,292,000
|
|
|
|
|
2402.10.8030
|
|
|
|
Large
|
USTSA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2402.10.3070,
|
797,949,000
|
715,981,000
|
791,831,000
|
3,840,181,000
|
4,853,438,000
|
|
|
|
|
2402.10.6000
|
|
|
|
|
USTSA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2402.10.8050,
|
36,722,000
|
31,184,000
|
35,359,000
|
173,313,000
|
205,046,000
|
|
|
|
|
2402.10.8080
|
|
|
Snuff
|
Snuff
|
USTSA
|
164,443
|
89,045
|
|
880,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
2403.99.2040
|
70,907
|
348,837
|
|
|
Chewing
|
Chewing
|
USTSA
|
81,675
|
22,544
|
|
327,163
|
|
|
|
Tobacco
|
Tobacco
|
2403.99.2030
|
67,197
|
631,421
|
|
|
Pipe Tobacco
|
Pipe Tobacco
|
USTSA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2403.19.2020,
|
33,347
|
35,702
|
448,543
|
228,681
|
4,097,010
|
|
|
|
|
2403.19.2080
|
|
|
Roll-Your-Own
|
Roll-Your-Own
|
USTSA
|
15,194
|
40,168
|
|
87,744
|
|
|
|
Tobacco
|
Tobacco
|
2403.19.2050
|
14,976
|
89,347
|
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.
Disclaimer
U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:44:03 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
|
|