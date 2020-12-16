Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

Log in
Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2020)

12/16/2020 | 05:46pm EST
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Reporting Period: July 2020

Report Date: 16DEC2020

Report Symbol: TTB S 5210-7-2020

Units: Cigarettes and Cigars = Number of sticks

Prior Year

Current Year

Prior Year

Cumulative to

Cumulative to

    Pipe, Chewing Tobacco, Roll-Your-Own, and Snuff = Pounds

Current Month

Prior Month

Current Month

Date

Date

Manufactured

Production

Production

Cigarettes - Small

Domestically or

Received from

Puerto Rico

16,749,622,572

21,463,482,703

15,835,964,169

130,809,300,012

131,975,308,306

Cigars - Small

48,372,073

43,693,126

62,565,987

390,757,857

445,115,092

Cigars - Large

425,754,211

389,922,724

423,363,113

2,473,954,257

2,924,341,415

Snuff

10,286,831

10,741,944

9,676,960

70,335,123

68,318,175

Chewing Tobacco

1,553,148

1,806,268

1,210,203

8,642,810

8,936,232

Pipe Tobacco

2,898,391

2,827,029

2,782,348

19,276,177

19,628,124

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

169,776

151,385

169,998

994,006

1,144,857

Removed Taxable

Removals

Taxable

Cigarettes - Small

including from

Puerto Rico

17,548,850,880

20,333,597,179

18,723,420,160

126,197,717,557

127,478,000,406

Cigars - Small

18,070,625

17,263,854

12,577,797

73,297,904

108,751,703

Cigars - Large <= $763.222

381,097,653

435,611,698

418,507,510

2,512,605,963

2,941,296,063

Cigars - Large > $763.222

134,280

141,366

192,601

903,130

1,329,817

Snuff

10,096,328

10,879,058

9,712,462

68,774,806

66,963,888

Chewing Tobacco

1,429,917

1,765,052

1,197,766

8,562,068

8,715,067

Pipe Tobacco

2,623,625

2,397,476

2,865,866

18,336,145

18,447,751

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

154,547

176,661

176,462

1,028,669

1,143,069

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Small - Export

Cigarettes

200,616,400

189,687,200

211,303,400

1,104,124,800

1,383,951,040

Transfer to Export

Warehouses

12,636,000

39,186,000

83,106,000

313,845,200

552,188,800

Use of the U.S.

270,000

150,000

402,000

1,104,000

1,488,000

Personal

Consumption/Experimental

1,088,852

983,554

843,483

7,407,641

9,281,388

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Small - Export

Cigars

8,364,000

15,207,800

24,028,400

94,510,400

97,474,800

Small Export-Personal

Consumption/Experimental

1,308

869

411

3,165

26,467

Large - Export

569,280

1,397,700

871,500

6,967,980

7,562,550

Large Export - Transfer to

Export Warehouses

0

0

13,500

228,000

210,300

Large Export - Personal

Consumption/Experimental

703

6,915

4,664

71,226

53,574

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Snuff - Export & To Export

Smokeless Tobacco

Warehouses

84,065

58,003

85,664

507,707

589,970

Snuff Other

437

579

700

4,590

7,109

Chewing Tobacco - Export &

To Export Warehouses

540

1,480

1,654

6,115

4,397

Chewing Tobacco Other

120

147

219

1,303

1,384

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Export and To Export

Pipe Tobacco

Warehouses

35,442

30,284

49,296

360,944

348,197

Other

78

81

146

689

1,274

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Export and To Export

Roll-Your-Own

Warehouses

Tobacco

0

0

473

945

2,363

Other

0

0

0

2

13

Onhand / Close of

On Hand

On Hand

Cigarettes - Small

Business

23,129,175,586

24,218,746,946

20,863,055,616

Cigars - Small

78,064,974

65,794,834

32,340,179

Cigars - Large

340,171,420

295,709,396

414,192,467

Snuff

3,478,677

3,377,562

3,502,279

Chewing Tobacco

608,638

494,500

768,951

Pipe Tobacco

1,661,740

1,486,965

1,407,024

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

51,616

36,444

55,715

IMPORTED FROM

Cigarettes

Cigarettes

USTSA

FOREIGN COUNTRIES

2402.20.1000,

Entered/Withdrawn for

2402.20.8000,

Consumption

2402.20.9000

1,364,666,000

1,161,272,000

909,178,000

7,426,282,000

5,555,285,000

Cigars

Small

USTSA

2402.10.3030,

1,124,000

2,266,000

17,778,000

39,101,000

72,292,000

2402.10.8030

Large

USTSA

2402.10.3070,

797,949,000

715,981,000

791,831,000

3,840,181,000

4,853,438,000

2402.10.6000

USTSA

2402.10.8050,

36,722,000

31,184,000

35,359,000

173,313,000

205,046,000

2402.10.8080

Snuff

Snuff

USTSA

164,443

89,045

880,926

2403.99.2040

70,907

348,837

Chewing

Chewing

USTSA

81,675

22,544

327,163

Tobacco

Tobacco

2403.99.2030

67,197

631,421

Pipe Tobacco

Pipe Tobacco

USTSA

2403.19.2020,

33,347

35,702

448,543

228,681

4,097,010

2403.19.2080

Roll-Your-Own

Roll-Your-Own

USTSA

15,194

40,168

87,744

Tobacco

Tobacco

2403.19.2050

14,976

89,347

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:44:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
