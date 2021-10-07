Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2021) [PDF] [XLS]

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Reporting Period: July 2021

Report Date: 07OCT2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5210-7-2021

Units: Cigarettes and Cigars = Number of sticks Current Year Prior Year Prior Year Cumulative to Cumulative to Pipe, Chewing Tobacco, Roll-Your-Own, and Snuff = Pounds Current Month Prior Month Current Month Date Date Manufactured Production Production Cigarettes - Small Domestically or Received from Puerto Rico 16,766,334,887 19,182,945,234 16,749,622,572 126,587,112,414 130,811,275,812 Cigars - Small 17,095,975 23,335,065 48,372,073 170,917,696 390,757,857 Cigars - Large 337,913,691 389,449,090 425,755,922 2,526,350,006 2,473,960,204 Snuff 8,427,271 11,051,764 10,257,509 67,835,724 70,310,801 Chewing Tobacco 935,105 1,501,393 1,553,148 8,689,347 8,642,810 Pipe Tobacco 2,093,511 2,095,763 2,874,356 15,092,476 19,225,249 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 106,020 104,730 169,776 685,008 994,006 Removed Taxable Removals Taxable Cigarettes - Small including from Puerto Rico 16,543,982,780 19,743,022,570 17,548,850,880 118,978,075,050 126,199,648,557 Cigars - Small 21,633,485 24,744,275 18,070,625 136,488,313 73,297,904 Cigars - Large <= $763.222 361,296,599 403,341,581 381,097,653 2,549,316,336 2,512,614,963 Cigars - Large > $763.222 1,291,256 1,691,763 137,735 8,719,410 912,967 Snuff 9,256,444 10,584,234 10,096,328 66,561,340 68,774,806 Chewing Tobacco 1,113,950 1,399,163 1,429,917 8,584,276 8,562,068 Pipe Tobacco 2,004,117 2,089,516 2,636,990 14,567,415 18,338,302 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 100,457 110,437 154,551 686,860 1,028,674 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Small - Export Cigarettes 261,994,000 242,965,600 200,616,400 1,737,009,600 1,104,124,800 Transfer to Export Warehouses 70,602,800 80,479,200 12,636,000 347,447,200 313,845,200 Use of the U.S. 0 0 270,000 3,840,000 1,104,000 Personal Consumption/Experimental 880,570 1,120,790 1,088,852 7,351,223 7,407,641 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Small - Export Cigars 4,372,200 14,266,000 8,364,000 31,878,000 94,510,400 Small Export-Personal Consumption/Experimental 1,290 1,689 1,308 15,721 3,165 Large - Export 22,000 523,300 569,280 8,674,550 7,005,780 Large Export - Transfer to Export Warehouses 0 0 0 630,000 228,000 Large Export - Personal Consumption/Experimental 827 774 708 17,151 71,231 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Snuff - Export & To Export Smokeless Tobacco Warehouses 55,376 76,057 111,134 536,752 534,776 Snuff Other 552 325 425 3,092 4,578 Chewing Tobacco - Export & To Export Warehouses 0 0 540 0 6,115 Chewing Tobacco Other 170 101 120 864 1,303 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Export and To Export Pipe Tobacco Warehouses 46,771 23,555 35,442 225,961 360,944 Other 218 375 90 1,976 701 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Export and To Export Roll-Your-Own Warehouses Tobacco 0 0 0 473 945 Other 1 0 0 7 2 Release to Domestic Production Production Pipe Tobacco Factories Without Payment of Tax 0 0 0 184 0 Onhand / Close of On Hand On Hand Cigarettes - Small Business 24,374,885,361 24,585,411,401 23,129,175,586 Cigars - Small 44,651,172 53,550,172 78,064,974 Cigars - Large 209,078,015 233,613,651 340,363,730 Snuff 3,200,758 4,103,032 3,422,285 Chewing Tobacco 650,003 833,715 608,638 Pipe Tobacco 1,553,977 1,623,037 1,678,015 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 62,570 57,501 51,887 IMPORTED FROM Cigarettes Cigarettes USTSA FOREIGN COUNTRIES 2402.20.1000, Entered/Withdrawn for 2402.20.8000, Consumption 2402.20.9000 901,603,000 1,020,947,000 1,364,666,000 6,442,304,000 7,426,282,000 Cigars Small USTSA 2402.10.3030, 17,693,000 18,629,000 1,124,000 91,135,000 39,101,000 2402.10.8030 Large USTSA 2402.10.3070, 953,064,000 1,014,639,000 797,949,000 6,209,680,000 3,840,181,000 2402.10.6000 USTSA 2402.10.8050, 46,591,000 42,886,000 36,722,000 275,720,000 173,313,000 2402.10.8080 Snuff Snuff USTSA 119,665 166,976 164,443 1,087,875 880,926 2403.99.2040 Chewing Chewing USTSA Tobacco Tobacco 2403.99.2030 44,066 90,883 81,675 336,677 327,163 Pipe Tobacco Pipe Tobacco USTSA 2403.19.2020, 73,674 115,103 33,347 709,107 228,681 2403.19.2080 Roll-Your-Own Roll-Your-Own USTSA Tobacco Tobacco 2403.19.2050 20,053 48,654 15,194 378,941 87,744

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.