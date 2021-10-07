Log in
Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2021) [PDF] [XLS]

10/07/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Reporting Period: July 2021

Report Date: 07OCT2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5210-7-2021

Units: Cigarettes and Cigars = Number of sticks

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year

Cumulative to

Cumulative to

    Pipe, Chewing Tobacco, Roll-Your-Own, and Snuff = Pounds

Current Month

Prior Month

Current Month

Date

Date

Manufactured

Production

Production

Cigarettes - Small

Domestically or

Received from

Puerto Rico

16,766,334,887

19,182,945,234

16,749,622,572

126,587,112,414

130,811,275,812

Cigars - Small

17,095,975

23,335,065

48,372,073

170,917,696

390,757,857

Cigars - Large

337,913,691

389,449,090

425,755,922

2,526,350,006

2,473,960,204

Snuff

8,427,271

11,051,764

10,257,509

67,835,724

70,310,801

Chewing Tobacco

935,105

1,501,393

1,553,148

8,689,347

8,642,810

Pipe Tobacco

2,093,511

2,095,763

2,874,356

15,092,476

19,225,249

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

106,020

104,730

169,776

685,008

994,006

Removed Taxable

Removals

Taxable

Cigarettes - Small

including from

Puerto Rico

16,543,982,780

19,743,022,570

17,548,850,880

118,978,075,050

126,199,648,557

Cigars - Small

21,633,485

24,744,275

18,070,625

136,488,313

73,297,904

Cigars - Large <= $763.222

361,296,599

403,341,581

381,097,653

2,549,316,336

2,512,614,963

Cigars - Large > $763.222

1,291,256

1,691,763

137,735

8,719,410

912,967

Snuff

9,256,444

10,584,234

10,096,328

66,561,340

68,774,806

Chewing Tobacco

1,113,950

1,399,163

1,429,917

8,584,276

8,562,068

Pipe Tobacco

2,004,117

2,089,516

2,636,990

14,567,415

18,338,302

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

100,457

110,437

154,551

686,860

1,028,674

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Small - Export

Cigarettes

261,994,000

242,965,600

200,616,400

1,737,009,600

1,104,124,800

Transfer to Export

Warehouses

70,602,800

80,479,200

12,636,000

347,447,200

313,845,200

Use of the U.S.

0

0

270,000

3,840,000

1,104,000

Personal

Consumption/Experimental

880,570

1,120,790

1,088,852

7,351,223

7,407,641

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Small - Export

Cigars

4,372,200

14,266,000

8,364,000

31,878,000

94,510,400

Small Export-Personal

Consumption/Experimental

1,290

1,689

1,308

15,721

3,165

Large - Export

22,000

523,300

569,280

8,674,550

7,005,780

Large Export - Transfer to

Export Warehouses

0

0

0

630,000

228,000

Large Export - Personal

Consumption/Experimental

827

774

708

17,151

71,231

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Snuff - Export & To Export

Smokeless Tobacco

Warehouses

55,376

76,057

111,134

536,752

534,776

Snuff Other

552

325

425

3,092

4,578

Chewing Tobacco - Export &

To Export Warehouses

0

0

540

0

6,115

Chewing Tobacco Other

170

101

120

864

1,303

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Export and To Export

Pipe Tobacco

Warehouses

46,771

23,555

35,442

225,961

360,944

Other

218

375

90

1,976

701

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Export and To Export

Roll-Your-Own

Warehouses

Tobacco

0

0

0

473

945

Other

1

0

0

7

2

Release to Domestic

Production

Production

Pipe Tobacco

Factories Without

Payment of Tax

0

0

0

184

0

Onhand / Close of

On Hand

On Hand

Cigarettes - Small

Business

24,374,885,361

24,585,411,401

23,129,175,586

Cigars - Small

44,651,172

53,550,172

78,064,974

Cigars - Large

209,078,015

233,613,651

340,363,730

Snuff

3,200,758

4,103,032

3,422,285

Chewing Tobacco

650,003

833,715

608,638

Pipe Tobacco

1,553,977

1,623,037

1,678,015

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

62,570

57,501

51,887

IMPORTED FROM

Cigarettes

Cigarettes

USTSA

FOREIGN COUNTRIES

2402.20.1000,

Entered/Withdrawn for

2402.20.8000,

Consumption

2402.20.9000

901,603,000

1,020,947,000

1,364,666,000

6,442,304,000

7,426,282,000

Cigars

Small

USTSA

2402.10.3030,

17,693,000

18,629,000

1,124,000

91,135,000

39,101,000

2402.10.8030

Large

USTSA

2402.10.3070,

953,064,000

1,014,639,000

797,949,000

6,209,680,000

3,840,181,000

2402.10.6000

USTSA

2402.10.8050,

46,591,000

42,886,000

36,722,000

275,720,000

173,313,000

2402.10.8080

Snuff

Snuff

USTSA

119,665

166,976

164,443

1,087,875

880,926

2403.99.2040

Chewing

Chewing

USTSA

Tobacco

Tobacco

2403.99.2030

44,066

90,883

81,675

336,677

327,163

Pipe Tobacco

Pipe Tobacco

USTSA

2403.19.2020,

73,674

115,103

33,347

709,107

228,681

2403.19.2080

Roll-Your-Own

Roll-Your-Own

USTSA

Tobacco

Tobacco

2403.19.2050

20,053

48,654

15,194

378,941

87,744

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 21:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS