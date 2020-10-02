Log in
Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (April 2020)

10/02/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE

(WINE GALLONS)

Reporting Period:

April 2020

Report Date: 02OCT2020

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-4-2020

ITEM

Current

Prior Year

Current Year

Prior Year

Current

Cumulative

Cumulative

Month 3/

Month 3/

to Date 3/

to Date 3/

Still Wines (Bulk

Production

Removed from

Removed from Fermentors 1/

Fermentors

18,144,270

16,582,984

149,253,260

173,169,942

Increases after

By Sweetening

Fermentation

2,022,755

2,199,721

6,142,918

5,650,763

By Addition of Wine Spirits

446,490

65,138

1,913,772

1,886,104

By Amelioration

511,555

428,771

1,480,768

1,592,464

TOTAL

Production

21,125,071

19,276,613

158,790,718

182,299,273

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16% Alcohol

1,475,067

1,015,688

7,723,756

3,768,597

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

13,711

13,373

39,176

46,671

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

0

15,399

42,634

27,410

Hard Cider

5,412

2,501

84,835

102,285

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

1,494,190

1,046,962

7,890,401

3,944,963

Tax Free

Production of Effervescent Wines

2,354,858

2,936,057

10,492,054

10,444,137

Production of Vinegar

350,649

590,922

1,829,543

2,879,407

Production of Non-Beverage Wine -

Not Over 16% Alcohol

145,409

163,725

610,451

825,953

Production of Non-Beverage Wine -

Over 16% Alcohol

108,537

165,014

726,750

728,634

For use as Distilling Material 2/

2,368,971

1,115,113

10,307,954

7,145,942

Exports

5,687,156

4,822,466

19,218,093

19,389,066

TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals

11,015,580

9,793,297

43,184,846

41,413,139

Stocks

Stocks

Not Over 16% Alcohol

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

874,748,785

897,959,875

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

11,710,046

11,903,104

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

2,273,093

860,770

Hard Cider

1,470,637

1,733,462

TOTAL Stocks EOM

890,202,560

912,457,211

Still Wines

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

(Bottled)

56,554,606

67,196,080

222,816,016

244,368,894

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16% Alcohol

49,473,536

48,132,022

200,352,714

201,018,682

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

586,813

584,998

3,022,174

2,877,009

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

27

8,107

14,944

178,090

Hard Cider

2,808,576

3,415,796

11,581,889

15,288,652

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

52,868,952

52,140,923

214,971,721

219,362,433

Tax Free

Exports

2,709,405

2,982,076

10,563,437

10,687,486

TOTAL

Withdrawals

55,578,357

55,122,998

225,535,158

230,049,919

Stocks

Stocks

Not Over 16% Alcohol

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

169,243,585

170,950,512

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

2,492,215

3,379,076

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

20,744

12,716

Hard Cider

1,700,680

1,798,297

TOTAL Stocks EOM

173,457,223

176,140,601

Effervescent

Production

Production

Production

Wines (Bulk

and Bottled)

2,397,986

3,031,721

10,730,084

10,776,819

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

2,246,320

1,778,157

9,726,078

8,832,943

Withdrawals

Taxable

Artificially Carbonated

145,665

141,317

658,907

503,208

Naturally Carbonated

1,415,260

1,773,091

7,130,983

7,039,141

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

1,560,925

1,914,408

7,789,890

7,542,350

Tax Free

Exports

45,742

90,877

380,256

343,629

TOTAL

Withdrawals

1,606,667

2,005,285

8,170,147

7,885,979

Stocks

Stocks

Stocks End-of-Month

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

21,889,330

21,381,807

Special Natural

Production

Production

Vermouth

Wines

55,446

96,378

123,468

294,730

Withdrawals

Taxable

Vermouth

59,059

11,879

133,930

116,901

Stocks

Stocks

Vermouth

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

41,907

116,229

Other Special

Production

Production

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Natural Wines

2,324,575

2,346,060

8,321,591

8,798,064

Over 16% Alcohol

1,510

60

5,212

5,024

Artificially Carbonated

10

36

2,179

711

Naturally Carbonated

0

0

3,583

2,724

TOTAL Production

2,326,095

2,346,156

8,332,565

8,806,524

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Not Over 16% Alcohol

2,463,414

1,974,476

8,258,932

8,834,622

Over 16% Alcohol

535

926

2,852

3,539

Artificially Carbonated

4

5

825

432

Naturally Carbonated

209

1,099

1,249

3,207

TOTAL Withdrawals

2,464,161

1,976,506

8,263,858

8,841,800

Stocks

Stocks

Not Over 16% Alcohol

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

3,516,863

3,146,740

Over 16% Alcohol

7,263

6,382

Artificially Carbonated

46

34

Naturally Carbonated

13,213

47,593

TOTAL Stocks EOM

3,537,385

3,200,750

27 CFR 24.218

Production

Production

Wine Coolers

Wines

(Wine Coolers)

1,383,236

4,172,378

7,340,313

19,378,138

Withdrawals

Taxable

Wine Coolers

1,203,752

1,364,701

5,413,991

6,845,781

Stocks

Stocks

Wine Coolers

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

1,933,236

3,067,793

.

.

Distilling Materi

Production

Production

Distilling Material

3,996,609

3,266,525

17,249,983

13,022,991

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants

3,225,515

4,266,422

22,552,529

19,791,530

Vinegar Stocks

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Vinegar Plants

62,648

127,943

274,827

521,826

NOTES:

  Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.

  Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed.   This data is not final and may need to be amended.

  1. Includes other than standard wines produced as distilling material for the production of brandy.
  2. Additional wines expressly produced as distilling material.
  3. Figures reflect changes to definitions of certain still wine tax classes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act/Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform which are in effect calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 17:04:03 UTC
