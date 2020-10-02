Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (April 2020)

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE

(WINE GALLONS) Reporting Period: April 2020 Report Date: 02OCT2020 Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-4-2020 ITEM Current Prior Year Current Year Prior Year Current Cumulative Cumulative Month 3/ Month 3/ to Date 3/ to Date 3/ Still Wines (Bulk Production Removed from Removed from Fermentors 1/ Fermentors 18,144,270 16,582,984 149,253,260 173,169,942 Increases after By Sweetening Fermentation 2,022,755 2,199,721 6,142,918 5,650,763 By Addition of Wine Spirits 446,490 65,138 1,913,772 1,886,104 By Amelioration 511,555 428,771 1,480,768 1,592,464 TOTAL Production 21,125,071 19,276,613 158,790,718 182,299,273 Withdrawals Taxable Not Over 16% Alcohol 1,475,067 1,015,688 7,723,756 3,768,597 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 13,711 13,373 39,176 46,671 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 0 15,399 42,634 27,410 Hard Cider 5,412 2,501 84,835 102,285 TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals 1,494,190 1,046,962 7,890,401 3,944,963 Tax Free Production of Effervescent Wines 2,354,858 2,936,057 10,492,054 10,444,137 Production of Vinegar 350,649 590,922 1,829,543 2,879,407 Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Not Over 16% Alcohol 145,409 163,725 610,451 825,953 Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Over 16% Alcohol 108,537 165,014 726,750 728,634 For use as Distilling Material 2/ 2,368,971 1,115,113 10,307,954 7,145,942 Exports 5,687,156 4,822,466 19,218,093 19,389,066 TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals 11,015,580 9,793,297 43,184,846 41,413,139 Stocks Stocks Not Over 16% Alcohol End-of-Month End-of-Month 874,748,785 897,959,875 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 11,710,046 11,903,104 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 2,273,093 860,770 Hard Cider 1,470,637 1,733,462 TOTAL Stocks EOM 890,202,560 912,457,211 Still Wines Bottled Bottled Bottled (Bottled) 56,554,606 67,196,080 222,816,016 244,368,894 Withdrawals Taxable Not Over 16% Alcohol 49,473,536 48,132,022 200,352,714 201,018,682 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 586,813 584,998 3,022,174 2,877,009 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 27 8,107 14,944 178,090 Hard Cider 2,808,576 3,415,796 11,581,889 15,288,652 TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals 52,868,952 52,140,923 214,971,721 219,362,433 Tax Free Exports 2,709,405 2,982,076 10,563,437 10,687,486 TOTAL Withdrawals 55,578,357 55,122,998 225,535,158 230,049,919 Stocks Stocks Not Over 16% Alcohol End-of-Month End-of-Month 169,243,585 170,950,512 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 2,492,215 3,379,076 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 20,744 12,716 Hard Cider 1,700,680 1,798,297 TOTAL Stocks EOM 173,457,223 176,140,601 Effervescent Production Production Production Wines (Bulk and Bottled) 2,397,986 3,031,721 10,730,084 10,776,819 Bottled Bottled Bottled 2,246,320 1,778,157 9,726,078 8,832,943 Withdrawals Taxable Artificially Carbonated 145,665 141,317 658,907 503,208 Naturally Carbonated 1,415,260 1,773,091 7,130,983 7,039,141 TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals 1,560,925 1,914,408 7,789,890 7,542,350 Tax Free Exports 45,742 90,877 380,256 343,629 TOTAL Withdrawals 1,606,667 2,005,285 8,170,147 7,885,979 Stocks Stocks Stocks End-of-Month End-of-Month End-of-Month 21,889,330 21,381,807 Special Natural Production Production Vermouth Wines 55,446 96,378 123,468 294,730 Withdrawals Taxable Vermouth 59,059 11,879 133,930 116,901 Stocks Stocks Vermouth End-of-Month End-of-Month 41,907 116,229 Other Special Production Production Not Over 16% Alcohol Natural Wines 2,324,575 2,346,060 8,321,591 8,798,064 Over 16% Alcohol 1,510 60 5,212 5,024 Artificially Carbonated 10 36 2,179 711 Naturally Carbonated 0 0 3,583 2,724 TOTAL Production 2,326,095 2,346,156 8,332,565 8,806,524 Withdrawals Withdrawals Not Over 16% Alcohol 2,463,414 1,974,476 8,258,932 8,834,622 Over 16% Alcohol 535 926 2,852 3,539 Artificially Carbonated 4 5 825 432 Naturally Carbonated 209 1,099 1,249 3,207 TOTAL Withdrawals 2,464,161 1,976,506 8,263,858 8,841,800 Stocks Stocks Not Over 16% Alcohol End-of-Month End-of-Month 3,516,863 3,146,740 Over 16% Alcohol 7,263 6,382 Artificially Carbonated 46 34 Naturally Carbonated 13,213 47,593 TOTAL Stocks EOM 3,537,385 3,200,750 27 CFR 24.218 Production Production Wine Coolers Wines (Wine Coolers) 1,383,236 4,172,378 7,340,313 19,378,138 Withdrawals Taxable Wine Coolers 1,203,752 1,364,701 5,413,991 6,845,781 Stocks Stocks Wine Coolers End-of-Month End-of-Month 1,933,236 3,067,793 . . Distilling Materi Production Production Distilling Material 3,996,609 3,266,525 17,249,983 13,022,991 Withdrawals Withdrawals Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants 3,225,515 4,266,422 22,552,529 19,791,530 Vinegar Stocks Withdrawals Withdrawals Removed to Vinegar Plants 62,648 127,943 274,827 521,826

NOTES:

Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.

Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.