Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (December 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE

(WINE GALLONS)

Reporting Period: December 2020

Report Date: 31MAR2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-12-2020

ITEM Prior Year Current Year Prior Year Current Current Cumulative Cumulative Month 3/ Month 3/ to Date 3/ to Date 3/ Still Wines (Bulk) Production Removed from Removed from Fermentors 1/ Fermentors 142,884,575 173,855,897 734,360,635 822,352,491 Increases after By Sweetening Fermentation 1,389,614 957,082 16,809,372 15,623,184 By Addition of Wine Spirits 537,380 465,246 7,564,138 7,589,244 By Amelioration 310,456 277,634 4,150,572 4,627,900 TOTAL Production 145,122,026 175,555,860 762,884,717 850,192,818 Withdrawals Taxable Not Over 16% Alcohol 876,489 1,369,704 16,289,677 13,456,384 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 22,509 36,428 297,003 458,390 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 0 38 675,958 170,918 Hard Cider 225,614 342,578 449,614 636,219 TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals 1,124,611 1,748,749 17,712,251 14,721,910 Tax Free Production of Effervescent Wines 1,917,405 1,083,257 30,898,284 32,592,572 Production of Vinegar 1,869,552 709,219 9,959,802 9,353,355 Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Not Over 16% Alcohol 791,395 265,305 4,949,094 2,191,532 Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Over 16% Alcohol 1,890,698 1,444,919 7,320,286 3,620,047 For use as Distilling Material 2/ 2,417,366 1,652,950 30,182,129 18,537,851 Exports 3,852,614 3,530,855 61,971,714 51,328,607 TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals 12,739,032 8,686,504 145,281,308 117,623,963 Stocks Stocks Not Over 16% Alcohol End-of-Month End-of-Month 917,648,849 1,013,141,595 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 12,530,907 17,261,005 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 1,440,632 1,745,189 Hard Cider 3,459,328 3,049,635 TOTAL Stocks EOM 935,079,716 1,035,197,424 Still Wines Bottled Bottled Bottled (Bottled) 59,155,805 56,760,316 727,910,184 730,017,823 Withdrawals Taxable Not Over 16% Alcohol 115,399,726 59,485,813 694,518,955 620,613,461 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 739,373 1,134,944 8,789,879 8,851,968 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 2,620 5,256 299,447 640,670 Hard Cider 4,651,829 5,287,816 41,858,584 48,393,476 TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals 120,793,548 65,913,830 745,466,865 678,499,574 Tax Free Exports 10,939,666 2,682,515 41,713,449 35,471,041 TOTAL Withdrawals 131,733,214 68,596,345 787,180,314 713,970,615 Stocks Stocks Not Over 16% Alcohol End-of-Month End-of-Month 167,628,734 184,330,865 Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol 2,756,906 10,624,288 Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol 26,451 8,438 Hard Cider 1,811,093 2,147,069 TOTAL Stocks EOM 172,223,184 197,110,660 Effervescent Production Production Production Wines (Bulk and Bottled) 2,019,726 1,193,667 31,825,969 33,727,579 Bottled Bottled Bottled 2,767,685 1,542,635 31,525,490 33,425,969 Withdrawals Taxable Artificially Carbonated 306,616 291,724 2,555,008 2,066,644 Naturally Carbonated 3,041,713 3,089,245 27,449,995 28,241,993 TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals 3,348,329 3,380,969 30,005,003 30,308,636 Tax Free Exports 101,057 71,741 956,847 1,325,433 TOTAL Withdrawals 3,449,387 3,452,710 30,961,849 31,634,069 Stocks Stocks Stocks End-of-Month End-of-Month End-of-Month 21,000,922 20,533,490 Special Production Production Vermouth Natural Wines 35,012 36,292 389,454 573,346 Withdrawals Taxable Vermouth 28,339 33,951 370,434 351,157 Stocks Stocks Vermouth End-of-Month End-of-Month 67,275 66,000 Other Special Production Production Not Over 16% Alcohol Natural Wines 2,125,648 1,745,347 24,362,652 25,572,108 Over 16% Alcohol 286 4,673 13,773 18,400 Artificially Carbonated 8,562 7,933 38,230 13,717 Naturally Carbonated 29,511 2,396 33,728 20,051 TOTAL Production 2,164,006 1,760,348 24,448,383 25,624,277 Withdrawals Withdrawals Not Over 16% Alcohol 1,580,473 1,423,546 24,204,920 24,467,562 Over 16% Alcohol 2,151 3,705 12,191 14,841 Artificially Carbonated 7,405 5,847 31,030 9,876 Naturally Carbonated 947 1,007 5,777 11,834 TOTAL Withdrawals 1,590,975 1,434,105 24,253,918 24,504,113 Stocks Stocks Not Over 16% Alcohol End-of-Month End-of-Month 3,566,807 4,111,254 Over 16% Alcohol 10,657 11,732 Artificially Carbonated 828 1,209 Naturally Carbonated 38,046 18,358 TOTAL Stocks EOM 3,616,338 4,142,554 27 CFR 24.218 Production Production Wine Coolers Wines (Wine Coolers) 1,941,955 1,358,139 23,873,090 34,361,569 Withdrawals Taxable Wine Coolers 1,001,451 1,112,099 16,158,728 17,791,881 Stocks Stocks Wine Coolers End-of-Month End-of-Month 2,404,181 2,277,985 Distilling Material Production Production Distilling Material 2,715,595 3,169,822 83,136,646 68,385,342 Withdrawals Withdrawals Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants 1,217,162 1,093,846 94,100,215 95,036,311 Vinegar Stocks Withdrawals Withdrawals Removed to Vinegar Plants 1,318,641 241,546 2,427,295 1,528,852

NOTES:

Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.

Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.