Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (December 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

04/01/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE

(WINE GALLONS)

Reporting Period: December 2020

Report Date: 31MAR2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-12-2020

ITEM

Prior Year

Current Year

Prior Year

Current

Current

Cumulative

Cumulative

Month 3/

Month 3/

to Date 3/

to Date 3/

Still Wines (Bulk)

Production

Removed from

Removed from Fermentors 1/

Fermentors

142,884,575

173,855,897

734,360,635

822,352,491

Increases after

By Sweetening

Fermentation

1,389,614

957,082

16,809,372

15,623,184

By Addition of Wine Spirits

537,380

465,246

7,564,138

7,589,244

By Amelioration

310,456

277,634

4,150,572

4,627,900

TOTAL

Production

145,122,026

175,555,860

762,884,717

850,192,818

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16% Alcohol

876,489

1,369,704

16,289,677

13,456,384

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

22,509

36,428

297,003

458,390

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

0

38

675,958

170,918

Hard Cider

225,614

342,578

449,614

636,219

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

1,124,611

1,748,749

17,712,251

14,721,910

Tax Free

Production of Effervescent Wines

1,917,405

1,083,257

30,898,284

32,592,572

Production of Vinegar

1,869,552

709,219

9,959,802

9,353,355

Production of Non-Beverage Wine -

Not Over 16% Alcohol

791,395

265,305

4,949,094

2,191,532

Production of Non-Beverage Wine -

Over 16% Alcohol

1,890,698

1,444,919

7,320,286

3,620,047

For use as Distilling Material 2/

2,417,366

1,652,950

30,182,129

18,537,851

Exports

3,852,614

3,530,855

61,971,714

51,328,607

TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals

12,739,032

8,686,504

145,281,308

117,623,963

Stocks

Stocks

Not Over 16% Alcohol

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

917,648,849

1,013,141,595

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

12,530,907

17,261,005

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

1,440,632

1,745,189

Hard Cider

3,459,328

3,049,635

TOTAL Stocks EOM

935,079,716

1,035,197,424

Still Wines

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

(Bottled)

59,155,805

56,760,316

727,910,184

730,017,823

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16% Alcohol

115,399,726

59,485,813

694,518,955

620,613,461

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

739,373

1,134,944

8,789,879

8,851,968

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

2,620

5,256

299,447

640,670

Hard Cider

4,651,829

5,287,816

41,858,584

48,393,476

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

120,793,548

65,913,830

745,466,865

678,499,574

Tax Free

Exports

10,939,666

2,682,515

41,713,449

35,471,041

TOTAL

Withdrawals

131,733,214

68,596,345

787,180,314

713,970,615

Stocks

Stocks

Not Over 16% Alcohol

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

167,628,734

184,330,865

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

2,756,906

10,624,288

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

26,451

8,438

Hard Cider

1,811,093

2,147,069

TOTAL Stocks EOM

172,223,184

197,110,660

Effervescent

Production

Production

Production

Wines (Bulk

and Bottled)

2,019,726

1,193,667

31,825,969

33,727,579

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

2,767,685

1,542,635

31,525,490

33,425,969

Withdrawals

Taxable

Artificially Carbonated

306,616

291,724

2,555,008

2,066,644

Naturally Carbonated

3,041,713

3,089,245

27,449,995

28,241,993

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

3,348,329

3,380,969

30,005,003

30,308,636

Tax Free

Exports

101,057

71,741

956,847

1,325,433

TOTAL

Withdrawals

3,449,387

3,452,710

30,961,849

31,634,069

Stocks

Stocks

Stocks End-of-Month

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

21,000,922

20,533,490

Special

Production

Production

Vermouth

Natural

Wines

35,012

36,292

389,454

573,346

Withdrawals

Taxable

Vermouth

28,339

33,951

370,434

351,157

Stocks

Stocks

Vermouth

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

67,275

66,000

Other Special

Production

Production

Not Over 16% Alcohol

Natural Wines

2,125,648

1,745,347

24,362,652

25,572,108

Over 16% Alcohol

286

4,673

13,773

18,400

Artificially Carbonated

8,562

7,933

38,230

13,717

Naturally Carbonated

29,511

2,396

33,728

20,051

TOTAL Production

2,164,006

1,760,348

24,448,383

25,624,277

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Not Over 16% Alcohol

1,580,473

1,423,546

24,204,920

24,467,562

Over 16% Alcohol

2,151

3,705

12,191

14,841

Artificially Carbonated

7,405

5,847

31,030

9,876

Naturally Carbonated

947

1,007

5,777

11,834

TOTAL Withdrawals

1,590,975

1,434,105

24,253,918

24,504,113

Stocks

Stocks

Not Over 16% Alcohol

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

3,566,807

4,111,254

Over 16% Alcohol

10,657

11,732

Artificially Carbonated

828

1,209

Naturally Carbonated

38,046

18,358

TOTAL Stocks EOM

3,616,338

4,142,554

27 CFR 24.218

Production

Production

Wine Coolers

Wines

(Wine Coolers)

1,941,955

1,358,139

23,873,090

34,361,569

Withdrawals

Taxable

Wine Coolers

1,001,451

1,112,099

16,158,728

17,791,881

Stocks

Stocks

Wine Coolers

End-of-Month

End-of-Month

2,404,181

2,277,985

Distilling Material

Production

Production

Distilling Material

2,715,595

3,169,822

83,136,646

68,385,342

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants

1,217,162

1,093,846

94,100,215

95,036,311

Vinegar Stocks

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Vinegar Plants

1,318,641

241,546

2,427,295

1,528,852

NOTES:

  Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.

  Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed.   This data is not final and may need to be amended.

  1. Includes other than standard wines produced as distilling material for the production of brandy.
  2. Additional wines expressly produced as distilling material.
  3. Figures reflect changes to definitions of certain still wine tax classes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act/Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform which are in effect calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
