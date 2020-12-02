Log in
Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (June 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

12/02/2020 | 05:23pm EST
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE

(WINE GALLONS)

Reporting Period: June 2020

Report Date: 02DEC2020

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-6-2020

ITEM

Current Month 3/

Prior Year Current Month 3/

Current Year Cumulative to Date 3/

Prior Year Cumulative to Date 3/

Still Wines (Bulk)

Production

Removed from Fermentors

Removed from Fermentors 1/

12,770,293

12,134,349

176,285,999

200,951,360

Increases after Fermentation

By Sweetening

1,576,119

1,827,929

9,356,339

9,130,082

By Addition of Wine Spirits

573,826

357,949

2,935,199

2,659,101

By Amelioration

206,423

433,064

2,025,776

2,446,209

TOTAL Production

15,126,661

14,753,291

190,603,314

215,186,751

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16% Alcohol

3,064,241

1,169,750

11,811,129

6,587,073

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

8,218

11,772

64,041

70,852

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

467,876

16,152

510,510

61,461

Hard Cider

35,502

79,024

130,249

182,667

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

3,575,837

1,276,697

12,515,930

6,902,052

Tax Free

Production of Effervescent Wines

2,873,311

3,470,372

15,465,946

17,575,884

Production of Vinegar

1,354,651

1,825,843

3,875,643

5,284,233

Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Not Over 16%Alcohol

151,314

179,301

904,405

1,185,239

Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Over 16%Alcohol

194,807

165,081

1,113,970

1,095,634

For use as Distilling Material 2/

2,509,635

1,073,695

14,553,223

9,156,054

Exports

6,326,674

3,104,203

30,960,665

26,570,101

TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals

13,410,392

9,818,496

66,873,852

60,867,144

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

779,784,730

800,853,980

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

10,450,598

11,372,618

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

3,113,613

843,257

Hard Cider

2,175,366

2,218,058

TOTAL Stocks EOM

795,524,307

815,287,912

Still Wines (Bottled)

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

73,863,925

69,410,031

356,353,184

379,974,604

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16%Alcohol

57,867,268

51,963,815

308,646,614

306,548,233

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

673,101

632,783

4,442,922

4,329,884

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

19,406

11,539

38,848

195,334

Hard Cider

4,577,707

5,183,592

19,685,573

24,781,596

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

63,137,483

57,791,729

332,813,958

335,855,047

Tax Free

Exports

2,597,058

2,955,709

15,291,507

17,084,899

TOTAL Withdrawals

65,734,540

60,747,437

348,105,465

352,939,945

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

183,085,310

263,718,461

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

2,325,107

4,407,337

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

32,746

34,885

Hard Cider

1,737,625

1,909,925

TOTAL Stocks EOM

187,180,788

270,070,608

Effervescent Wines (Bulk and Bottled)

Production

Production

Production

3,023,864

3,613,313

15,890,530

18,166,429

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

2,167,786

3,242,375

13,822,174

15,279,655

Withdrawals

Taxable

Artificially Carbonated

272,665

206,764

1,121,980

923,000

Naturally Carbonated

2,047,304

2,047,840

10,933,038

11,490,798

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

2,319,969

2,254,604

12,055,018

12,413,799

Tax Free

Exports

24,550

80,344

446,843

565,757

TOTAL Withdrawals

2,344,519

2,334,947

12,501,861

12,979,556

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

23,262,707

23,520,786

Special Natural Wines

Production

Production

Vermouth

54,381

42,133

191,929

382,752

Withdrawals

Taxable

Vermouth

32,513

33,472

192,050

187,445

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Vermouth

49,854

42,496

Other Special Natural Wines

Production

Production

Not Over 16%Alcohol

2,699,910

1,804,236

12,516,752

13,115,087

Over 16%Alcohol

1,501

3,346

6,773

8,370

Artificially Carbonated

4,196

3,287

6,385

4,007

Naturally Carbonated

104

704

3,687

6,733

TOTAL Production

2,705,711

1,811,573

12,533,598

13,134,197

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Not Over 16%Alcohol

1,963,320

1,539,706

12,426,115

12,350,013

Over 16%Alcohol

1,186

1,341

4,463

5,604

Artificially Carbonated

1,998

2,294

3,050

2,767

Naturally Carbonated

807

1,447

2,246

5,441

TOTAL Withdrawals

1,967,311

1,544,788

12,435,874

12,363,825

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

3,458,097

3,871,617

Over 16%Alcohol

8,075

8,081

Artificially Carbonated

2,206

472

Naturally Carbonated

12,871

50,001

TOTAL Stocks EOM

3,481,249

3,930,171

27 CFR 24.218 Wines

(Wine Coolers)

Production

Production

Wine Coolers

2,709,789

1,948,012

12,041,765

23,087,628

Withdrawals

Taxable

Wine Coolers

1,094,629

986,691

8,053,335

9,760,682

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Wine Coolers

2,409,662

1,830,553

.

.

Distilling Material

Production

Production

Distilling Material

3,885,441

1,978,421

23,238,638

16,674,872

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants

1,416,833

1,474,799

27,543,206

24,440,639

Vinegar Stocks

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Vinegar Plants

159,644

82,934

662,963

742,746

NOTES:

Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.

Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.

  • 1) Includes other than standard wines produced as distilling material for the production of brandy.

  • 2) Additional wines expressly produced as distilling material.

  • 3) Figures reflect changes to definitions of certain still wine tax classes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act/Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform which are in effect calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals,

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:22:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
