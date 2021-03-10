Log in
Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (November 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

03/10/2021 | 05:32pm EST
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE

(WINE GALLONS)

Reporting Period: November 2020

Report Date: 10MAR2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-11-2020

ITEM

Current Month 3/

Prior Year Current Month 3/

Current Year Cumulative to Date 3/

Prior Year Cumulative to Date 3/

Still Wines (Bul

Production

Removed from Fermentors

Removed from Fermentors 1/

97,734,075

119,856,528

590,796,340

648,434,934

Increases after Fermentation

By Sweetening

1,209,810

1,003,436

15,490,240

14,666,102

By Addition of Wine Spirits

580,903

727,195

7,026,762

7,123,998

By Amelioration

435,784

292,069

3,818,092

4,350,265

TOTAL Production

99,960,572

121,879,228

617,131,434

674,575,299

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16% Alcohol

150,766

680,765

15,409,159

12,086,679

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

16,325

113,364

274,914

421,962

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

391

36,997

675,958

170,879

Hard Cider

6,103

4,915

221,436

293,641

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

173,585

836,041

16,581,468

12,973,162

Tax Free

Production of Effervescent Wines

2,860,023

1,761,929

28,978,591

31,509,316

Production of Vinegar

605,466

642,874

8,090,249

8,644,135

Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Not Over 16%Alcohol

1,881,105

191,172

4,157,699

1,926,227

Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Over 16%Alcohol

701,220

163,417

5,429,587

2,175,128

For use as Distilling Material 2/

2,889,846

1,589,012

27,764,763

16,884,900

Exports

3,766,494

3,055,440

58,119,100

47,797,753

TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals

12,704,154

7,403,844

132,539,989

108,937,459

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

823,915,912

882,750,575

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

10,586,299

13,411,103

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

1,766,984

2,003,140

Hard Cider

1,231,926

1,578,132

TOTAL Stocks EOM

837,501,121

899,742,949

Still Wines (Bottled)

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

53,703,152

50,430,788

668,618,505

673,481,001

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16%Alcohol

51,239,439

50,421,043

578,986,688

561,086,080

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

654,593

756,558

8,037,218

7,716,752

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

6,185

10,742

296,827

635,413

Hard Cider

3,121,384

3,171,581

37,193,608

43,105,659

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

55,021,601

54,359,925

624,514,341

612,543,905

Tax Free

Exports

2,845,766

3,385,008

30,774,451

32,788,526

TOTAL Withdrawals

57,867,366

57,744,933

655,288,792

645,332,431

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

175,603,182

183,249,425

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

2,354,136

4,480,975

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

7,387

6,345

Hard Cider

1,309,803

1,479,279

TOTAL Stocks EOM

179,274,508

189,216,023

Effervescent Wines (Bulk and Bottled)

Production

Production

Production

2,895,257

1,817,763

29,803,815

32,532,987

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

3,310,821

3,043,180

28,755,958

31,883,334

Withdrawals

Taxable

Artificially Carbonated

196,028

157,858

2,248,013

1,774,920

Naturally Carbonated

3,547,347

3,650,089

24,408,541

25,152,748

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

3,743,376

3,807,946

26,656,554

26,927,667

Tax Free

Exports

106,897

103,104

855,789

1,253,691

TOTAL Withdrawals

3,850,273

3,911,051

27,512,343

28,181,359

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

21,300,517

22,257,720

Special Natural Wines

Production

Production

Vermouth

24,608

21,546

354,442

537,054

Withdrawals

Taxable

Vermouth

29,684

33,461

342,095

317,206

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Vermouth

60,722

57,479

Other Special Natural Wines

Production

Production

Not Over 16%Alcohol

2,314,631

2,327,646

22,237,004

23,826,760

Over 16%Alcohol

1,633

1,267

13,488

13,728

Artificially Carbonated

4,050

10

29,668

5,785

Naturally Carbonated

184

3,964

4,217

17,656

TOTAL Production

2,320,498

2,332,888

22,284,377

23,863,928

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Not Over 16%Alcohol

1,776,075

1,786,833

22,624,447

23,044,016

Over 16%Alcohol

1,277

1,015

10,041

11,136

Artificially Carbonated

4,053

7

23,626

4,028

Naturally Carbonated

494

533

4,829

10,827

TOTAL Withdrawals

1,781,898

1,788,387

22,662,943

23,070,008

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

2,821,006

3,794,414

Over 16%Alcohol

7,294

6,952

Artificially Carbonated

0

7

Naturally Carbonated

10,589

14,302

TOTAL Stocks EOM

2,838,889

3,815,674

27 CFR 24.218 Wines

(Wine Coolers)

Production

Production

Wine Coolers

1,499,962

1,874,801

21,931,134

33,003,430

Withdrawals

Taxable

Wine Coolers

1,204,803

1,275,457

15,157,153

16,679,782

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Wine Coolers

1,926,880

2,774,876

.

Distilling Materi

aProduction

Production

Distilling Material

4,836,617

6,607,460

80,421,051

65,215,520

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants

5,721,120

10,981,125

92,883,053

93,942,465

Vinegar Stocks

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Vinegar Plants

24,329

51,477

1,108,654

1,287,306

NOTES:

Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.

Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.

  • 1) Includes other than standard wines produced as distilling material for the production of brandy.

  • 2) Additional wines expressly produced as distilling material.

  • 3) Figures reflect changes to definitions of certain still wine tax classes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act/Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform which are in effect calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

,

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
