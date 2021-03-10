|
Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (November 2020) [PDF] [XLS]
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY
ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU
STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE
(WINE GALLONS)
Reporting Period: November 2020
Report Date: 10MAR2021
Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-11-2020
ITEM
Current Month 3/
Prior Year Current Month 3/
Current Year Cumulative to Date 3/
Prior Year Cumulative to Date 3/
Still Wines
Production
Removed from Fermentors
Removed from Fermentors 1/
97,734,075
119,856,528
590,796,340
648,434,934
Increases after Fermentation
By Sweetening
1,209,810
1,003,436
15,490,240
14,666,102
By Addition of Wine Spirits
580,903
727,195
7,026,762
7,123,998
By Amelioration
435,784
292,069
3,818,092
4,350,265
TOTAL Production
99,960,572
121,879,228
617,131,434
674,575,299
Withdrawals
Taxable
Not Over 16% Alcohol
150,766
680,765
15,409,159
12,086,679
Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol
16,325
113,364
274,914
421,962
Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol
391
36,997
675,958
170,879
Hard Cider
6,103
4,915
221,436
293,641
TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals
173,585
836,041
16,581,468
12,973,162
Tax Free
Production of Effervescent Wines
2,860,023
1,761,929
28,978,591
31,509,316
Production of Vinegar
605,466
642,874
8,090,249
8,644,135
Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Not Over 16%Alcohol
1,881,105
191,172
4,157,699
1,926,227
Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Over 16%Alcohol
701,220
163,417
5,429,587
2,175,128
For use as Distilling Material 2/
2,889,846
1,589,012
27,764,763
16,884,900
Exports
3,766,494
3,055,440
58,119,100
47,797,753
TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals
12,704,154
7,403,844
132,539,989
108,937,459
Stocks End-of-Month
Stocks End-of-Month
Not Over 16%Alcohol
823,915,912
882,750,575
Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol
10,586,299
13,411,103
Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol
1,766,984
2,003,140
Hard Cider
1,231,926
1,578,132
TOTAL Stocks EOM
837,501,121
899,742,949
Still Wines (Bottled)
Bottled
Bottled
Bottled
53,703,152
50,430,788
668,618,505
673,481,001
Withdrawals
Taxable
Not Over 16%Alcohol
51,239,439
50,421,043
578,986,688
561,086,080
Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol
654,593
756,558
8,037,218
7,716,752
Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol
6,185
10,742
296,827
635,413
Hard Cider
3,121,384
3,171,581
37,193,608
43,105,659
TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals
55,021,601
54,359,925
624,514,341
612,543,905
Tax Free
Exports
2,845,766
3,385,008
30,774,451
32,788,526
TOTAL Withdrawals
57,867,366
57,744,933
655,288,792
645,332,431
Stocks End-of-Month
Stocks End-of-Month
Not Over 16%Alcohol
175,603,182
183,249,425
Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol
2,354,136
4,480,975
Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol
7,387
6,345
Hard Cider
1,309,803
1,479,279
TOTAL Stocks EOM
179,274,508
189,216,023
Effervescent Wines (Bulk and Bottled)
Production
Production
Production
2,895,257
1,817,763
29,803,815
32,532,987
Bottled
Bottled
Bottled
3,310,821
3,043,180
28,755,958
31,883,334
Withdrawals
Taxable
Artificially Carbonated
196,028
157,858
2,248,013
1,774,920
Naturally Carbonated
3,547,347
3,650,089
24,408,541
25,152,748
TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals
3,743,376
3,807,946
26,656,554
26,927,667
Tax Free
Exports
106,897
103,104
855,789
1,253,691
TOTAL Withdrawals
3,850,273
3,911,051
27,512,343
28,181,359
Stocks End-of-Month
Stocks End-of-Month
Stocks End-of-Month
21,300,517
22,257,720
Special Natural Wines
Production
Production
Vermouth
24,608
21,546
354,442
537,054
Withdrawals
Taxable
Vermouth
29,684
33,461
342,095
317,206
Stocks End-of-Month
Stocks End-of-Month
Vermouth
60,722
57,479
Other Special Natural Wines
Production
Production
Not Over 16%Alcohol
2,314,631
2,327,646
22,237,004
23,826,760
Over 16%Alcohol
1,633
1,267
13,488
13,728
Artificially Carbonated
4,050
10
29,668
5,785
Naturally Carbonated
184
3,964
4,217
17,656
TOTAL Production
2,320,498
2,332,888
22,284,377
23,863,928
Withdrawals
Withdrawals
Not Over 16%Alcohol
1,776,075
1,786,833
22,624,447
23,044,016
Over 16%Alcohol
1,277
1,015
10,041
11,136
Artificially Carbonated
4,053
7
23,626
4,028
Naturally Carbonated
494
533
4,829
10,827
TOTAL Withdrawals
1,781,898
1,788,387
22,662,943
23,070,008
Stocks End-of-Month
Stocks End-of-Month
Not Over 16%Alcohol
2,821,006
3,794,414
Over 16%Alcohol
7,294
6,952
Artificially Carbonated
0
7
Naturally Carbonated
10,589
14,302
TOTAL Stocks EOM
2,838,889
3,815,674
27 CFR 24.218 Wines
(Wine Coolers)
Production
Production
Wine Coolers
1,499,962
1,874,801
21,931,134
33,003,430
Withdrawals
Taxable
Wine Coolers
1,204,803
1,275,457
15,157,153
16,679,782
Stocks End-of-Month
Stocks End-of-Month
Wine Coolers
1,926,880
2,774,876
Distilling Material
|
aProduction
Production
Distilling Material
4,836,617
6,607,460
80,421,051
65,215,520
Withdrawals
Withdrawals
Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants
5,721,120
10,981,125
92,883,053
93,942,465
Vinegar Stocks
Withdrawals
Withdrawals
Removed to Vinegar Plants
24,329
51,477
1,108,654
1,287,306
NOTES:
Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.
Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.
1) Includes other than standard wines produced as distilling material for the production of brandy.
2) Additional wines expressly produced as distilling material.
3) Figures reflect changes to definitions of certain still wine tax classes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act/Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform which are in effect calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Disclaimer
U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:31:05 UTC.
