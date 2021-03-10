Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monthly Statistical Release - Wine (October 2020) [PDF] [XLS]

03/10/2021 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - WINE

(WINE GALLONS)

Reporting Period: October 2020

Report Date: 10MAR2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5120-10-2020

ITEM

Current Month 3/

Prior Year Current Month 3/

Current Year Cumulative to Date 3/

Prior Year Cumulative to Date 3/

Still Wines (Bulk)

Production

Removed from Fermentors

Removed from Fermentors 1/

135,100,730

152,491,286

493,062,265

528,578,407

Increases after Fermentation

By Sweetening

1,031,302

1,262,955

14,280,431

13,662,666

By Addition of Wine Spirits

823,301

798,640

6,445,859

6,396,802

By Amelioration

391,233

390,610

3,382,308

4,058,196

TOTAL Production

137,346,567

154,943,491

517,170,863

552,696,071

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16% Alcohol

342,449

1,048,083

15,258,393

11,405,914

Over 16% and Not Over 21% Alcohol

27,349

99,260

258,590

308,598

Over 21% and Not Over 24% Alcohol

5

37,174

675,567

133,882

Hard Cider

1,675

9,482

215,334

288,726

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

371,478

1,193,999

16,407,883

12,137,121

Tax Free

Production of Effervescent Wines

3,266,905

3,384,254

26,118,569

29,747,387

Production of Vinegar

714,775

598,453

7,484,783

8,001,261

Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Not Over 16%Alcohol

160,158

148,451

2,276,593

1,735,056

Production of Non-Beverage Wine - Over 16%Alcohol

1,177,220

173,892

4,728,367

2,011,711

For use as Distilling Material 2/

3,735,737

2,215,216

24,874,917

15,295,889

Exports

4,726,476

4,347,774

54,352,606

44,742,312

TOTAL Tax Free Withdrawals

13,781,271

10,868,039

119,835,835

101,533,615

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

787,019,053

817,581,724

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

10,082,917

12,335,501

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

1,741,464

2,327,103

Hard Cider

1,306,206

1,291,463

TOTAL Stocks EOM

800,149,641

833,535,791

Still Wines (Bottled)

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

58,136,688

57,156,780

614,915,354

623,050,213

Withdrawals

Taxable

Not Over 16%Alcohol

56,676,530

52,610,496

527,747,249

510,665,037

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

559,022

620,771

7,382,624

6,960,195

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

6,156

2,874

290,643

624,671

Hard Cider

3,275,826

3,369,186

34,072,224

39,934,078

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

60,517,535

56,603,327

569,492,741

558,183,981

Tax Free

Exports

3,287,444

2,991,348

27,928,685

29,403,518

TOTAL Withdrawals

63,804,979

59,594,675

597,421,426

587,587,499

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

183,388,490

193,573,483

Over 16%and Not Over 21%Alcohol

1,871,401

3,885,000

Over 21%and Not Over 24%Alcohol

13,100

17,911

Hard Cider

1,209,817

1,523,099

TOTAL Stocks EOM

186,482,808

198,999,492

Effervescent Wines (Bulk and Bottled)

Production

Production

Production

3,395,339

3,504,283

26,908,558

30,715,223

Bottled

Bottled

Bottled

3,805,527

4,192,618

25,445,137

28,840,154

Withdrawals

Taxable

Artificially Carbonated

226,675

152,438

2,051,985

1,617,062

Naturally Carbonated

3,223,803

3,153,141

20,861,194

21,502,659

TOTAL Taxable Withdrawals

3,450,478

3,305,579

22,913,178

23,119,721

Tax Free

Exports

110,143

164,826

748,892

1,150,587

TOTAL Withdrawals

3,560,620

3,470,405

23,662,070

24,270,308

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

22,385,754

23,955,968

Special Natural Wines

Production

Production

Vermouth

59,733

44,269

329,834

515,508

Withdrawals

Taxable

Vermouth

36,312

27,468

312,411

283,745

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Vermouth

61,801

72,476

Other Special Natural Wines

Production

Production

Not Over 16%Alcohol

1,606,695

3,054,457

19,922,373

21,499,114

Over 16%Alcohol

2,373

2,478

11,854

12,460

Artificially Carbonated

3,555

25

25,618

5,775

Naturally Carbonated

0

2,045

4,033

13,691

TOTAL Production

1,612,623

3,059,005

19,963,879

21,531,040

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Not Over 16%Alcohol

2,190,037

2,676,801

20,848,372

21,257,184

Over 16%Alcohol

1,247

1,242

8,764

10,121

Artificially Carbonated

3,261

19

19,573

4,022

Naturally Carbonated

133

827

4,335

10,295

TOTAL Withdrawals

2,194,678

2,678,889

20,881,044

21,281,621

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Not Over 16%Alcohol

2,444,359

3,252,666

Over 16%Alcohol

6,937

6,662

Artificially Carbonated

13

4

Naturally Carbonated

10,605

13,882

TOTAL Stocks EOM

2,461,914

3,273,214

27 CFR 24.218 Wines

(Wine Coolers)

Production

Production

Wine Coolers

1,834,204

1,741,289

20,431,172

31,128,629

Withdrawals

Taxable

Wine Coolers

1,421,067

1,353,581

13,952,350

15,404,326

Stocks End-of-Month

Stocks End-of-Month

Wine Coolers

2,163,711

2,315,866

Distilling Material

Production

Production

Distilling Material

16,017,027

16,404,004

75,584,434

58,608,060

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Distilled Spirits Plants

17,784,906

21,862,870

87,161,933

82,961,340

Vinegar Stocks

Withdrawals

Withdrawals

Removed to Vinegar Plants

4,701

172,216

1,084,325

1,235,829

NOTES:

Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in effervescent wines.

Changes in figures from prior reports are due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may need to be amended.

  • 1) Includes other than standard wines produced as distilling material for the production of brandy.

  • 2) Additional wines expressly produced as distilling material.

  • 3) Figures reflect changes to definitions of certain still wine tax classes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act/Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform which are in effect calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Vermouth and other natural still wines, taxable withdrawals, and stocks are included in still wines. Other special naturally carbonated wines, taxable withdrawals,

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 19:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pAGGREKO  : and SailGP announce new three-year partnership to deliver sustainable event operations powered by nature
PU
03:26pConsumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – February 2021
PU
03:26pAverage Energy Prices, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria – February 2021
PU
03:26pAVEO ONCOLOGY  : Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
BU
03:25pNHL, Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal
RE
03:24pRUMBLEON  : Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Really a Luxury SUV?
PU
03:23pHEXAGON COMPOSITES  : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
AQ
03:22pSIRIUS XM  : Look back at an unprecedented year in sports with these cross-genre specials & podcasts
PU
03:21pSEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing
RE
03:20pASTRAZENECA  : Thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appointments booked in Alberta
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ