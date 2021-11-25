Log in
Monthly and annual prices of road fuels and petroleum products

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
  • 25 November 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 28 October 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 30 September 2021

    Tables updated.

  • 26 August 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 29 July 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 29 June 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 27 May 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 29 April 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 25 March 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 25 February 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 28 January 2021

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 22 December 2020

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 26 November 2020

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 29 October 2020

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 24 September 2020

    Tables 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 27 August 2020

    Table 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 30 July 2020

    Table 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 25 June 2020

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 28 May 2020

    Table 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 30 April 2020

    Table 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 26 March 2020

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 27 February 2020

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 30 January 2020

    Tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 updated.

  • 19 December 2019

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 28 November 2019

    Tables 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 31 October 2019

    Tables 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 26 September 2019

    Tables 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 29 August 2019

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 25 July 2019

    Tables 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 27 June 2019

    Table 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 30 May 2019

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 25 April 2019

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated.

  • 28 March 2019

    Table 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 28 February 2019

    Tables 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 updated

  • 31 January 2019

    Tables 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated

  • 20 December 2018

    Table 4.1.1 updated.

  • 29 November 2018

    Tables 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated

  • 25 October 2018

    Table 411 updated

  • 27 September 2018

    Table 411 updated.

  • 30 August 2018

    Tables 411 and 412 published.

  • 26 July 2018

    QEP update.

  • 28 June 2018

    Table 411 updated.

  • 31 May 2018

    Latest version of tables 4.1.1 / 4.1.2 published

  • 26 April 2018

    Table 4.1.1 updated.

  • 29 March 2018

    Table 4.1.1 published

  • 22 February 2018

    Table 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated

  • 25 January 2018

    QEP table 4.1.1/4.1.2 updated.

  • 21 December 2017

    21 December 2017 version of tables published.

  • 30 November 2017

    30 November version of tables 411 and 412 published.

  • 26 October 2017

    Latest monthly data published

  • 28 September 2017

    Table 411 updated

  • 31 August 2017

    Latest version of table 411 published.

  • 27 July 2017

    Latest version of tables 411/412 published.

  • 29 June 2017

    Latest table published.

  • 25 May 2017

    Latest QEP monthly 4.1.1/4.1.2 table published.

  • 27 April 2017

    Latest monthly data published

  • 30 March 2017

    Latest data published

  • 23 February 2017

    Updated table 4.1.1

  • 26 January 2017

    Latest monthly table published

  • 22 December 2016

    Latest tables published

  • 24 November 2016

    Updated table 4.1.1

  • 27 October 2016

    Updated table

  • 29 September 2016

    Monthly and annual prices of road fuels and petroleum products.

  • 25 August 2016

    Updated monthly prices.

  • 28 July 2016

    Updated tables.

  • 30 June 2016

    Updated data

  • 26 May 2016

    Updated data table 4.1.1

  • 28 April 2016

    Updated data tables.

  • 31 March 2016

    Latest table published

  • 25 February 2016

    Latest data published

  • 28 January 2016

    January 2016 data published

  • 22 December 2015

    Latest version published

  • 26 November 2015

    Latest table published.

  • 29 October 2015

    QEP update tables for October

  • 24 September 2015

    New tables published today.

  • 27 August 2015

    Update to monthly and annual prices of road fuels and petroleum products.

  • 30 July 2015

    Latest table published

  • 25 June 2015

    Table 4.1.1 updated today.

  • 28 May 2015

    Latest table published.

  • 30 April 2015

    Latest table published.

  • 26 March 2015

    Latest table published.

  • 26 February 2015

    Latest table published.

  • 29 January 2015

    Latest table published.

  • 18 December 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 27 November 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 30 October 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 25 September 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 28 August 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 31 July 2014

    New table published.

  • 26 June 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 29 May 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 24 April 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 27 March 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 27 February 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 30 January 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 19 December 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 28 November 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 31 October 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 26 September 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 29 August 2013

    Latest tables published.

  • 29 August 2013

    Data set updated.

  • 25 July 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 30 May 2013

    Table updated 30 May 2013.

  • 25 April 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 28 March 2013

    Latest version published.

  • 31 January 2013

    Latest table published.

Disclaimer

UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
