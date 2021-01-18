Log in
Monthly battery export and import statistics by region

01/18/2021 | 02:50am EST
Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
(source: Trade statistics released by the Ministry of Finance Japan)

Primary batteries

Export Total Alkaline Zinc carbon Silver oxide Lithium Others
Southeast Asia 1,403 190 3 295 915 0
Europe 463 0 1 25 357 80
North America 439 7 0 144 285 2
Others 56 0 0 5 50 0
Total 2,361 198 5 469 1,606 82
Import
Southeast Asia 1,967 1,479 203 4 257 25
Europe 112 1 0 3 39 69
North America 117 9 0 0 108 1
Others 6 0 0 0 6 0
Total 2,203 1,488 203 7 410 95

Secondary batteries

Export Total Lead-acid Nickel cadmium Nickel metal-hydride Lithium ion Others
Southeast Asia 16,379 450 28 2,045 7,093 6,763
Europe 11,303 145 24 2,067 7,574 1,493
North America 15,843 280 10 4,219 10,388 946
Central America 938 12 98 1 823 4
Others 429 79 0 289 58 3
Total 44,891 967 159 8,621 25,935 9,209
Import
Southeast Asia 17,303 2,824 10 360 13,571 538
Europe 1,447 619 84 14 703 27
North America 766 149 45 11 372 190
Central America 45 22 3 0 8 11
Others 5 0 0 0 5 0
Total 19,567 3,615 142 385 14,659 767

'Others' of the imports are divided into Nickel metal-hydride, Lithium ion and Others.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:49:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
