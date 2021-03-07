Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Monthly report on programs the Bank of Israel is operating in the financial markets in view of the coronavirus crisis

03/07/2021 | 07:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bank of Israel operates several programs to deal with liquidity difficulties that have adversely impacted the financial system due to the coronavirus crisis, to ensure the proper functioning of the financial markets, to ease the terms of credit in the economy, and to support economic activity and financial stability.

The following is a monthly update on the balances in the programs that were put into operation, as of February 28, 2021:


Repo transactions with bonds as collateral[1]

Dollar-shekel swaps

Government bond purchases

Corporate bond purchases

Long-term loans to the banking system for providing credit to small businesses[2]

Date announced by the Bank of Israel

March 15, 2020

March 18, 2020

March 23, 2020

October 22, 2020

July 6, 2020

April 6, 2020

July 6, 2020

October 22, 2020

Balance as of:

NIS billion

$ billion

NIS billion

NIS billion

NIS billion

March 31, 2020

5.5

7.5

8.5

-

April 30, 2020

1.8

7.5

13.2

-

1.2

May 31, 2020

1.6

6.8

19.2

-

4.6

June 30, 2020

1.5

4.5

23.4

-

4.6

July 31, 2020

1.5

0.0

23.9

0.6

4.6

August 31, 2020

1.5

0.0

29.9

0.9

8.7

September 30, 2020

1.5

0.0

33.6

2.1

12.2

October 31, 2020

1.5

0.0

37.0

3.1

13.8

November 30, 2020

1.5

0.0

41.6

3.5

16.3

December 31, 2020

1.5

0.0

46.2

3.5

19.6

January 31, 2021

1.5

0.0

50.4

3.5

22.7

February 28, 2021

0.8

0.0

54.8

3.5

25.0


[1] On April 6, 2020, the Bank of Israel broadened the repo tool to include corporate bonds as security, in addition to government bonds. For more information, see the press release at https://www.boi.org.il/en/NewsAndPublications/PressReleases/Pages/6-4-2020.aspx

[2] In accordance with the Monetary Committee's decision of April 6, 2020, the Bank of Israel provided the banking system with 3-year, fixed-rate loans, with the goal of increasing the supply of credit to small and micro businesses. The program was operated first until the end of May and was renewed in August. Within the framework of this program, the new pillar-which was decided upon on October 22, 2020-began to operate as well, through which the loans are for 4 years at a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent.

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 12:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aMonthly report on programs the Bank of Israel is operating in the financial markets in view of the coronavirus crisis
PU
07:25aBANK OF ISRAEL  : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, February 2021
PU
06:54aSwiss voters appear set to narrowly back Indonesia trade - TV
RE
06:32aSwiss voters set to back trade pact with Indonesia - TV projection
RE
06:31aSwiss voters set to back ban on facial coverings -TV
RE
06:27aEgypt gets $440 million World Bank loan to support rail network
RE
06:01aNOC NATIONAL OIL  : The National Oil Corporation participates in the 14th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting
PU
05:59aAFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : IATF2021 Advisory Council Holds its Ninth Meeting
PU
05:28aIsraeli watchdog directs banks to defer dividends until fourth quarter
RE
05:25aBitcoin rises 4.2% to $50,947.94
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Huawei Loses Cellular-Gear Market Share Outside China
3NETFLIX, INC. : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Is a Royal Balancing Act
4China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : 'A SIDE OF SHARES': Deliveroo to offer 50 million pounds of stock to customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ