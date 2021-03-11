Monticello Health Services : Names Mike Carlozzi as New Chief Operating Officer

Monticello Health Services, a company offering partnership-based imaging, physical therapy and pain management facilities throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, has named Mike Carlozzi as its new chief operating officer. Associated with the healthcare industry since 2002, Carlozzi brings a strong background of leadership, management and financial stewardship to the company.

“Monticello is currently growing with new leadership, and Mike’s extensive knowledge and previous success in corporate operations is an ideal combination to further our evolution in the health care industry,” stated Brian Hickey, owner of Monticello.

Carlozzi previously worked at Select Health Services as director of operations before being promoted to vice president of operations, a role where he directed financial and business operations, expanded the organization, and cultivated a stronger organizational culture focusing on patient outcomes, employee growth and physician engagement. Prior to joining Select Health Services, Carlozzi worked within the Texas Health Resources hospital system in roles as business office director and business operations director.

“I appreciate the complexity of the healthcare environment and the struggles our industry endured over the past year. We’ve seen what our industry can accomplish when working together to serve our communities. Monticello’s employees have really shined during these difficult times and I’m excited to be a part of the team,” stated Carlozzi.

Additionally, Carlozzi earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. He is married and has two children.

ABOUT MONTICELLO

Monticello Health Services was founded in 2002 as a stand-alone, single modality imaging center in Fort Worth, TX. Today, Monticello encompasses imaging, physical therapy and pain management with locations throughout DFW. Due to hard work and dedication, we have become a comprehensive network of unique healthcare providers united in the pursuit of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Our innovative management solutions, partnerships with hospitals, and vast array of specialty providers have allowed us to build a network that is second to none. Monticello Health Services exists to serve with professionalism, integrity and compassion. Through vision, leadership and strategic partnerships, we strive to deliver the highest quality of care to the communities in which we serve.

