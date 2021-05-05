Log in
Monticello Health Services : Opens Diagnostic Imaging Center in Burleson, TX

05/05/2021 | 10:51am EDT
Center offers ultrasound scans for multi-organ effects of COVID-19

Monticello Health Services (MHS), which operates imaging, physical therapy and pain management facilities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, has obtained full ownership and operation of an imaging center in Burleson, Texas. The center offers MRI, CT scans, ultrasound and x-ray services.

“Monticello is eager to begin serving the Burleson community. In addition to our MRI and CT capabilities, we are investing in new ultrasound techniques that help detect the long-term effects of COVID-19. Ultrasound scans have proven to be valuable in detecting multiorgan effects of the virus,” stated Mike Carlozzi, MHS’s chief operating officer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can affect the heart, lung, kidney, skin, and brain functions. Multiorgan effects can also include conditions that occur after COVID-19, like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) and autoimmune conditions. MIS is a condition where different body parts can become swollen. Autoimmune conditions happen when your immune system attacks healthy cells in your body by mistake, causing painful swelling in the affected parts of the body.

“We are pleased to provide an imaging experience with caring technologists and unparalleled Philips MRI image quality, and continue our patient-centered care in the heart of Burleson,” said Dr. Paul Marsh, Medical Director/head Radiologist at the imaging center.

In a report published on the National Library of Medicine website, growing evidence shows the potential usefulness of ultrasound in patients with COVID-19, particularly lung ultrasound. Additionally, since COVID-19 reduces oxygen levels for patients, increasing numbers of doctors are using echocardiography as an important part of critical care ultrasound because the heart is the center of oxygen transport.

“Monticello is thrilled to bring diagnostic imaging to the Burleson community. We have long had a passion for placing patient care above all else and are eager to serve this community with Monticello’s unique brand of patient-focused diagnostic imaging,” stated Senior Director of Imaging Steve Echols.

Originally opened in 2012, the Burleson location will retain the same staff. It offers cash or self-pay pricing and zero percent interest payment plans. No matter the financial situation, they can help you find a solution. They continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols at all our locations. Monticello Diagnostic Imaging Center is located at 649 NE Alsbury Blvd, #101, Burleson, Texas 76028.


© Business Wire 2021
