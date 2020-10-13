Mood Media : Appoints Seasoned Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) Media Industry Veteran, Paul Jankauskas, to Lead Mood Content Platforms

Today, Mood Media, the world’s largest on-premise and connected media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience, announced the hiring of Paul Jankauskas as its new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Mood Content Platforms. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the media industry, including within content development and out-of-home (OOH) sectors, Jankauskas is now responsible for growing Mood Media’s ad sales network, further building out Mood’s world-class sales organization and expanding our retail partnerships.

More specifically, he is overseeing the Mood Content Network, a media platform that enables brand partners to transform their current in-store audio and visual channels into new revenue streams by sharing paid, relevant and complementary entertainment, education and promotional content with their in-store customers.

“When we launched our Mood Content Network back in January, we became committed to building the most client-centered and sophisticated OOH Network in the marketplace,” said Trey Courtney, Mood Media’s Global Chief Products & Partnership Officer. “Under Paul’s leadership we are confident we will continue to grow and innovate around our unique audiences and viewing experience to deliver highly effective audio & video advertising solutions to national and regional brands.”

Jankauskas has extensive leadership experience across sales, marketing, partnerships, and M&A, with a proven track record of delivering value for leading national and global advertisers and retail partners. He most recently held the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Smart City Media, also previously serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Verifone Media and Premier Retail Networks, and as a senior leader at Captivate Network.

“These are exciting times in the evolution of OOH and retail media, and Mood Media has long set the standard for in-store audio and DOOH video networks,” said Paul Jankauskas, Mood’s new SVP of Mood Content Platforms. “We have a unique opportunity to grow upon existing networks and a broad range of retail partnerships to include incredibly compelling and powerful messaging opportunities for national, regional and local brands at the point-of-purchase. The time has never been better for technology-driven, data-infused messaging to drive in-store sales and consumer behaviors, and I’m excited to join Mood Media to lead these efforts.”

Jankauskas’s appointment follows Mood Media’s recent launch of Mood Reimagined -- the company’s new client support and service initiative focused on better nurturing and growing existing client relationships.

“As our Mood Reimagined initiative – making Mood the most client-centric organization possible – comes to fruition, we are laser-focused on pursuing expansion opportunities,” said David Hoodis, Mood Media’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “We are pleased to have someone of Paul’s caliber and experience on board to lead our Mood Content Network as we enter into this new and exciting phase of growth.”

