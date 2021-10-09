Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moody Gardens Honored with AZA Quarter Century Award

10/09/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galveston, Texas, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids at Moody Gardens were recognized with the Quarter Century Award by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums at the AZA Annual 2021 Conference on September 24. Moody Gardens has been AZA accredited continuously since 1996.

 

AZA serves as an accrediting body for zoos and aquariums and ensures that accredited facilities meet the exceptional standards of animal care that exceeds those required by law. The Quarter Century Award is an outstanding and rare achievement only given to facilities that have been AZA-accredited for 25 consecutive years. AZA accreditation is the highest standard of excellence in animal care attainable in the zoo and aquarium industry.

 

Every 5 years, the accreditation process requires participating zoos and aquariums to undergo a rigorous inspection and review to ensure it meets ever-rising industry standards in animal management and care, that includes living environments, social groupings, heath and nutrition. The AZA Accreditation Commission also evaluates an institution’s veterinary program, involvement in conservation and research, education programs, safety procedures, security, physical facilities, guest services and the quality of staff. Fewer than 10 percent of the approximate 2,800 animal exhibitors licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture are AZA-accredited. Only 142 zoos and aquariums in the U.S. have received the AZA Quarter Century Award.

 

“We are honored by this award. Moody Gardens has an outstanding team without whom this achievement would not be possible,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO, who added how fortunate the facility is to have such a seasoned staff of professionals. “Their knowledge, passion and standard for excellence is what has created such a great workplace, home for our animals and a fantastic venue for our visitors for the past 25 years.”

 

A total of 39 employees from numerous departments ranging from Curatorial and Maintenance to Education and more have been employed by Moody Gardens for over 20 years and contributed to this achievement through their areas of expertise.

 

For more information please call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

 

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

###

Attachments 


Marissa Guest
Moody Gardens, Inc. 
409-683-4256
pr@moodygardens.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Fuling Shale Gas Field Sets New Cumulative Production Record of 40 Billion Cubic Meters
AQ
07:05aNew Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
RE
07:01aAmerican Real PM Announces Expansion Into Metro Detroit Property Management
GL
06:52aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Official Launch of GWM Major Model Marks a Re-expansion of South Asia Market
PU
06:22aNAM TAI PROPERTY : Issues Statement in Connection with its Appeal Against the Judgment dated March 3, 2021
PU
06:14aUNICREDIT S P A : Says Co, Regione Siciliana Agreed To Resolve Dispute Relating To Swap Transactions Entered Into In 2005 & 2006 In Order To Hedge One Of Regione Siciliana's Long Term Debt Obligations
RE
06:14aUnicredit - without any admission of liability, parties have reached an agreement to terminate remaining swap transaction early
RE
06:12aMICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Construction Begins on 280,000-Square-Meter MicroPort® MegaFactory and Global Medical Experience Center
PU
06:12aUNICREDIT S P A : Press Release
PU
06:00aEgypt has five months' wheat in strategic reserves -MENA News
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
3TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

HOT NEWS