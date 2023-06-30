By Stephen Nakrosis

Moody's Investors Service said Friday it changed its outlook on Bolivia to "negative" from "ratings under review," while confirming the country's Caa1 long-term local and foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings.

The change in outlook reflects "ongoing credit risks associated with Bolivia's high exposure to domestic political and economic shocks, as well as persistent downside fiscal and external risks in the absence of policies that would effectively address underlying credit challenges," Moody's said.

Moody's also said that though there are prospects of an improved near-term external liquidity position, "credit challenges remain, including declining reserves and production in the hydrocarbon sector, as well as latent risks related to domestic political events."

The confirmation of Bolivia's ratings reflects Moody's assessment that external liquidity pressures have eased, which will support the government's ability to service external debt payments. Moody's also cited the recently approved Gold Law, which will allow the central bank to convert some of its gold holdings into liquid foreign-exchange reserves.

