Moody's ESG Solutions : Launches Bespoke Dataset to Help Market Participants Meet SFDR Requirements

06/16/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Moody’s ESG Solutions today launched a bespoke ESG data solution to help market participants meet the European Union (EU) Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requirements.

Harnessing Moody’s ESG Solutions’ analytical rigor and advanced data capture processes, the product was built from the ground up, making it one of only a few purpose-built SFDR data solutions in the market.

In effect since March 2021, SFDR introduces disclosure requirements on a set of Principle Adverse Impact (PAI) indicators, which outline the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors that lead to adverse sustainability impacts. PAI disclosures will become mandatory for all financial market participants, including advisers, from 2022 as part of the EU’s strategy to combat greenwashing and incentivize funding of green projects.

“We are committed to advancing sustainability objectives and providing essential data that market participants can rely on,” said Sabine Lochmann, Global Head of Moody’s ESG Measures. “Incomplete data inputs will lead to many challenges when responding to SFDR requirements – our extensive dataset aims to help investors overcome that hurdle.”

The dataset today covers 2,500 entities across 11 mandatory indicators. It will be expanded to cover more entities and all 18 mandatory indicators over the course of 2021. In addition to PAI data, SFDR portfolio reporting tools will be available later this year that can deliver deep insights into sustainability performance as part of an organization’s PAI disclosures.

To learn more about Moody’s ESG Solutions’ offering, please visit www.moodys.com/esg-measures

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.


© Business Wire 2021
