Moody's Launches Comprehensive Suite of Climate Solutions

03/10/2021 | 10:32am EST
Moody’s ESG Solutions Group today announced the launch of Climate Solutions, a comprehensive product suite that provides market participants with enhanced risk measurement and evaluation tools to better understand, quantify and manage climate risks and opportunities. Climate Solutions incorporates physical and transition risk into Moody’s best-in-class risk management solutions and economic models to enable banks, insurers and investors to better assess climate risks and comply with the emerging regulatory requirements for stress testing and disclosures.

“Climate change has a profound impact on the world’s economies and societies,” said Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Sponsor of Moody’s ESG Solutions Group. “Moody’s is committed to offering science-driven, objective analytics to advance strategic resilience and to help market participants navigate the transformation to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.”

Powered by Moody’s affiliates Four Twenty Seven, a leader in climate risk data, and V.E, a leading global provider of ESG research, data and assessments, Moody’s Climate Solutions includes:

  • Forward-looking, physical and transition climate risk assessments for over 5,000 listed companies and more than 10 million real estate properties; dynamic, on-demand scoring for listed and unlisted companies, and SME support in risk identification, reporting and screening are also available;
  • Climate-adjusted Probability of Default (PD) for listed and unlisted companies that leverage Moody’s Analytics award-winning Expected Default Frequency (EDFTM) model to provide consistent, transparent and customizable analysis of the credit impact for physical and transition risk;
  • Macroeconomic Climate Risk Scenarios, based on Moody’s Analytics Global Macroeconomic Model and the Network for Greening the Financial System’s representative designations, for assessing physical and transition changes, including an 80-year forecast horizon to support stress testing and risk management needs;
  • Climate Pathway Scenarios to help power insurers’ and pension funds’ asset and liability projections with climate-aligned scenarios to facilitate customers’ efforts to align with Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting practices; and
  • Powerful, but easy to use TCFD reporting solutions and analytics for banks, pension funds and insurance companies.

“Combining advanced climate know-how with proven models for credit risk and economic forecasts has enabled us to create a sophisticated set of climate risk analytics to support the systematic integration of climate change into investment and risk management decisions,” said Emilie Mazzacurati, Global Head of Moody’s Climate Solutions. “Our solutions support growing market needs for robust modelling of climate risks and their financial impacts.”

To learn more, visit Moody’s Climate Solutions.

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services. MESG includes V.E and Four Twenty Seven, both affiliates of Moody’s. For more information visit Moody’s ESG & Climate Risk hub at www.moodys.com/esg.


© Business Wire 2021
