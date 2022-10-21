Moody's Lowers Outlook On The UK To Negative

By Stephen Nakrosis

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it changed its outlook on the Government of the United Kingdom's ratings to negative from stable.

Moody's also said it was affirming the domestic and foreign-currency long-term issuer and domestic-currency senior unsecured ratings at Aa3.

The change in outlook was driven by "heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation," Moody's said. Another driver was "risks to the U.K.'s debt affordability from likely higher borrowing and risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility," according to Moody's.

Also on Friday, Moody's said its outlook on the Bank of England's ratings was also changed to negative from stable. Moody's said it rates the bank at the same level as the government "given it is an essential part of the government's economic policy framework and is fully owned by the government."

Moody's said it expects the BoE will "significantly further tighten monetary policy in light of the risk of more persistent inflation over the medium term and to ensure long-term inflation expectations remain anchored amid the heightened volatility in financial markets." The tighter monetary policy will weigh on economic growth, according to Moody's.

