Moody's Raises Malta's Outlook to Stable From Negative

11/18/2022 | 05:24pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Moody's Investors Service said Friday it was raising its outlook on Malta to stable from negative, and affirmed the nation's long-term issuer ratings at A2.

Moody's said Malta's economic diversification was one of the main drivers for the improved outlook. "Malta's economic diversification underpins its resilient growth prospects despite the expected global downturn," according to Moody's.

The agency also said it expects Malta's public finances will continue to gradually consolidate despite the energy crisis. "In the context of the military conflict in Ukraine, it is important to stress that Malta has no direct energy dependence on Russia," Moody's said.

The agency also said high energy prices and rising prices for food and other goods and services is negatively affecting household incomes and corporate margins in Malta, "albeit to a lesser extent than in most other European countries."

Another driver Moody's cited was Malta's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list, which "reflects the authorities' commitment to institutional reforms," the ratings agency said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1723ET

HOT NEWS